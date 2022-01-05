U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

Electric Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Blazer SUVs are coming in 2023

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

General Motors is adding two more electric vehicle SUV models under the Chevrolet brand by 2023 in addition to the upcoming Silverado EV WT pickup, General Motors CEO and Chair Marry Barra said at the 2022 CES tech trade show Wednesday.

The company, which revealed Wednesday two versions of the upcoming Silverado EV pickup, also announced that it will begin selling electric versions of the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer in 2023.

"As our most popular vehicle brand, Chevy will be front and center in our mission to provide EVs for everyone," Barra said. "We're at the tipping point of electrification and we are expecting this to be a massive year for Chevrolet's EV future."

Chevrolet will also launch a Silverado Work Truck (WT) in spring 2023, followed by a more expensive luxury model called the Silverado RST in 2024. Both trims will have an estimated range of 400 miles and standard DC fast-chaging up to 350 kilowatts.

The Silverado launched has been expected for weeks now, but Wednesday was the first time the company has provided more information, and even some teaser images, of other upcoming Chevy electric vehicles.

Chevrolet said will expand its EV lineup in fall 2023 to include the Equinox EV, an affordable, functional compact SUV that will start at an estimated MSRP of around $30,000 in the United States. The company plans to launch the Equinox EV in fleet and retail versions, including LT and RS trims.

General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra confirmed during her 2022 CES keynote address that Chevrolet will launch the Chevrolet Equinox EV. Image credit: GM

Barra also confirmed that the Chevrolet Blazer is coming in 2023 (as a 2024 model) and said more details would come at a later this year. She did add that the Blazer would be "priced right and will offer a high level of refinement and options."

The Equinox, Blazer and Silverado will join the two existing EVs — the Bolt and Bolt EUV — under the Chevy brand. All of these new EVs will be based on GM's Ultium EV platform.

GM introduced in March 2020 its Ultium electric architecture that was designed to be the foundation of the automaker's future EV plans and support a wide range of products across its brands, including compact cars, work trucks, large premium SUVs and performance vehicles. This modular architecture, called "Ultium," is be capable of 19 different battery and drive unit configurations, 400-volt and 800-volt packs with storage ranging from 50 kWh to 200 kWh, and front-, rear- and all-wheel drive configurations.

At the heart of the new modular architecture, are large-format pouch battery cells manufactured as part of a joint manufacturing venture between LG Chem and GM.

Chevrolet is not the only GM nameplate that is introducing EVs in the next two years. The company has started to deliver the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck and is also introducing the Hummer EV SUV in 2023. An electric GMC Sierra is coming to market, likely in 2023 as well.

GM's luxury Cadillac brand is launching the Lyriq this year.

