Electric Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Development of Long-Range and Fast-Charging Battery Technology Presents Opportunities

The electric off-highway equipment market is estimated to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 to USD 24.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period. All key countries have established programs/regulations to deal with GHG emissions in the transportation industry. Most countries follow Euro equivalent Standards, such as Stage IV or V. The PM limit of the Stage V standard is 97% lower than that of the Stage I Standard, and the hydrocarbon (HC) + Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) limit is 94% lower.

The battery electric off-highway equipment would lead the market due to the stringent noise and emission regulations.

The demand for sustainable equipment in the mining industry to decrease ventilation costs is expected to drive the electrification of mining equipment during the forecast period. However, the stringent noise and emission regulations within the city limits would drive the market for such battery electric and hybrid construction equipment. Though these electric equipment would face challenges such as higher cost than their ICE counterparts or longer charging time, the advancements in the battery technology would make the electric equipment popular in the long run.

Americas is projected to be the second largest market for electric off-highway equipment

The leading countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are considered under the Americas region. The electric off-highway equipment demand in Americas is rapidly increasing because of the environmental protection measures adopted in these key countries. In addition, with the upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the region, companies are making efforts to manufacture electric and hybrid equipment for the domestic market. Recent electric equipment launches from the leading off-highway equipment manufacturers has promised the growth of electric off-highway equipment market in this region. Some of the leading companies that are present in this region are Caterpillar Inc. (US), Deere & Company (US), Soletrac Inc. (US), Dana Limited (US) and others.

Moreover, the region has large deposits of coal, iron, zinc, copper, cement, lithium, and precious metals. The mining industry in this region is large and many leading players that hold a significant share of the mining equipment market are present in this region. The Americas electric off-highway equipment market is estimated to be the second largest market, globally. High demand for mini construction equipment, including mini excavators, loaders, and dozers, is driving the growth of the electric off-highway equipment market in Americas.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Strict Vehicular Emission Regulations

High Ventilation Costs in Underground Mining

Rising Demand for Low-Noise Construction Activities in Residential Areas

Restraints

Higher Initial Cost Than Conventional ICE Equipment

Opportunities

Development of Long-Range and Fast-Charging Battery Technology

Intermediate Demand for Hybrid and Alternate Fuel Equipment

Challenges

Limited Compatibility, Interchangeability, and Standardization of Electric Off-Highway Equipment for Long-Haul Applications

Need for Efficient Thermal Management System for Batteries in Extreme Working Conditions

