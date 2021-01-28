U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,742.25
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,230.00
    +41.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,032.75
    -72.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,113.80
    +9.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.70
    -0.15 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.30
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2115
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.75
    +9.73 (+42.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2800
    +0.2080 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,711.76
    +100.57 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.94
    +13.28 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,505.97
    -61.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,197.42
    -437.79 (-1.53%)
     
COMING UP:

Economic activity likely slowed from Q3; US Q4 GDP expected to rise just 4.2%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Electric Breast Pumps Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report, 2020-2027

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Electric Breast Pumps Market Research Report Are Ameda, Inc., Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon, Dr. Trust, Ardo medical AG, Angelcare USA LLC, Hygeia Health and other key market players.

Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric breast pumps market size is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as the increasing rate of infant births and the supportive government initiatives to promote breastfeeding is likely to favor the demand for advanced electric breast pumps across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “Electric Breast Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Single Pump, Double Pump), By Usage Pattern (Hospital, Homecare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and regional forecast 2020-2027.”

An electric breast pump is a mechanical device consisting of a motor that supplies suction through a plastic tubing attached to a horn fitted across a nipple. Although manual electric breast pumps are cheaper than electric models, they require hard work overtime. Therefore, electric models are used extensively due to their convenience and easy handling.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-breast-pumps-market-103976


Increasing Number of Infant Births to Propel Market Growth

According to the data by the BabyCenter, a little less than 4 million babies are born in the U.S. annually. The United Nations in its report, estimates that by 2056 140 million babies every year will join a population that is projected to reach 10 billion. The increasing rate of infant births is expected to propel the demand for advanced electric breast pumps globally. Moreover, supportive programs to promote breastfeeding is likely to boost the global electric breast pumps market growth in the forthcoming years. Breastfeeding is very vital as it provides complete nourishment required by the baby during its infancy.
The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-breast-pumps-market-103976


Increasing Adoption of Advanced Products in North America to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America is likely to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global electric breast pumps market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced electric breast pumps due to awareness among consumers in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the market owing to the favorable government initiatives to create awareness amongst consumers about the benefits of breastfeeding in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Major Companies Focus on Product Innovation to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global electric breast pumps market is fragmented by the presence of major companies striving to gain a competitive edge over their rivals by focusing on developing innovative electric breast pumps. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies that will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.


Quick Buy - Electric Breast Pumps Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103976


Industry Development:

  • September 2019 - Spectra Baby USA introduced its new premium electric breast pump S3 Pro. According to the company, the product is a multi-user pump that is hospital-graded and provides effective pumping of milk.


List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market for Electric Breast Pumps Market:

  • Ameda, Inc.

  • Medela AG

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Pigeon

  • Dr. Trust

  • Ardo Medical AG

  • Angelcare USA LLC

  • Hygeia Health

  • Others


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-breast-pumps-market-103976


Global Electric Breast Pump Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Single Pump

• Double Pump

By Usage Pattern

• Hospital

• Homecare

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-breast-pumps-market-103976


SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

  • Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

  • Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

  • Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

  • Number of procedures and average price of procedures

  • Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

  • Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

  • Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.


Have a Look at Related Reports:

Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Share and Global Trend by Product (Blood Glucose Meters, Test Strips, Lancets), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Pulse Oximeters Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type(Fingertip Oximeters, Handheld Oximeters, Tabletop Oximeters) By End User (Hospitals, ASC’s and Clinics, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Diabetes Drugs Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors), Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Immunoglobulin Market Share and Global Trend By By Route of Administration (Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC)), By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), By Form(Liqui, Lyophilized), By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Share and Global Trend By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), Form (Liquid, Lyophilized), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) & Geography Forecast till 2025


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Latest Stories

  • Hedge-Fund Titans Lose Billions to Reddit Traders Running Amok

    (Bloomberg) -- For once, Main Street is beating Wall Street.In a matter of weeks, two hedge-fund legends -- Steve Cohen and Dan Sundheim -- have suffered bruising losses as amateur traders banded together to take on some of the world’s most sophisticated investors. In Cohen’s case, he and Ken Griffin ended up rushing to the aid of a third, Gabe Plotkin, whose firm was getting beaten down.Driven by the frenzied trading in GameStop Corp. and other stocks that hedge funds have bet against, the losses suffered over the past few days would rank among the worst in some of these money managers’ storied careers. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management has declined 10% to 15% so far this month, while Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners, one of last year’s top-performing funds, is down about 20%. Melvin Capital, Plotkin’s firm, had lost 30% through Friday.It’s a humbling turnaround for the hedge fund titans, who in 2020 staged a comeback by pouncing on the wild markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But that crisis helped push thousands if not millions of retail traders into the U.S. stock market, creating a new force that for now the professionals seem powerless to combat.Their assailants are a collection of traders using Reddit’s wallstreetbets thread to coordinate their attacks, which seem to be focused on stocks known for being held short by hedge funds. The most prominent is GameStop, the beleaguered brick-and-mortar retailer that’s soared more than 1,700% this month, but other targets include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.The pain is likely spreading across the hedge fund industry, with rumors swirling among traders of heavy losses at multiple firms. The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF, which tracks hedge funds’ most-popular stocks, tumbled 4.3% on Wednesday for its worst day since September.Fund managers covered their money-losing short sales while trimming bullish bets for a fourth straight session Tuesday. Over that stretch, their total outflows from the market reached the highest level since October 2014, data compiled by Goldman’s prime-brokerage unit show.D1, which was founded in 2018 and had about $20 billion in assets at the start of the year, is buffeted to some degree from the attacks because private companies account for roughly a third of its holdings, and the firm has been reducing its exposure, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund is closed to new investments and has no plans to open for additional capital, one of the people said, asking not to be named because such decisions are confidential.D1’s loss, described by people briefed on the situation, contrasts with a 60% gain for Sundheim, 43, during last year’s pandemic turmoil.Melvin on Monday took an unheard-of cash infusion from its peers, receiving $2 billion from Griffin, his partners and the hedge funds he runs at Citadel, and $750 million from his former boss, Cohen.“The social media posts about Melvin Capital going bankrupt are categorically false,” a representative said. “Melvin Capital is focused on generating high-quality, risk-adjusted returns for our investors, and we are appreciative of their support.”Until this year, Plotkin, 42, had one of the best track records among hedge fund stock pickers. He’d worked for Cohen for eight years and had been one of his biggest money makers before leaving to form Melvin. He’s posted an annualized return of 30% since opening, ending last year up more than 50%, according to an investor.Another fund, the $3.5 billion Maplelane Capital, lost about 33% this month through Tuesday in part because of a short position on GameStop, according to investors.Representatives for Point72, D1 and Maplelane all declined to comment.The struggles at some of the biggest hedge funds may have contributed to Wednesday’s 2.6% drop in the S&P 500, its worst decline since October. One theory behind the decline is that funds are selling long bets to get the cash they need to cover their shorts.Cohen, 64, is perhaps the best-known victim of this year’s turmoil so far. The new owner of the New York Mets, whose fund gained 16% in 2020, has become a national figure after beating competition from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to buy the ball club.Late Tuesday, Cohen broke his usual habit of only tweeting about the Mets. “Hey stock jockeys keep bringing it,” he wrote on the social media platform.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop, AMC saga make it a day for the history books: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

  • Elon Musk Says Discord Gone 'Corpo' After It Takes Down WallStreetBets

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his disappointment with Discord after the platform took down WallStreetBets from its platform. What Happened: “Even Discord has gone corpo ...,” the world’s richest person said in a tweet late Wednesday. Discord had taken down WallStreetBets earlier in the evening, saying the community continued to allow hateful and discriminatory content despite repeated warnings. The company said the action didn’t have any relation to WallStreetBets’ role in the surge of GameStop Corp.’s (NYSE: GME) stock. WallStreetBets moderators described the Discord action as “pretty unethical.” “I am not impressed with them destroying our community instead of stepping in with the wrench we may have needed to fix things, especially after we got over 1,000 server boosts,” one of the group moderators said. The community also went briefly private on Reddit as it looked to ramp up moderation and avoid a similar fate on the platform as Discord. “We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators,” u/zjz, a community moderato, added. Why It Matters: Musk had earlier touted support for the WallStreetBets community on Tuesday evening, sending the stock soaring further. Gamestonk!! https://t.co/RZtkDzAewJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021 GameStop, BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and other stocks seeing the short-squeeze interest of the Reddit community tanked in the after-hours session Wednesday after Discord’s action. Price Action: GameStop traded 16% lower at $292 after a 134.84% surge during the regular session. BlackBerry tanked 9.8% at $22.6 after a 32.6% spike during regular hours. Nokia traded 9.5% lower at $5.93 after a 38.5% surge during the regular session. AMC shares tanked 26.6% after a 301.21% surge during the regular session. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Cryptocurrencies Refuse To Take A Backseat Amid GameStop Mania, Hit All-Time HighWhy Scaramucci Sees GameStop Rally As A Positive Backdrop For Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why the stock market just got clobbered

    Did the stock market bubble just pop?

  • It isn’t just GameStop: Here are some of the other heavily shorted stocks shooting higher

    The dynamic that has seemingly contributed to a short squeeze in the stock of videogame retailer GameStop Corp. also appears to be affecting shares in a host of other heavily shorted companies.

  • American Airlines Surges After Mention in Reddit Stock Forum

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc., the most shorted major U.S. carrier, surged after a mention on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum.“AAL the next GME?” said Reddit user u/cardiffgiantthe1st in an online discussion Wednesday, referring to the stock tickers of American and GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has quintupled in value this week alone.American’s stock gain adds to a flurry of share increases this week as Reddit-fueled retail traders take on short sellers and drive up prices. With stock after stock, legions of day traders have identified companies with high levels of short interest and piled in. In the case of GameStop, the soaring price has forced many short sellers to give up their positions.American rose 6.6% to $16.56 at the close in New York, the most since Dec. 3, after paring gains from an intraday surge of as much as 15%. Other companies on a Standard & Poor’s index of big U.S. airlines fell.The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier declined to comment.The gain isn’t “justified by anything fundamental,” Darryl Genovesi, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners, said in an email. He expressed the same view about the stock surge during the session of another company he covers, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.Short-Squeeze RiskShort interest as a percentage of American’s free float is about 29%, according to data from S3 Partners. No other major U.S. airline has short interest of more than 5%.American is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. Like its rivals, the airline has been contending with the unprecedented collapse of air travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.Following American’s advance, CFRA Research changed its recommendation on the shares to hold from strong sell and lifted its price target to $19 from $8.“We think the stock is a high risk for one of the recent retail-investor-driven short squeezes we’ve seen play out,” CFRA analyst Colin Scarola wrote in a client note.The firm also elevated Spirit Airlines Inc. from sell to hold for the same reason. Short interest is about 16% of Spirit’s free float, according to Vertical Research.(Updates from 8th paragraph with CFRA comments on American, Spirit.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Dives After Fed Decision; GameStop Stock Surges; Apple Earnings Due

    Stocks sold off hard after the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision Wednesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 600 points.

  • Another GameStop? Here Are the Next 10 Most Shorted Small-Caps.

    Highly shorted stocks are being targeted by some investors trying to force people who have bet the prices will fall into covering. Watch Dillard’s and AMC Entertainment.

  • Penny Stocks to Watch for February 2021

    The past year or so has thrown a lot of people for a loop, but these penny stocks could weather the tumultuous environment.

  • What is Wall Street Bets, the upstart Reddit group that is pummeling Wall Street?

    Here's an FAQ about what's going on with the market and what "Wall Street Bets" is.

  • Plug Power Is a Winner, but Wait for a Better Entry Point, Says J.P. Morgan

    Plug Power (PLUG) shares have kicked off 2021 with a bang, rising nearly 90% since the turn of the year. The PLUG narrative is benefiting from favorable macro conditions; A new U.S. administration intent on forwarding the case for clean energy is acting as a strong catalyst, driving positive investor sentiment toward the stock. Adding to the good news, the company said it has exceeded its 2020 gross billings target, while it expects to beat its previous 2021 estimates. The company previously guided for $450 million in billings in 2021, but now anticipates $475 million, a 5.5% increase. Further ahead, by 2024, PLUG is targeting $1.7 billion in sales, 40% above the previous estimate. Add into the mix a recent $1.5 billion investment in return for a 10% stake in the company from South Korea’s SK Group, and a joint venture with French automaker Renault to develop hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles, and it’s no wonder J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster calls the company a “best-in-class long-term idea.” “A good story keeps getting better,” Coster said. “With PLUG capitalizing on its leadership position in Hydrogen energy and mobility solutions by nailing down customers and partners that expand the TAM, improve visibility and de-risk execution. The firm is also capitalizing on its soaring market cap to issue shares, building a balance sheet that will permit the company to execute its growth strategy with confidence.” However, while the analyst anticipates “meaningful profitability in 2023-24,” the stock appears “richly valued” compared to peers. As a result, Coster rates PLUG shares a Neutral (i.e. Buy), along with a $70 price target. This figure implies ~9% upside from current levels. (To watch Coster’s track record, click here) “We look for a pullback as an opportunity to get into this stock,” the analyst summed up. While Coster sits on the sidelines waiting for PLUG stock to reset itself, most analysts remain on board. According to TipRanks analytics, out of 12 analysts, 10 say Buy while 2 suggest Hold. But there’s a catch; the analysts, while keen on the company, evidently think shares have soared enough as the $60 average price target indicates. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Apple reports record earnings powered by iPhone 12 sales

    Apple posted record Q1 earnings on the strength of iPhone sales.

  • GameStop mania may have ruined this hot Wall Street trade

    And there goes Wall Street's reflation trade.

  • Tesla's power businesses are beginning to take off

    Tesla just released its latest earnings report, and the results indicate that Elon Musk's bets on energy storage and solar are beginning to pay off. The storage business was the star of the company's power plays in the fourth quarter, with quarterly year-on-year growth approaching 200%. For the first time, our total battery deployments surpassed 3 GWh in a single year, which is an 83% increase compared to the prior year.

  • GameStop Stock Drops After SEC Announcement. An Expert Says the Agency’s Statement Means Little for Now.

    Shares of highly shorted companies like Bed Bath & Beyond, National Beverage, and AMC Entertainment have surged alongside GameStop in recent trading.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks To Watch: Etsy, Crocs Among 17 Stocks Expecting Up To 966% Growth

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch for Q4 earnings season? Here's a list of 17 stocks expecting up to 966% EPS growth.

  • First Majestic Gets Break in Opening Round of Mexico Tax Case

    (Bloomberg) -- First Majestic Silver Corp. won a reprieve on criminal tax fraud charges in initial Mexican court hearings for a case that will test the strength of the country’s crackdown on tax evasion, according to people familiar with the matter.A judge in Mexico City declined to charge the Canadian mining company with criminal tax fraud, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is private. Prosecutors can still return to court and present additional evidence. One of the people said the judge delayed ruling until an audit by Mexico’s tax authority was finished and that the judge hadn’t ruled yet on the evidence presented in the case.First Majestic, a Vancouver-based company that operates three producing silver mines and other projects in Mexico, declined to comment. Representatives from Mexico’s government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.First Majestic is facing down authorities in court after other major companies including Wal-Mart de Mexico caved in front of potential criminal tax charges last year and made more than $1 billion in tax settlements. Mexican tax prosecutors have discretion to settle criminal charges even after they have handed complaints over to the Attorney General’s Office.While other countries doled out tax breaks during the pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pushed forward with a campaign using criminal enforcement of the tax code. Lopez Obrador has accused major companies of failing to pay their fair share for decades.Mexican tax authorities won a court victory in September when magistrates ruled that Primero Mining Corp., which First Majestic purchased in 2018, had hatched an illegal pricing agreement with tax authorities early last decade.First Majestic filed an appeal in late November to that decision, one of the people said, and the company has said it is assessing all legal options for both domestic and international arbitration. Back in June, the company hoped to reach a quick settlement with Mexico amid the flurry of deals with other companies, but it also started the process for international arbitration.Mexican authorities have told the company it owed $260.9 million for the 2010 and 2012 tax years, according to financial filings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How trading apps are responding to the GameStop fustercluck

    The furor surrounding GameStop and its stock price has consumed social media, business television, and the hopes and dreams of many retail investors. After noting reports that some traditional brokers were limiting access to GameStop and other so-called meme stocks, TechCrunch was curious what the newer, app-based investing services were doing for their own users. A spokesperson for M1 Finance, a Midwest-based consumer fintech player that offers a basket of banking and investing services -- more on its growth here and here -- told TechCrunch via email that it wasn't taking "specific" steps regarding individual stocks.

  • Robinhood CEO: The retail investors that have felt 'talked down to' are now 'empowered'

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev explained how many retail investors on his platform feel — and how that relates to the GameStop trade. What's happening now, he says, is also not representative of the company's user base.

  • Here’s Another Way to Find the Next Potential Short Squeeze

    It’s not just about the percentage of shares held short. Here are 15 tech stocks that could be vulnerable to a short squeeze.