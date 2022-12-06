U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.84
    -72.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.10
    -482.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,239.94
    -221.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.41
    +0.48 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4410
    -0.2440 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,027.47
    -203.11 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.42
    -8.80 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,814.84
    -5.56 (-0.02%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Electric Aircraft Market to Reach USD 39.61 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.4% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Electric Aircraft Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Technology (Hybrid Aircraft, All Electric Aircraft), Power Source (Battery, Solar Cells, Fuel Cells, Others), by Range (Less than 600 Km, More than 600 Km), Application (Commercial, Military), and by Region - Forecast till 2030

New York, UK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Aircraft Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Electric Aircraft Market Information by Platform, System, Type, Technology, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size is estimated to grow at a 15.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, touching USD 39.61 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope

Electric aircraft have the potential to improve air travel by lowering fuel prices and carbon footprint. The high demand for electric aircraft is related to the need for sustainable aviation and strict emission standards.

Another benefit of employing electric aircraft is the reduction in noise. Jet engines are used by electric aircraft, which are quieter than regular piston engines. This is a crucial aspect that has led to a rise in the use of electric aircraft by commercial airline operators around the world.

Electric aircraft can operate in noise-sensitive regions, such as in close proximity to airports, thanks to the lower noise levels. Another important reason fuelling the expansion of the market for electric aircraft is the fact that they use less fuel than conventional aircraft.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6109

Electric Aircraft Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 39.61 Billion

CAGR

15.4% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

by Platform, By System, By Type, by Technology and by Application

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

With a substantial increase in the number of global aircraft fleet size and air travel, these market figures are expected to rise even higher.

Market Scope:

The major vendors in the global market are

  • Airbus SE (Netherlands)

  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

  • AeroVironment, Inc (US)

These firms are striving to bolster their geographical reach while also focusing on introducing newer, and more advanced products via numerous strategies, such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and new launches. 

October 2022

In order to provide eco-friendly home-to-airport transportation, Delta Airlines announced a partnership with Joby Aviation, a manufacturer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The deal includes a $60 million investment in Joby with the option to increase the funding to $200 million. It will launch in New York and Los Angeles.

October 2022

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and German air taxi manufacturer Lilium have entered an agreement for up to 100 of Lilium's electric aircraft for Saudia's domestic network.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Primary Growth Boosters:

Fuel and gasoline are needed in great quantities by the aircraft. This increases the cost of producing aeroplanes for the aviation sector. This element is propelling the widespread adoption and acceptance of electric aircraft. Additionally, the market for electric aircraft is expanding due to consumer preference for technologically advanced goods.

The market expansion for electric aircraft is also being fuelled by escalating environmental concerns. The usage of electric aircraft contributes to a decrease in pollution. Additionally, this leads to a decrease in the harmful impacts of global warming. Additionally, electric aeroplanes are thought of as environmentally benign transportation options. The governments of both developed and developing nations are making attempts to reduce the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon emissions.

Technology advancements in the aviation sector are another element boosting the growth of the global market for electric aircraft. Several technologies are used in the production of aircraft. Autonomous systems are being used with electric aeroplanes. Some electric aircraft are also used in the defence and military industries. These elements are accelerating the global market growth for electric aircraft.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Electric Aircraft Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-aircraft-market-6109

For the purpose of lowering their carbon footprint, stakeholders in the logistics industry are primarily investing in electric means of transportation. As a result, the preference for all-electric aircraft as a form of transportation in the logistics industry creates new opportunities for electric aircraft producers. The cargo or freight planes are used to transport a variety of logistics and can be flown by either private persons or the armed forces of many international nations, as well as by civil passengers travelling on cargo airlines.

Market Restraints:

The lack of modern infrastructure in many nations is anticipated to be a major problem in the upcoming years. Although developing countries like India, Nigeria, Malaysia, and China show great promise for the development of electric aircraft, their development is constrained by the absence of a contemporary infrastructure. In these nations, many cities lack adequate transportation, and many regions lack airports and aerodromes.

COVID-19 Analysis

A number of industrial sectors have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic's abrupt and unexpected spread and outbreak, with aviation, hit the hardest. The pandemic did not appear to have affected the market for electric aircraft as much as it did the aviation sector as a whole, though. Electric UAVs were known to be extensively employed by militaries for a variety of tasks and purposes, such as border security, whereas international governments and law enforcement organisations used them sparingly at first.

Electric Aircraft Market Segmentation

By Platform

Regional transport aircraft, business jets, and other types of aircraft, such as light and ultralight aircraft, are among the main platforms offered by electric aircraft manufacturers.

By Platform

Batteries, electric motors, and aerostructures, among other products like avionics and software, are included in the system's market sector.

By System

The system-based segments include Aerostructures, Electric Motors, Batteries, and more.

By Type

The fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid wing market types segment is responsible for the growth of the electric aircraft industry.

By Technology

CTOL, STOL, and VTOL are the key segments, with respect to technology.

By Application

Military and Civil applications are the major applications of electric aircraft.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6109

Regional Status

The market for electric aircraft in North America, which currently holds the greatest share of 34.3%, could expand at a rate of 16.1% from 2020 to 2027. With regard to both military and civilian uses, the US area has the largest UAV fleet.

For the duration of the review period, Europe will achieve the fastest growth rate in the worldwide market. In Europe, the UK rules the market for electric aircraft. Due to the presence of significant market participants, the electric aircraft industry in Europe is being driven. Additionally, the ability of the residents of this region to fly on business jets is fostering a surge in interest in electric aircraft in Europe. Additionally, market expansion is being facilitated by favourable government policies.

Discover more research reports on Aerospace and Defense Industry, by Market Research Future:

Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Research Report: Information by Galley Type (Standard Galley, Modular Galley, and Customized Galley), Fit (Line Fit and Retro Fit), Inserts (Electric and Non-Electric Insert), Application (Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Very Large Body, and Regional, Business Jets), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)-Forecast till 2030

Airport RFID System Market Research Report: Information by Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency and Ultra-High Frequency), Application (Baggage Tracking, Flyable Parts Tracking, Inventory Management and others), Type (Product and Software) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast till 2030

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market Research Report - by Industry (Oil & Gas Application, Military & Defense, Scientific Research, Others) by System Component (Electronics & Control Systems, Frame & Propulsion, Camera & Lighting Systems, Others) by Vehicle Type (Observation Vehicle, Work Class Vehicle, Towed & Bottom-Crawling Vehicle) and Region - Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla denies report of China production cut as deliveries hit new monthly record

    For Tesla (TSLA) in China, there's a bit of good news and some potential bad news.

  • Toyota launches six electric cars as it backs away from hydrogen

    Toyota, the world’s biggest car maker, has launched six new electric models in a sign of shifting focus from its previous bet on hydrogen as the green fuel of the future.

  • Tesla Stock Slumps After Monthly Sales Record In China, Reports Of Production Cut

    Tesla sold a record number of China-made vehicles in November, according to data released by the EV giant Monday. Tesla stock tumbled Monday. The EV giant on Monday refuted the reports, calling the claims that it was cutting its China production untrue.

  • Ford Just Landed an EV Deal. It’s About More Than Just the Vehicles.

    Ford Motor is selling electric delivery vans to Deutsche Post logistics company DHL. Selling vehicles is what car companies do, but this time Ford is selling more than wheels. DHL announced Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ford (ticker: F) to purchase 2,000 electric-delivery vans by the end of 2023.

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Delta Offers Pilots 34% Pay Hike. It’s a Big Moment for the Industry.

    Protracted discussions between airlines and pilots have been hindered by rival carriers' offers.

  • OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?

    Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Ar

  • Why the war on fossil fuels is causing chaos

    The United States and other advanced nations are making crucial investment in green energy. What they're not doing is safeguarding the fossil fuels consumers depend on today.

  • Biden to 'Continue to Evaluate Market Needs' After Price Cap on Russian Oil

    The White House on Monday said it believes a price cap on Russian crude will lock in a global discount for such oil and hinted that the U.S. and its allies could tweak the $60-a-barrel limit should energy markets shift. "We believe that stability in the market is what matters," said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. "The president will continue to evaluate market needs as appropriate." Some analysts believe the [price cap and corresponding sanctions](https://

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Apple expands car key sharing, Bird charts out a strategy and layoffs come for Motional

    Layoffs continue to run through the tech industry, and more specifically the autonomous vehicle sector. The latest company to trim its workforce is Motional, the joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv. Motional has offices in Boston, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, South Korea, Singapore and several cities in California, including Milpitas and Santa Monica.

  • Tesla Falls on Plan to Cut Output of EVs at Shanghai Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations. The company’s shares fell in early trading. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Tru

  • Ford Breaks Ground on EV Battery Production Capacity

    The auto manufacturer's goal is to be producing electric vehicles at an annual run rate of two million by the end of 2026.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • This three-wheel vehicle to be built in Mesa can’t fit a family, but it can deliver their pizzas

    The ElectraMeccanica Solo is a single-seat electric vehicle that’s billed as thrifty, fun and practical. They have been imported from China, though the company opened an assembly and technical center in Mesa with the goal of building the 2023 model in the U.S.

  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Take Over Consumer Unit After Executive Exit

    Consumer division leader Manon Brouillette departed after less than a year amid weak wireless subscriber growth.

  • Gasoline Poised to Plunge Past Year-Ago Price

    Gasoline prices have been sliding and look likely to sink further. + The national average price of unleaded gasoline has declined by nearly 10 percent over the past three weeks, to $3.40 per gallon, and is now within five cents of where it was a year ago, according to AAA. + Prices peaked this year in June, at just over $5.00 per gallon, driven by the surging price of crude oil, which at the time exceeded $120 per barrel. Crude has since sunk to about $80 per barrel. + Around 20 states are seein