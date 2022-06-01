The Electric Circuit offers its partners a new pricing policy for level 2 charging stations

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - To ensure the long-term operability of the public charging network and provide access to more and more stations, the Electric Circuit must meet the needs of its partners who own level 2 charging stations. To that end, it has adjusted the charging rates for better flexibility. The new pricing policy comes into effect today.

Electric Circuit partners who own level 2 charging stations will now set their own charging rate within these parameters:

An hourly rate, between $0 and $3 or

A flat fee per charging session, between $0 and $10 (regardless of charging time)

Partners can also adjust the rate at their charging stations twice a year, on June 1 and December 1, as necessary.

It is important to consider that, though the rate for level 2 charging stations remained constant in recent years, it no longer met the business realities of municipalities and private businesses—the partners who make the investments to purchase, install and maintain the charging stations.

With this rate adjustment, the cost will vary from one charging station to the next. In many cases, the rate will remain the same. In others, the price may increase or decrease, and owners could even choose to offer charging at cost.

The rate in effect will be clearly indicated on the charging station screen and can also be viewed by displaying the charging station on the online interactive map or in the Electric Circuit mobile app.

About the Electric Circuit

The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in Québec. It consists of more than 3,500 public charging stations, including over 650 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service. The Electric Circuit website and Electric Circuit mobile app for iOS and Android are updated as new stations get deployed. Members can also use their Electric Circuit card or mobile app to access the ChargePoint network, the FLO network and New Brunswick's eCharge network.

