Electric Actuators Market Size to Grow by USD 3.96 billion | Growing Demand for Commercial and Defense Aircraft to improve the Market Growth | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric actuators market size is expected to grow by USD 3.96 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others), type (linear actuators and rotary actuators), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Actuators Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more information about the various market segments and their impact, Download a Sample Report!

The electric actuators market covers the following areas:

Electric Actuators Market Sizing
Electric Actuators Market Forecast
Electric Actuators Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft is driving the growth of the global electric actuators market. There are prominent aircraft owners in APAC and Europe, with a combined share of more than half of the total aircraft fleet in the world. The increasing air passenger traffic is leading to a rise in the number of aircraft fleet. Electric actuators are a cost-effective and viable alternative to hydraulic and pneumatic actuator systems in commercial and defense aircraft. They help in improving the performance of aircraft and provide accurate control and faster reaction time. Moreover, the use of electric actuators in commercial and defense aircraft helps in reducing the burden on maintenance personnel and provides higher reliability and lower lifecycle cost. Hence, with the growth in demand for commercial and defense aircraft, the demand for electric actuators is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The risk from faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators and their malfunctions will challenge the global electric actuator market share growth during the forecast period. Electric actuators are built to operate and sustain in various temperatures. These products need to be stored properly, with appropriate insulation measures to prevent leakage. Leakage of gases due to faulty or loosely insulated electric actuators can adversely impact the health of employees and people in the vicinity of electric actuators. Inhaling argon can cause asphyxiation or suffocation. It can also cause issues such as a stinging sensation in the eyes, vomiting, dizziness, rapid breathing, excitation, headaches, excess salivation, stinging of the nose and throat, and may result in unconsciousness. This may lead to compliance issues with authorities. Thus, faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators can impact their demand during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation will drive the electric actuators market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. China and Japan are the key countries for the electric actuators market in APAC.


Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Curtiss-Wright Corp.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • General Electric Co.

  • LINAK AS

  • Moog Inc.

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Rotork Plc

  • Siemens AG

  • SMC Corp.

Electric Actuators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.76

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, Siemens AG, and SMC Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End user

  • 5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Linear actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 11.4 Curtiss-Wright Corp.

  • 11.5 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 11.6 General Electric Co.

  • 11.7 LINAK AS

  • 11.8 Moog Inc.

  • 11.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • 11.10 Rotork Plc

  • 11.11 Siemens AG

  • 11.12 SMC Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

