Electric arc furnaces market: Growth opportunities led by ArcelorMittal SA and Berry Metal Co. - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric arc furnaces market size is forecasted to increase by USD 659.73 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by low investment requirements of electric arc furnaces, new emission regulations in China, and increasing applications of steel scrap.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (DC arc furnace and AC arc furnace), capacity (100-200 tons, 200-300 tons, more than 300 tons, and up to 100 tons), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

Technavio categorizes the global electric arc furnaces market as a part of the global industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ArcelorMittal SA, Berry Metal Co., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, DOSHI TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD., Electrotherm Ltd, GHI HORNOS INDUSTRIALES SL, IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Nupro Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., Resco Products Inc., SARRALLE, SMS group GmbH, Tam Celik Sanayi AS, Tenova Spa, Vesuvius Plc, Whiting Equipment Canada Inc., Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd., and Xian Taoyuan Metallurgical Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Related Reports:

Electric Grill Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric grill market size is expected to increase to USD 1.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial and residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Europe Electric and Hydraulic Vehicle Winch Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric and hydraulic vehicle winch market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 370 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. The availability of affordable winches with good quality and quick installation is a key factor driving the European electric and hydraulic vehicle winch market growth.

What are the key data covered in this electric arc furnaces market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric arc furnaces market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electric arc furnaces market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the electric arc furnaces market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric arc furnaces market vendors

Electric Arc Furnaces Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

163

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 659.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.83

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 67%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ArcelorMittal SA, Berry Metal Co., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, DOSHI TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD., Electrotherm Ltd, GHI HORNOS INDUSTRIALES SL, IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Nupro Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., Resco Products Inc., SARRALLE, SMS group GmbH, Tam Celik Sanayi AS, Tenova Spa, Vesuvius Plc, Whiting Equipment Canada Inc., Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd., and Xian Taoyuan Metallurgical Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global electric arc furnaces market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 DC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 AC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Capacity

  • 7.3 100-200 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 200-300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 More than 300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Up to 100 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Capacity

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ArcelorMittal SA

  • 12.4 Berry Metal Co.

  • 12.5 Danieli C. Officine Meccaniche Spa

  • 12.6 Electrotherm Ltd

  • 12.7 IHI Corp.

  • 12.8 JP Steel Plantech Co.

  • 12.9 Nippon Steel Corp.

  • 12.10 Nupro Corp.

  • 12.11 Primetals Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.12 Resco Products Inc.

  • 12.13 SMS group GmbH

  • 12.14 Tam Celik Sanayi AS

  • 12.15 Tenova Spa

  • 12.16 Whiting Equipment Canada Inc.

  • 12.17 Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-arc-furnaces-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-arcelormittal-sa-and-berry-metal-co---technavio-301705273.html

SOURCE Technavio

