GM is reportedly considering an electric Corvette SUV

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·1 min read

After years of speculation and teases, the Corvette recently changed drastically, turning into a mid-engine sports car. A Bloomberg report suggests something even more controversial could come next, in the form of a Corvette-branded line of vehicles that could include an electric crossover SUV.

Ford has already pushed this exact strategy, using the Mustang Mach-E name to promote its sporty electric crossover. The report claims that GM is working on designs for a number of Corvette-brand vehicles, in an initiative called Project R or Brand R.

GM recently unveiled a new logo to go along with its plans to release 30 EVs by 2025, including the Cadillac Lyriq, Hummer and the Bolt that will be revealed next month.

