U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.34
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4200
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,778.76
    +428.13 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.70
    +31.86 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report Identifies AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG as the Dominant Players | Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric commercial vehicle market is poised to grow by 531.99 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. This research report has classified industry-focused market players into dominant and strong categories on the basis of their market positioning. AB Volvo (Sweden), BYD Co. Ltd. (China), Daimler AG (Germany), Ford Motor Co. (US), Hyundai Motor Co. (South Korea (Republic of Korea)), Navistar International Corp. (US), Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Tata Motors Ltd. (India), Tesla Inc. (US), and Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan) are the dominant players discussed in detail in this report.

Attractive Opportunities with Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities with Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Discover Aerospace & Defense industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Request a Free Sample Report!

The report identifies the increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, rising technological advances in ECVs, a growing focus on minimizing vehicular emissions, and surging favorable government initiatives will further accelerate the market growth. However, high costs associated with ECVs and the availability of alternatives are some factors anticipated to hinder the market to flourish during the forecast period.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2020-2024: Scope

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Sizing
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis

The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is segmented by Product (LCVs, Buses, and Heavy and medium commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). In terms of Product, the LCVs segment constituted the largest segment in 2019 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. By geography, APAC is likely to contribute the fastest incremental growth of 86% during the forecast period due to the presence of a huge number of automobile manufacturers, technological advances, and favorable government policies in the emerging and advanced economies of the region.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Ambulance Market by Service, Aircraft Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electric Bus Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Automobile manufacturers

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 (thousand units)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The three segments have been ranked based on their volume in 2019. The LCVs segment constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was heavy and medium commercial vehicles. The 2019 market position of all the segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024, and this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.

Buy the electric commercial vehicle market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product by volume - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: LCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 19: LCVs- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons), exclusive of COVID- 19 impact

Exhibit 20: LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Buses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Buses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 22: Buses- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: Buses - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 24: Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 25: Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 26: Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic Landscape

The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. APAC ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, the five regions will maintain their position as that of 2019. This is indicative of limited changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of no region will change by 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 32: ECV market in APAC 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 35: ECV market in North America 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 38: ECV market in Europe 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 41: ECV market in South America 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 43: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand units)

Exhibit 44: ECV market in MEA 2019-2024 (thousand units), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.9 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.10 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

8.1.1 Growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions

8.1.2 Increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation

8.1.3 Favorable government initiatives

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High costs associated with ECVs

8.2.2 Limitations associated with ECVs

8.2.3 Availability of alternatives

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing focus on strategies to develop advanced ECVs

8.3.2 Technological advances in ECVs

8.3.3 Integration of telematics and autonomous technologies

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

9.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Volvo

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 BYD Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Daimler AG

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Ford Motor Co.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 Hyundai Motor Co.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Navistar International Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Tata Motors Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Tesla Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Toyota Motor Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-commercial-vehicle-market-report-identifies-ab-volvo-byd-co-ltd-daimler-ag-as-the-dominant-players--technavio-301353060.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • Cramer Cheers FuboTV, Here's What the Charts Say

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" Tuesday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about FuboTV . "This looks like a dynamite quarter," said Cramer about the sports streaming service. Let's check out the charts.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Oil Gains as Weaker Dollar Offsets Disappointing Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as a weaker dollar offset a government report that showed a smaller-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles in the wake of a viral resurgence.Futures advanced 1.4% after falling as much as 2.4% earlier when the U.S. called on the OPEC+ alliance to revive production more quickly. The dollar weakened, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency, with data showing consumer prices increased at a more moderate pace in July, reducing concern about an unwinding o

  • Wendy’s boosts sales forecast

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman discuss Wendy’s raising 2021 outlook after reporting an earnings beat fueled by same-store sales

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • TransAlta Renewables Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • AppLovin opts not to hike outlook amid strong growth, and shares rise

    AppLovin Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the company reported revenue above Wall Street estimates but held to its previous outlook as it said Apple Inc.'s crackdown on ad data had a "muted" effect on its business.

  • Crude futures settle higher and add gains on U.S. policy

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, changing course after the Biden administration said it would not call on U.S. producers to increase crude output, and that efforts to increase OPEC production were a longer-range plan. The market was also bolstered by a government report showing U.S. crude supplies fell last week, shifting the spotlight away from production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Brent crude is up about 35% this year, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after the global benchmark oil contract last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in four months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • “No Turning Back” From EVs

    Biden goes all-in on EVs… the tsunami of capital headed toward the EV build-out… three ways to invest today They’re a vision of the future that is now beginning to happen – a future of the automobile industry that is electric. Battery electric, plug-in, hybrid electric, fuel cell electric – it’s electric, and there’s no turning back. So said President Biden in a speech last Thursday.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Biden went on to push a voluntary auto industry com

  • As Delta variant weighs on travel, expect every airline to update guidance: analyst

    Southwest Airlines is warning that it may not be profitable in Q3 as the Delta variant continues to spread. Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss outlook for the airline industry with Helane Becker, Cowen Senior Analyst.

  • EBay Earnings Beat Guidance, but a Reopening Economy Is Slowing Growth

    Second-quarter earnings at e-commerce and auction giant eBay beat expectations, but shares are down on concerns over lower gross merchandise value.

  • Heathrow sees a resurgence in travel, Deliveroo’s growth slowdown

    Yahoo Finance Contributor, Lucy Harley-McKeown,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how the travel recovery is leading to a resurgence in travelers going through Heathrow airport and how reopening efforts in the UK are affecting Deliveroo’s growth.