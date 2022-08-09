Electric Car Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 8.18 trillion, Avis Budget Group Inc. and Enterprise Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric car rental market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
The electric car rental market size is expected to grow by USD 8.18 trillion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66% during the forecast period.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.
Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Scope
The electric car rental market report covers the following areas:
Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Avis Budget Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER CAPITAL Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Plug N Drive, SIXT SE, and Wattacars are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
Avis Budget Group Inc. - The company offers car rental services through Avis mobile app.
Enterprise Holdings Inc. - The company offers rental car services under the brand Enterprise Rent-A-Car (ECAR).
ER CAPITAL Ltd. - The company offers car and van rental services in the UK and is expanding to the US.
Europcar Mobility Group SA - The company offers electric car rentals, along with cables, a charge card, and an app.
Fleetdrive Management Ltd. - The company offers business vehicle leasing and added-value fleet management solutions.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.
Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge
The increasing demand for rental cars due to the rise in international tourism is driving the growth of the market. International travel has grown significantly across the world. It has contributed to job creation and the well-being of communities globally. Most tourists opt for rental cars instead of tourism services to explore places. Rental cars offer advantages over taxis and tourism services in terms of privacy, safety, freedom, and cost benefits. Thus, the growth of the tourism industry is crucial to the growth of the car rental market.
The global power crisis is hindering the growth of the EV market, which is challenging the growth of the electric car rental market. The demand for power to drive the vehicles is increasing globally with the growth of the hybrid vehicle and EV markets. Developing and underdeveloped countries, where the power generation meets only average daily consumption, cannot afford to have a large number of electric vehicles. Thus, the growing power crisis in developing countries is a major hurdle for the growth of EVs and, in turn, the global electric car rental market.
Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Vehicle category
Geography
Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car rental market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the electric car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the electric car rental market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car rental market vendors
Electric Car Rental Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 8.18 trillion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.68
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Italy, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Avis Budget Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER CAPITAL Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Plug N Drive, SIXT SE, and Wattacars
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Research Reports
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle category
Market segments
Comparison by Vehicle category
Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Vehicle category
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Avis Budget Group Inc.
Enterprise Holdings Inc.
ER CAPITAL Ltd.
Europcar Mobility Group SA
Fleetdrive Management Ltd.
Green Motion International
Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
Plug N Drive
SIXT SE
Wattacars
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
