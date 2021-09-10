U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,358.95
    -2,057.48 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Electric Car Rental Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Economy Cars and Luxury Cars Vehicle Categories | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Electric Car Rental Market by Vehicle Category and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Electric Car Rental Market by Vehicle Category and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The "Electric Car Rental Market by Vehicle Category and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the electric car rental market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 7.14 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing demand for rental cars due to the rise in international tourism is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, the lack of charging stations will challenge the growth of the market during the next few years.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The electric car rental market report is segmented by vehicle category (economy cars and luxury cars) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Moreover, Europe will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and Italy are the key revenue-generating economies for the electric car rental market in Europe.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Avis Budget Group Inc.

  • BlueIndy LLC

  • Enterprise Holdings Inc.

  • ER Travel Services Ltd.

  • Europcar Mobility Group SA

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Industrials Sector Include:

Car-as-a-Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Car Leasing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Truck-as-a-Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Vehicle Category

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-car-rental-market-research-report--covid-19-analysis-based-on-economy-cars-and-luxury-cars-vehicle-categories--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301372497.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • Judge rules Apple must allow other forms of in-app purchases

    Sam Weinstein, Cardozo Law School Professor, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the ruling out of the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit.&nbsp;

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is in a Long-Term Decline

    The fast-paced "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money is a viewer favorite. Thursday night one caller asked Jim Cramer what he thought of Vertex Pharmaceuticals : "I'm surprised how far it's fallen but I can't advise selling it down here," responded Cramer. In this daily bar chart of VRTX, below, we can see that prices have moved lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2021

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Why Williams-Sonoma CEO calls the labor shortage a ‘big migration’

    Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the labor market and how Williams-Sonoma is attracting 'great talent' to the company.

  • Epic v. Apple ruling: Judge finds Apple has to let developers offer third-party payments

    In a decision issued Friday, a federal California judge largely sided with Epic by issuing a permanent injunction against Apple's App Store policies, and opening the door for developers to offer customers third-party payment options in apps.

  • How Many Vehicles Could Tesla Deliver This Quarter?

    Deliveries more than doubled year over year in the first half of 2021. What's in store for Tesla's deliveries in Q3?

  • Promise Fulfilled: UPS Buys Into Same-Day Delivery With Roadie

    UPS is jumping into the same-day delivery game, announcing Friday that it is acquiring Roadie. Terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. "Roadie's leading technology, combined with UPS' portfolio, will open doors for new growth opportunities," UPS said in a statement announcing the acquisition. "Roadie's technology platform also will provide opportunities to improve existing, and potentially add additional, UPS small package capabilities." UPS

  • A few cheers, many worries among U.S. businesses facing COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate

    Big names in Corporate America including Amazon.com Inc cheered U.S. President Joe Biden as he mandated employees either get vaccinated or be tested regularly, but some mid-sized companies worried that the plan would be tough to carry out and unpopular with a slice of their workers. Earlier on Thursday, Biden took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and large employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

  • Moynihan’s BofA Shake-Up Paves Way for a New Crop of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- An era of power brokers near the top of Bank of America Corp. is ending as Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan elevates a fleet of younger executives into the ranks of eventual potential successors. The shake-up gives two men with years of experience at the bank significantly more stature. Alastair Borthwick will take over as chief financial officer, while Dean Athanasia will add responsibility for the commercial bank to his role overseeing the consumer and small-business banki

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • ReconAfrica Enters Into Investor Relations Consulting Agreement

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained John Dalton to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Energy stocks are on a big run — and still have some catching up to do

    MARKETWATCH PREMIUM Energy commodities and stock prices have been heading up, and some professional investors see this as an excellent “contrarian” play for investors right now. Then again, maybe going with the flow shouldn’t be considered contrarian.

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • Amazon to pay college tuition, books and fees for U.S. employees starting in January 2022

    Amazon said its more than 750,000 U.S. employees will soon be eligible to get a free college education with free books and fees covered.

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio