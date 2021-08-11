Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report Identifies AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG as the Dominant Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric commercial vehicle market is poised to grow by 531.99 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. This research report has classified industry-focused market players into dominant and strong categories on the basis of their market positioning. AB Volvo (Sweden), BYD Co. Ltd. (China), Daimler AG (Germany), Ford Motor Co. (US), Hyundai Motor Co. (South Korea (Republic of Korea)), Navistar International Corp. (US), Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Tata Motors Ltd. (India), Tesla Inc. (US), and Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan) are the dominant players discussed in detail in this report.

Attractive Opportunities with Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Discover Aerospace & Defense industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Request a Free Sample Report!

The report identifies the increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, rising technological advances in ECVs, a growing focus on minimizing vehicular emissions, and surging favorable government initiatives will further accelerate the market growth. However, high costs associated with ECVs and the availability of alternatives are some factors anticipated to hinder the market to flourish during the forecast period.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2020-2024: Scope

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Sizing

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis

The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is segmented by Product (LCVs, Buses, and Heavy and medium commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). In terms of Product, the LCVs segment constituted the largest segment in 2019 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. By geography, APAC is likely to contribute the fastest incremental growth of 86% during the forecast period due to the presence of a huge number of automobile manufacturers, technological advances, and favorable government policies in the emerging and advanced economies of the region.

Story continues

Related Reports on Industrials Include:



Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Ambulance Market by Service, Aircraft Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electric Bus Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Automobile manufacturers

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 (thousand units)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The three segments have been ranked based on their volume in 2019. The LCVs segment constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was heavy and medium commercial vehicles. The 2019 market position of all the segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024, and this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.

Buy the electric commercial vehicle market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product by volume - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: LCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 19: LCVs- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons), exclusive of COVID- 19 impact

Exhibit 20: LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Buses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Buses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 22: Buses- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: Buses - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 24: Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 25: Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 26: Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic Landscape

The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. APAC ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, the five regions will maintain their position as that of 2019. This is indicative of limited changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of no region will change by 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 32: ECV market in APAC 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 35: ECV market in North America 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 38: ECV market in Europe 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 41: ECV market in South America 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 43: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 44: ECV market in MEA 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.9 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.10 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

8.1.1 Growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions

8.1.2 Increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation

8.1.3 Favorable government initiatives

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High costs associated with ECVs

8.2.2 Limitations associated with ECVs

8.2.3 Availability of alternatives

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing focus on strategies to develop advanced ECVs

8.3.2 Technological advances in ECVs

8.3.3 Integration of telematics and autonomous technologies

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

9.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Volvo

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 BYD Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Daimler AG

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Ford Motor Co.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 Hyundai Motor Co.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Navistar International Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Tata Motors Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Tesla Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Toyota Motor Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-commercial-vehicle-market-report-identifies-ab-volvo-byd-co-ltd-daimler-ag-as-the-dominant-players--technavio-301353060.html

SOURCE Technavio