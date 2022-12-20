Electric arc furnaces market: Growth opportunities led by ArcelorMittal SA and Berry Metal Co. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric arc furnaces market size is forecasted to increase by USD 659.73 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by low investment requirements of electric arc furnaces, new emission regulations in China, and increasing applications of steel scrap.
The market is segmented by type (DC arc furnace and AC arc furnace), capacity (100-200 tons, 200-300 tons, more than 300 tons, and up to 100 tons), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Technavio categorizes the global electric arc furnaces market as a part of the global industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ArcelorMittal SA, Berry Metal Co., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, DOSHI TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD., Electrotherm Ltd, GHI HORNOS INDUSTRIALES SL, IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Nupro Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., Resco Products Inc., SARRALLE, SMS group GmbH, Tam Celik Sanayi AS, Tenova Spa, Vesuvius Plc, Whiting Equipment Canada Inc., Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd., and Xian Taoyuan Metallurgical Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd.
Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
What are the key data covered in this electric arc furnaces market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric arc furnaces market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the electric arc furnaces market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the electric arc furnaces market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric arc furnaces market vendors
Electric Arc Furnaces Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
163
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 659.73 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.83
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 67%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ArcelorMittal SA, Berry Metal Co., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, DOSHI TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD., Electrotherm Ltd, GHI HORNOS INDUSTRIALES SL, IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Nupro Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., Resco Products Inc., SARRALLE, SMS group GmbH, Tam Celik Sanayi AS, Tenova Spa, Vesuvius Plc, Whiting Equipment Canada Inc., Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd., and Xian Taoyuan Metallurgical Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
Browse for Techanvio's industrials market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global electric arc furnaces market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 DC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 AC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Capacity
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Capacity
7.3 100-200 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 200-300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 More than 300 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Up to 100 tons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Capacity
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ArcelorMittal SA
12.4 Berry Metal Co.
12.5 Danieli C. Officine Meccaniche Spa
12.6 Electrotherm Ltd
12.7 IHI Corp.
12.8 JP Steel Plantech Co.
12.9 Nippon Steel Corp.
12.10 Nupro Corp.
12.11 Primetals Technologies Ltd.
12.12 Resco Products Inc.
12.13 SMS group GmbH
12.14 Tam Celik Sanayi AS
12.15 Tenova Spa
12.16 Whiting Equipment Canada Inc.
12.17 Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
