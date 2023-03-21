Electric arc furnaces market size to grow by USD 659.73 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 67% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric arc furnaces market size is estimated to grow by USD 659.73 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 67% of the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing investments in transportation, communication, and infrastructure projects in India is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. Another major factor driving the growth of the regional market is the increase in the production of steel and the growth in the construction industry in China. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027

Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric arc furnaces market report covers the following areas:

Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver – The market is driven by lower investment requirements of the electric arc furnaces route than the BF-BOF route. The blast furnace (BF)-basic oxygen furnace (BOF) route accounted for approximately 70%-75% of the global steel output in 2021. This method requires high capital expenditure for steel plant operators. It also requires significant investments to construct railroads to carry raw materials to the integrated steel plants and to ship finished steel to the end-user industries. However, in the electric arc furnaces route, less capital is required for the same given output of steel when compared to the BF-BOF route. The electric arc furnaces route eliminates the need for investments to construct transportation, storage, and processing facilities. Such cost benefits are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Major Trend – The increasing production of direct reduced iron (DRI) is identified as the major trend in the market. DRI is one of the routes of steel making, which relies on natural gas or non-coking coal to produce DRI. DRI offers higher purity than scrap steel. Hence, it is mixed with scrap steel to improve the quality of produced crude steel. Also, the low prices of natural gas and non-coking coal result in reduced production costs. Such benefits are increasing investments in new DRI plants globally. As a result of these factors, market growth is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Market Challenge – The growth of the market is affected by uncertainty in demand for steel and the price of steel scraps. The prices of shredded scrap and prime grade have currently reduced below USD 400 per ton in several parts of the US. In July 2022, the prices of steel scrap was reduced in most of the markets and began to rise again. Such instances of uncertainties in the prices of steel scrap is negatively affecting the growth of the market players.

Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The electric arc furnaces market is segmented as below:

Type

Capacity

Geography

Based on the type, the market will witness significant growth in the DC arc furnace segment. The growth of the segment is driven by the low capital investment required to adopt DC arc furnaces. The fast-growing demand for steel in India and Africa is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric arc furnaces market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric arc furnaces market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., Danieli and C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, Doshi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Electrotherm Ltd., GHI HORNOS INDUSTRIALES SL, IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nupro Corp., Resco Products Inc., SARRALLE, SMS group GmbH, Tam Celik Sanayi AS, Techint, TYMEC, Vesuvius Plc, Whiting Corp., Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd., and Xiye Tech Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Although the lower investment requirements of the electric arc furnaces route than the BF-BOF route, uncertainty in demand for steel and the price of steel scraps will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric arc furnaces market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric arc furnaces market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric arc furnaces market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric arc furnaces market vendors

Electric Arc Furnaces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 659.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.83 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., Danieli and C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, Doshi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Electrotherm Ltd., GHI HORNOS INDUSTRIALES SL, IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nupro Corp., Resco Products Inc., SARRALLE, SMS group GmbH, Tam Celik Sanayi AS, Techint, TYMEC, Vesuvius Plc, Whiting Corp., Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co. Ltd., and Xiye Tech Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

