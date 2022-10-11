U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,609.50
    -15.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,135.00
    -125.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,943.25
    -41.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.70
    -7.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.85
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.90
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.15 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9695
    -0.0014 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1019
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7300
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,051.92
    -382.09 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.11
    -12.02 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Electric Bus Market Size Worth 544 Thousand Units, Globally, by 2028 at 16% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Electric Bus market size is projected to grow from 170 thousand units in 2020 to 544 thousand units in 2028, at CAGR of 16% during forecast period;

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Bus Market was 170 thousand units in 2020. The global market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching 544 thousand units by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Electric Bus Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, the factors such as rising fuel prices and increased utilization of unprocessed petroleum. Increasing government norms to reduce emissions in atmosphere to aid growth.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-bus-market-102021


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

16%

2028 Value Projection

544 thousand units

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

192 thousand units

Historical Data for

2017 - 2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

By Propulsion Type, By Range, By Battery Capacity

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus to Thrust Market Growth

Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share


Market Highlights:

Growing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus to Thrust Market Growth

Hydrogen fuel cell buses are driven by uniting an electric powertrain with fuel cell systems, managed technology, as well as batteries. These buses are measured as next-generation green transport as they have an enhanced and extended lifetime in comparison with a standard e-bus. The hydrogen fuel cell bus has a rapid refueling speed and direction flexibility. This shall augment the electric bus market growth during the forecast period.

With the increasing level of pollution caused by emissions out of automobiles, governments of various nations are trying to introduce renewable energy sources for running vehicles. This is one factor promoting the overall electric bus market growth. Besides this, governments are also focusing on controlling the level of pollution caused by implementing stringent regulations and propelling the use of cost-efficient public transport to control the level of pollution. This is also expected to help increase the overall electric bus market size in the forecast duration.

However, these buses are costly and thus, governments, transit organizations, large fleet operatives, as well as administrative divisions of specific nations may not be capable to arrange these. It may hinder growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-bus-market-102021


Industry Development

July 2021: Volvo Buses provides its useable energy obligation as a business solution to guarantee the obtainability and uptime of e-buses. This summarizes that Volvo Buses assures volume for an approved quantity of energy for the functioning throughout the agreement tenure.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share

Asia Pacific held the maximum electric bus market share and was worth 167 thousand units in 2020. China is dominating the regional market and also globally on account of owning the largest market in terms of quantity.

Europe is the second-biggest market and is anticipated to display positive growth over the forecast period. The strict government guidelines regarding car emissions is the prime aspect endorsing the market rise in Europe.

North America is also estimated to demonstrate distinct growth in the global market. The U.S. is projected to display sturdy growth in this region.

Geographically, the global electric bus market is widespread in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. Each of these nations is further categorized nation-wise. Among these, Asia Pacific is holding a dominant electric bus market share with China leading the regional market on account of various initiatives taken by the Chinese government for promoting e-buses and controlling overall carbon emission rates into the atmosphere. Furthermore, the presence of Chinese multinational BYD Co. Ltd, in China with the largest automotive subsidiary is also promoting the overall regional electric bus market growth in the forecast period.


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-bus-market-102021


Market Segments:

On the basis of type, the market is divided into fuel cell electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery-electric vehicles. The battery-electric vehicles segment dominated the market with a share of 91.4% in 2020.

In terms of range, the market is segregated into less than 200 miles and more than 200 miles.

By battery capacity, the market is branched into up to 400 kWh and above 400 kWh.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Focus on Launching State-of-the-art Buses to Satisfy Demand of People

The market comprises several noticeable e-bus manufacturers that are presently determined to uphold their pioneering positions. Most of them are concentrating on launching novel buses to suffice the high demand from people. A few additional companies are collaborating with government organizations to present their buses.


Quick Buy - Electric Bus Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102021


Deteriorating Usage of Public Transportation to Impede Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The automotive industry was adversely influenced owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Manufacturing and transportation happenings were terminated momentarily to avert the spread of the novel coronavirus. This has led to a diminishing demand for electric buses as government organizations executed travel prohibitions. Moreover, people are experiencing terror regarding the usage of public transportation amid the pandemic.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • BYD Co., Ltd (Shenzen, China)

  • Proterra, Inc. (Burlingame, California, U.S.)

  • AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

  • New Flyer Industries (Winnipeg, Canada)

  • Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • Scania AB (Södertälje, Sweden)

  • Iveco (Turin, Italy)

  • Yutong (Zhengzhou, China)

  • Ebusco (Deurne, Netherlands)

  • Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. (Fujian, China)

  • VDL Groep bv (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Electric Bus Market Segmentation:

By Propulsion:

  • Electric Vehicle (BEV)

  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

  • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Range:

  • Less than 200 Miles

  • More than 200 Miles

By Battery Capacity:

  • Up to 400 kWh

  • Above 400 kWh

Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation

  • Research Methodology

  • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

  • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

  • Latest Technological Advancement

  • Regulatory Landscape

  • Industry SWOT Analysis

  • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Switchgear Market

  • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

  • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

  • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Continued…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-bus-market-102021


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Elon Musk and The Boring Co. waiting on green light for SA tunnel plan

    Nearly seven months after Alamo City officials said they were advancing discussions with The Boring Co. regarding a proposed underground transit tunnel connecting San Antonio International Airport with the downtown area, Elon Musk's venture has yet to strike a deal. As the company focuses on other Texas projects, local stakeholders are still seeking more clarity on a San Antonio project that could cost upwards of $290 million to construct.

  • Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today

    A Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX appears to have flown in China for the first time in nearly four years. The idea of the company's most important plane resuming operations in the world's most important market was enough to give the stock an initial lift, sending Boeing shares up as much as 4.6% on Monday morning. Boeing's 737 MAX has created a lot of turbulence for investors.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today

    It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Dives On Demand Fears As Archrival Extends Sales Lead

    Tesla dived as record deliveries missed Q3 views amid China demand concerns. BYD sales boomed, extending their EV lead.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Generac largest creditor in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar-panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Sounds the Used-Car Alarm Again. The Risk Is Still Overstated.

    ARK Invest's Cathie Wood sees a collapse in used-car prices on the horizon. But auto finance companies, traditional car makers, and dealerships aren't doomed.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Chinese EV battery maker CATL expects Q3 profit to nearly triple

    CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery giant, forecast its net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. The company is the world's biggest battery maker and accounts for more than a third of global EV battery sales. CATL, a supplier to U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc, expects its third-quarter net profit to increase to between 8.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 9.9 billion yuan, up from 3.3 billion yuan last year, CATL said in a stock exchange filing late Monday.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Tesla Deliveries From China Plant Set Record But Are Below Views

    Tesla reportedly delivered a record number of vehicles from its China plant in September, but the figure still fell short of analyst views.