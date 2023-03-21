U.S. markets closed

Electric actuators for marine and defense industry market size in US to Grow by USD 188.03 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation - Technavio

PR Newswire
·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric actuators for marine and defense industry market size in US is estimated to increase by USD 188.03 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation. Product launches in the marine and defense industry are identified as the major trend in the market. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market 2023-2027

Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market in US – Vendor Analysis
A few prominent vendors that offer electric actuators for marine and defense industry in us in the market are:

  • AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as PROFOX PF-MX, PROFOX PF-M, and PROFOX PF-QX.

  • Bray International Inc. - The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as series 70.

  • Creative Motion Control - The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as linear, gun elevation, and electric linear.

  • Curtiss Wright Corp. - The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as FTX series, FT series, and KX series.

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • competitiveness and key competitor positions

  competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market in US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (linear actuator and rotary actuator) and application (vehicle and equipment, industrial automation, and robotics).

  • The market growth in the linear actuator segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electric linear actuators can be reconfigured or reprogrammed to handle multiple applications. They provide precise control of speed, acceleration, position, and torque. Many such benefits have increased the use of linear actuators across a wide range of applications in various industries.

For insights on growth opportunities across various segments

Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market in USMarket Dynamics

Leading Drivers – 

The market is driven by the increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation. The use of automated solutions is increasing in the defense sector is increasing with technological advances, rising labor costs, and increasing competition. Also, the need for shorter product lifecycles and the demand for customization has created the need for robotics in the defense industry. The growing deployment of robots has subsequently increased the demand for electric actuators, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends – 

Product launches in the marine and defense industry are the major trend in the market. Vendors are focusing on new product launches to expand their presence and increase market shares. For instance, in January 2021, LINAK launched the world's first Electric Linear Actuator With IO-link for communication interfaces. Many such product launches by vendors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges – 

High initial setup cost for end-users of electric actuators is a major challenge affecting the growth of the market. The capital required to setup electric actuators in the marine and defense industry is high compared to other alternatives such as pneumatic actuators and hydraulic actuators. For instance, the average cost of an electric actuator ranges between USD 100 and USD 2,000, depending on the design and features. This increases the cost of setup. Hence, enterprises opt for substitute products, which hinders the growth of the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this electric actuators for marine and defense industry market in US report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric actuators for marine and defense industry market in US between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electric actuators for marine and defense industry market in US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the electric actuators for marine and defense industry market across US

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric actuators for marine and defense industry market vendors in US

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 188.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.5

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AMETEK Inc., Arkwin Industries Inc., AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Bray International Inc., Creative Motion Control, Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kyntronics Inc., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd., Thomson Industries Inc., TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd., Ultra Motion LLC, Venture Mfg Co., and Triumph Group Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Electric actuators market for marine and defense industry in US 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Linear Actuator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Rotary Actuator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Vehicle and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Robotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.4 Bray International Inc.

  • 11.5 Creative Motion Control

  • 11.6 Curtiss Wright Corp.

  • 11.7 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.9 LINAK AS

  • 11.10 Moog Inc.

  • 11.11 Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • 11.12 Rotork Plc

  • 11.13 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 11.14 TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd.

  • 11.15 Thomson Industries Inc.

  • 11.16 TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 11.17 Venture Mfg Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

