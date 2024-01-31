Advertisement
Electric carmaker Rimac to produce stationary energy-storage batteries

Reuters
·1 min read
The New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Rimac Energy, a new subdivision of Croatian electric carmaker Rimac Technology, is expanding production to include an innovative stationary energy storage system that will be fully launched in 2025, the company said on Wednesday.

"In the first year we aim for 300 megawatt/hour production, and for over 1 gigawatt/hour from 2026 on," Karla Janes Mesaric, the company's business development manager, told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Sarajevo.

The Rimac Group comprises the Bugatti-Rimac JV, which produces the Nevera electric sportscar and the Bugatti Chiron - which is owned 45% by Porsche AG - and a technology unit which supplies battery systems and powertrain components toother carmakers.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Louise Heavens)

