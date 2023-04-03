U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

ALL-ELECTRIC 2023 KIA EV6 AND KIA NIRO HYBRID RECOGNIZED TO U.S. NEWS "2023 BEST HYBRID AND ELECTRIC CAR AWARDS"

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Second Win in Two Years for EV6, First Win for Niro Hybrid

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-electric 2023 Kia EV6 and the 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid were recognized as leading electrified vehicles by the editors of U.S. News and World Report in the "2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Car" awards. This is the first win for the Niro Hybrid, which was named "Best Hybrid SUV," and it is the second year in a row that the EV6 was bestowed the top honor as "Best Electric Vehicle."

All-electric 2023 Kia EV6 and Kia Niro Hybrid recognized to U.S. News “2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Car Awards.”
All-electric 2023 Kia EV6 and Kia Niro Hybrid recognized to U.S. News “2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Car Awards.”

"Kia continues to advance the art of delivering exceptional electrified vehicles, which is why we are especially proud to see the 2023 Niro Hybrid join the EV6 on this list of top industry achievers," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

The editors of U.S. News selected winners based on their individual, overall scores from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, as well as their respective starting prices, charging rates, and EPA-estimated fuel economy and range data. Over 100 new vehicles contended for awards.

A leader in Kia's Plan S strategy, the EV6 delivers jaw-dropping performance, ultra-fast DC charging compatibility1, onboard power generator2, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin. The Niro Hybrid presents bold design inside and out, inspired by Kia's "Opposites United" philosophy, and is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with a 32kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.
2 The Onboard Power Generator can be used until the battery's charge falls to 20 percent.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-electric-2023-kia-ev6-and-kia-niro-hybrid-recognized-to-us-news-2023-best-hybrid-and-electric-car-awards-301788723.html

SOURCE Kia America

