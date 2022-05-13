Electric Actuators Market Size to Grow by USD 3.96 billion | Growing Demand for Commercial and Defense Aircraft to improve the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric actuators market size is expected to grow by USD 3.96 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others), type (linear actuators and rotary actuators), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Actuators Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft is driving the growth of the global electric actuators market. There are prominent aircraft owners in APAC and Europe, with a combined share of more than half of the total aircraft fleet in the world. The increasing air passenger traffic is leading to a rise in the number of aircraft fleet. Electric actuators are a cost-effective and viable alternative to hydraulic and pneumatic actuator systems in commercial and defense aircraft. They help in improving the performance of aircraft and provide accurate control and faster reaction time. Moreover, the use of electric actuators in commercial and defense aircraft helps in reducing the burden on maintenance personnel and provides higher reliability and lower lifecycle cost. Hence, with the growth in demand for commercial and defense aircraft, the demand for electric actuators is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The risk from faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators and their malfunctions will challenge the global electric actuator market share growth during the forecast period. Electric actuators are built to operate and sustain in various temperatures. These products need to be stored properly, with appropriate insulation measures to prevent leakage. Leakage of gases due to faulty or loosely insulated electric actuators can adversely impact the health of employees and people in the vicinity of electric actuators. Inhaling argon can cause asphyxiation or suffocation. It can also cause issues such as a stinging sensation in the eyes, vomiting, dizziness, rapid breathing, excitation, headaches, excess salivation, stinging of the nose and throat, and may result in unconsciousness. This may lead to compliance issues with authorities. Thus, faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators can impact their demand during the forecast period.

APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation will drive the electric actuators market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. China and Japan are the key countries for the electric actuators market in APAC.



ABB Ltd.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

LINAK AS

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rotork Plc

Siemens AG

SMC Corp.

Electric Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, Siemens AG, and SMC Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End user

5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Linear actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 Curtiss-Wright Corp.

11.5 Emerson Electric Co.

11.6 General Electric Co.

11.7 LINAK AS

11.8 Moog Inc.

11.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

11.10 Rotork Plc

11.11 Siemens AG

11.12 SMC Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

