Electric Car Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 8.18 trillion, Avis Budget Group Inc. and Enterprise Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric car rental market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Car Rental Market by Vehicle Category and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The electric car rental market size is expected to grow by USD 8.18 trillion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66% during the forecast period.

Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Scope

The electric car rental market report covers the following areas:

Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Avis Budget Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER CAPITAL Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Plug N Drive, SIXT SE, and Wattacars are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Avis Budget Group Inc. - The company offers car rental services through Avis mobile app.

Enterprise Holdings Inc. - The company offers rental car services under the brand Enterprise Rent-A-Car (ECAR).

ER CAPITAL Ltd. - The company offers car and van rental services in the UK and is expanding to the US.

Europcar Mobility Group SA - The company offers electric car rentals, along with cables, a charge card, and an app.

Fleetdrive Management Ltd. - The company offers business vehicle leasing and added-value fleet management solutions.

Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand for rental cars due to the rise in international tourism is driving the growth of the market. International travel has grown significantly across the world. It has contributed to job creation and the well-being of communities globally. Most tourists opt for rental cars instead of tourism services to explore places. Rental cars offer advantages over taxis and tourism services in terms of privacy, safety, freedom, and cost benefits. Thus, the growth of the tourism industry is crucial to the growth of the car rental market.

The global power crisis is hindering the growth of the EV market, which is challenging the growth of the electric car rental market. The demand for power to drive the vehicles is increasing globally with the growth of the hybrid vehicle and EV markets. Developing and underdeveloped countries, where the power generation meets only average daily consumption, cannot afford to have a large number of electric vehicles. Thus, the growing power crisis in developing countries is a major hurdle for the growth of EVs and, in turn, the global electric car rental market.

Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Vehicle category

Geography

Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric car rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car rental market vendors

Electric Car Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.18 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.68 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avis Budget Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER CAPITAL Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Plug N Drive, SIXT SE, and Wattacars Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Research Reports

