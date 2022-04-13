U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    -0.55 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.60
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0114 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6460
    +0.2580 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,196.18
    +1,497.87 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.23
    +22.59 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Electric Bus Market Size to Hit US$ 50.99 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global electric bus market size was estimated at US$ 17.41 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit over US$ 50.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric bus market is expected to witness remarkable growth in near future. The electrification of public transportation has increased significantly over the world. Because of this, electric buses have reduced maintenance costs. Furthermore, the government is spending heavily in the development of charging infrastructure across the board. In addition, the cost of battery research and development is rising. Throughout the world, the electric bus is regarded as a green transportation choice. There is a spike in demand for ecologically friendly transportation and mobility solutions in developing regions such as Latin America and the Asia-Pacific.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1622

In addition, transportation corporations are refocusing their efforts on renewable energy sources. As a result, since a few years, there has been a high demand for electric buses. Thus, these factors are driving the growth of the global electric bus market.

Report Highlights

  • The battery electric bus, hybrid electric bus, plug-in hybrid electric bus, and fuel cell electric bus are the different types of electric bus. Due to the factors such as growing need for sustainable public transportation solutions and increase in infrastructural development projects all over the globe, the battery electric bus segment held the highest share in 2020. This segment is also expected to expand and develop in the near future.

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 17.41 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 to 2030

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • Latin America

  • MEA

Regional Snapshot

In the electric bus market, the Asia-Pacific is the largest. Factors such as rising disposable income, fast industrialization and urbanization rates, and new product introductions in the electric bus industry are driving the market in Asia-Pacific.

In terms of region, the electric bus market in North America area is the fastest expanding region. The electric bus market in North America is developing due to reasons and drivers such as increasing public acceptance of electric cars, strict government restrictions aimed at reducing the negative effects of fuel and gasoline-based vehicles, and rising demand for sustainable alternatives.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1622

Key Players

The major players operating in the electric bus market are Tata Motors, Daimler AG, Geely Automobiles Holdings Ltd., Man SE, Scania, AB Volvo, Workhorse, BYD Company Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Company, and Paccar Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing government initiatives

The government all around the world is striving hard for the reduction of greenhouse gases and carbon emissions. For this, the government has enacted stringent regulations that need to be followed by all. The government has also started providing tax benefits to the electric bus manufacturers or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The countries with high population are largely adopting electric buses due to favorable government regulations. Thus, the growing government initiatives are driving the growth of the global electric bus market over the projected period.

Restraints: High cost of development

The process of manufacturing or designing electric buses require huge amount of capital investments. The cost of seats, batteries, equipment, machines, and advanced systems and technologies are involved in the cost of final product. The underdeveloped regions cannot afford high cost of buses. The major market players should strive for the development of economic friendly buses. Moreover, the battery electric bus also requires charging stations and good infrastructure for charging. This also increases the cost of vehicles on a large scale. Thus, high cost of development is restricting the growth of the global electric bus market.

Opportunities: Surge in demand for low or zero emission vehicles

Due to rise in pollution levels and emissions of carbon and greenhouse gases, the demand for zero emission vehicles has increased since a decade. The electric vehicles help in the reduction of pollution and help to save environment. The electric bus is considered as environmentally friendly solution by many nations. The electric bus also helps to save the fuel and gasoline. In every way, the electric bus is beneficial in nature. As a result, the surge in demand for low or zero emission vehicles is creating growth prospects for the electric bus market.

Challenges: Lack of awareness

The concept of electric bus is not so trending in underdeveloped regions. The key market players are also not launching new products in such regions. There is also lack of infrastructure to run electric buses for public. There are no government initiatives in underdeveloped regions for the promotion of electric bus. Thus, lack of awareness is a major challenge for the expansion of the global electric bus market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

  • Yutong demonstrated its 5G-enabled Intelligent mobility solution to global travelers in a live-show in China in September 2020. The event featured self-driving buses, intelligent bus stops, and unmanned intelligent bus terminals.

  • VDL announced a contract to supply 32 electric buses to Hermes, a public transportation business in Eindhoven, in April 2021. These buses will begin service in Eindhoven cityscape in January 2022.

  • Nova Bus, a Volvo Buses company, announced a supply contract from the Chicago Transit Authority in February 2021. Nova Bus has received an order for 600 new 40-foot electric buses.

  • Switzerland authorized a project plan in January 2021 for the electrification of two lines in the country. The electric bus industry is likely to grow as the focus on fleet electrification continues.

Related Reports

Market Segmentation

By Propulsion

  • Battery Electric bus

  • Hybrid Electric bus

  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric bus

  • Fuel Cell Electric bus

By Consumer Segment

  • Private

  • Government

By Application

  • Intercity

  • Intracity

By Length of Bus Type

  • less than 9 m

  • 9−14 m

  • Above 1 4m

By Vehicle Range

  • Less than 200 miles

  • Above 200 miles

By Battery Capacity

  • Upto 400 kWh

  • Above 400 kWh

By Power Output

  • Upto 250 kW

  • Above 250 kW

By Battery Type

  • Lithium- Nickel- Manganese- Cobalt-Oxide

  • Lithium- Iron- Phosphate

  • Others

By Component

  • Motor

  • Battery

  • Fuel Cell Stack

  • Battery Management System

  • Battery Cooling System

  • EV Connectors

By Seating Capacity

  • Up to 40 seats

  • 40-70 seats

  • Above 70 seats

By Level of Autonomy

  • Semi-autonomous

  • Autonomous

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1622

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

    Tesla has transformed the automobile. Indeed, Ford , one of Tesla's great rivals, may hold the key to mass adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. Jim Farley, the automaker's chief executive officer, has just announced that April 26 will be the launch date for the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the F-150 pickup.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Tesla Roadster reservations are back — with a big deposit

    For those who worship at the altar of Tesla, another (financial) offering can be made. Tesla has once again, albeit quietly, made reservations available for the second-gen Tesla Roadster.

  • Energy Fuels Hits Critical Mineral 'Trifecta' in Rare Earths, Uranium & Vanadium; Now Performing Commercial-Scale Partial Rare Earth Separation

    Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that during the week of April 4, the Company's White Mesa Mill located near Blanding, Utah (the "Mill") made three (3) commercial shipments of three (3) critical mineral products. During that week, Energy Fuels shipped:

  • Toyota Launches Its Very First EV

    Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla , Ford , General Motors , Volkswagen and electric truck start-up Rivian . Most of Toyota's current EV sales are hybrids powered by a combination of battery-powered and internal combustion engine motors.

  • U.S. Car Sales Are Already in a Recession. Why One Analyst Still Likes GM and Ford.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • Cathie Wood 'keeping open mind' on investing in GM as carmaker scales EV plans

    General Motors has been revving up its electric vehicle business. And Cathie Wood is taking notice.

  • Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

    The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to new highs and inflation hitting more than 8%, consumers are looking for ways to save money at the pump. Many have turned to buying electric vehicles, or attempting to do so — the market for even used EVs has seen an avalanche of demand for a limited supply.

  • GM and Ford Join Tesla in Race to Secure EV Battery Material Supplies

    Ford, GM, and Tesla are trying to secure critical materials for EV batteries, particularly as prices rise.

  • JetBlue Passengers Beg To Exit Plane After Failed Landings: 'We Have to Get Off'

    The flight was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport after multiple attempts to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York failed

  • Here’s How Much the 2023 Toyota bZ4X Will Cost

    Here's how much the electric Toyota bZ4X crossover will cost, as it arrives to compete with the VW ID.4, Nissan Ariya, Tesla Model Y, and Kia EV6.

  • California plan aims to triple sales of electric vehicles by 2026

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases, an aggressive target set as part of the goal to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars by the middle of next decade.

  • The Roadster Is Tesla and Elon Musk's New Cash Machine

    The electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla manages to generate significant revenue even with models that it hasn't yet produced.

  • Toyota's first EV will start at $42,000

    While the Prius is one of the most well-known hybrid cars on the market, this spring Toyota is finally releasing its first proper battery electric vehicle in the bZ4X, which will start at $42,000.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine leads Boeing to downgrade dozens of jet orders

    Boeing has removed 141 airplanes from its backlog of pending orders, many of them because of what it termed geopolitical considerations including restrictions on sales because of sanctions like those imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine.

  • Airlines: Delta set to report earnings this week, flight prices soar amid staffing shortage and fuel costs

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down what to expect in Delta Air Lines' latest earnings report this Wednesday, and the challenges air travel customers are finding as airlines are cutting flights due to staffing issues and rising fuel costs.

  • How Alibaba Cloud Data Centers Will Reach 100% Clean Energy By 2030

    By Elizabeth Utley

  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X Gets Toyota into the EV Game

    Toyota is the league leader in hybrids, but its first nationally sold electric is more utility player than MVP.

  • Excelerate’s CEO Sees Albania as Gateway to Europe's Natural Gas Market

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. liquefied natural gas company Excelerate Energy Inc. will supply floating power plants to Albania, hoping that the deal will get the company access to Europe’s natural gas market. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Alleg