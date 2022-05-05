U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,287.25
    -8.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,918.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,511.75
    -19.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.10
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.05
    +0.24 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.90
    +32.10 (+1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.84 (+3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -3.83 (-13.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2622
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0000
    -0.1740 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,692.39
    +1,694.28 (+4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.78
    +44.45 (+5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Electric Car Market Recorded a 29.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Driven by Increasing Demand & Sales of BEVs in the Global Market | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric car market size is set to grow by 7365.42 thousand units from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%. Also, the electric car market recorded a 29.97% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021 as per the latest research report by Technavio. The electric car market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as ramping up their production capacity with new plants and partnerships to compete in the market. BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Chery, Geely Auto Group, General Motors Co., KIA Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Car Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-202
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Car Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-202

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a Sample Report

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the electric car market is the increasing demand and sales of BEVs in the global market. The sales of PHEVs and BEVs recorded significant growth in 2021 globally, especially in China and the US, and a few countries in Europe. The number of BEV manufacturers has increased in China over the past couple of years. This is due to the growing demand for new energy vehicles in the country. The presence of electric vehicles supporting infrastructure, government regulations, and subsidies and incentives for the use of all-electric vehicles are a few of the important factors driving the growth of the all-electric vehicle market in China. In Europe, countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Iceland, and Poland dominated the regional sales. The growing demand and sales of BEVs in these countries and regions are driving the growth of the global electric cars market.

However, the high cost of ownership of BEVs will be a major challenge for the electric car market during the forecast period. BEVs or all-electric cars are costly compared with conventional vehicles, especially for the consumers of developing automotive markets. In developed automotive markets, the improved socio-economic conditions, developed electric vehicle infrastructure, higher localization of manufacturing, and government incentives/subsidies make BEVs significantly affordable. However, this does not hold true for emerging automotive markets. For the consumers in such markets, the cost of ownership of BEVs is higher compared with the ICE options available in the market. For the majority of consumers, the starting price of an entry-level BEV is costlier when compared with the available ICE options in that price segment. After-sales services such as maintenance of electric vehicle components are expensive due to the immature local market and non-availability of electric vehicle service parts. These factors have been hindering the growth of the global electric car market.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample report!

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Type

  • Geography

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The electric car market share growth in the sedan segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for electric cars in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The various government initiatives to go green, increasing stringent carbon emission norms, and incentive schemes formulated for the adoption of electric vehicles will facilitate the electric car market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electric car market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electric car market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The commercial vehicle market share is expected to increase by 3785.23 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06%. Download a sample now!

  • The high-performance car market share is expected to increase by 1586.35 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%. Download a sample now!

Electric Car Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%

Market growth 2021-2025

7365.42 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.97

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Chery, Geely Auto Group, General Motors Co., KIA Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Sedan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hatchback - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

  • BMW AG

  • BYD Co. Ltd.

  • Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.

  • Chery

  • Geely Auto Group

  • General Motors Co.

  • KIA Motor Corp

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Tesla Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-car-market-recorded-a-29-97-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--driven-by-increasing-demand--sales-of-bevs-in-the-global-market--technavio-301536930.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon Digital May Start to Sell Some of Its Bitcoins

    The miner said any sale would not be imminent, but that it might need about a half-billion dollars in investments to reach its growth objectives this year.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftInd

  • Fed Relief Rally Is False Dawn to Strategists Who Fear Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The collective sigh of relief in markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against super-sized hike speculation may be short lived.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborT

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Des

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused th

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump after Powell pushes back on bigger rate hikes after half-point increase

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision against the backdrop of elevated inflation and a still-tight U.S. labor market.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Skyrocketing Over 70%

    Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. After April turned out to be the worst month since March 2020, May kicked off in a more upbeat fashion, with investors hoping the bottom might be in sight. Whether that is the case or not, remains to be determined, although the one good thing about a bear market is that investors have plenty of opportunities to pick up promising equities at enticing prices. But how to get hold of the next winner?

  • Fed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered the biggest interest-rate increase since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace over the next couple of meetings, unleashing the most aggressive policy action in decades to combat soaring inflation.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discoun

  • Livent Stock Is Soaring on Earnings Beat and Electrifyingly Large Guidance Raise

    The lithium miner greatly increased its full-year 2022 guidance for revenue and a key profitability metric.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Soars As Powell Rules Out Even-Bigger Fed Rate Hikes; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market soared as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled no supersize rate hikes. Apple, Exxon flashed buy signals. What should investors do now?

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Lyft stock is getting smoked — here's why

    Lyft was pummeled during early trading Wednesday following an earnings report that beat estimates.