U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.99
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,921.49
    -142.12 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,391.16
    +9.59 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,925.97
    +10.23 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.70
    +3.34 (+3.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +15.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    +0.17 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0000
    -0.0370 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0082 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3620
    -1.1230 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,447.81
    +52.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.44
    +5.54 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Electric Era and SK Signet Successfully Demonstrate AI-Driven, High-Power Storage Electric Vehicle Battery

Electric Era
·3 min read
Electric Era
Electric Era

First Functional Fast-Charging Electric Era PowerNode™ Unit Delivered Through Electric Power Research Institute’s (EPRI’s) Incubatenergy Labs 2022 Program in Conjunction with SK Signet’s Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Electric Era PowerNode Demonstration

Electric Era’s PowerNode™ fast EV charging unit being successfully demonstrated with the SK Signet charging station at EPRI’s campus in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Electric Era’s PowerNode™ fast EV charging unit being successfully demonstrated with the SK Signet charging station at EPRI’s campus in Knoxville, Tennessee.

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Electric Era, a designer and manufacturer of AI-driven storage solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fast charging, today announced that a series of high-profile customer charging demonstrations and a ribbon cutting event for their first functional PowerNode unit in the field were held last week at the Knoxville, Tennessee campus of EPRI, the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization. As a participant in EPRI’s Incubatenergy Labs 2022 Cohort program designed for startups to engage with the institute and energy companies in paid demonstration projects, Electric Era delivered and successfully demonstrated PowerNode — the company’s high-power storage system for operators of fast charging stations. SK Signet America, a top global manufacturer of EV charging solutions, also participated in the historic Electric Era PowerNode demonstrations by making a DC high-power fast charger available.

“Organizations chosen by EPRI to participate in paid demonstration projects are at the forefront of advancing electrification, decarbonization and grid modernization,” said Quincy Lee, Electric Era Founder and CEO. “The delivery and successful demonstration of PowerNode is a huge milestone for our team and for the global electrification movement. Our technology reduces grid requirements by 5X while supporting the highest power of charging and increasing the speed of station deployments around the country. This allows our customers to provide premium EV fast charging at their properties, while optimizing revenue and minimizing the costs of fast charging.”

“EPRI’s Incubatenergy Labs program offers early-stage companies like Electric Era the opportunity to demonstrate, test, scale, and validate their technologies in real-world settings with utility and EPRI subject matter experts,” said EPRI Incubatenergy Lead, Annie Haas. “Electrifying transportation is central to the clean energy transition, and there will need to be sufficient charging infrastructure to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing to work with Electric Era and other project collaborators as part of this program.”

“SK Signet’s mission is to build a sustainable world by connecting mobility and clean energy,” said Seung June (SJ) Oh, President, SK Signet America. “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the PowerNode demonstrations and look forward to working with Electric Era on the world-wide proliferation of fast and efficient electric vehicle charging stations.”

About Electric Era electriceratechnologies.com
Electric Era engineers and manufactures AI-driven high-power storage systems for EV fast charging stations. The company was founded to make EV fast charging ubiquitous and affordable. Electric Era is located in Seattle, Washington and has raised $7M of venture capital to develop its technology and company.
Electric Era on LinkedIn     Electric Era on Twitter

About EPRI epri.com
Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to electricity across the globe.
EPRI on LinkedIn    EPRI on Twitter

About SK Signet sksignet.com sk.com
SK Signet is a global leader in EV high power fast charging stations; not only are we the top EV charging company in Korea, but we are also a major supplier of ultra-fast chargers in the US. Previously known as Signet EV, SK Signet is the first company to receive regulatory approval in the United States to supply 350 kW EV chargers. Located in Mclean, Virginia, SK Signet America became part of the SK family in 2021.We are excited to be a part of SK’s growing capabilities across the EV value chain, including charging infrastructure, energy storage systems, EV batteries, and EV battery components and materials.
SK Signet on LinkedIn

Media Contact
Lynda Kaye
Kaye Public Relations for Electric Era
lynda@kayepr.com
250-266-5293

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8859dfad-f8de-4703-b77e-9c3e39c7a7ab


Recommended Stories

  • Ford to suspend Transit Connect van sales in U.S. by end of 2023 - Automotive News

    U.S. sales of the Transit Connect small van have been falling for a while and Ford said last year it could face up to $1.3 billion in penalties in a long-running dispute over import duties paid on the vehicles. Sales were down 15% through July in the United States, after falling about 25% last year. The automaker will stop importing the van for the U.S. market by the end of next year, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the decision.

  • Delta Air Lines uncertain on futuristic planes despite competitors' moves

    Delta's competitors have made big purchases in the futuristic aircraft space, but the airline is not ready to make similar moves.

  • Lyft co-founder: 'We saw airport trips roar back'

    Ride-sharing giant Lyft continued making strides in its earnings, congruent to certain strengths seen in the travel industry's recovery, even as the U.S. struggles with an inflationary environment.

  • Intel’s latest challenge: Finding enough construction workers to build its Ohio chip plants

    How to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades?

  • China's emergence as an EV powerhouse has been a long time coming

    American ingenuity may have initially ushered in the EV era, but it’s been China’s relentless commoditization of the technology that has put the asian nation’s automakers at the forefront of the global electric vehicle race.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy With Layoffs And Legal Challenges Ahead?

    Ford saw July sales jump as the automaker looks to unseat Tesla in the EV market. But layoffs and price hikes are on the way. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

    Nine people rescued before boat went under

  • EV Tax Credits: Big Changes For Electric Vehicle Subsidies — What You Need To Know

    EV tax credits are changing due to the Inflation Reduction Act. But which electric vehicles will qualify for subsidies due to complex rules.

  • GreenPower Appoints Leonard Bus Sales as a School Bus Dealer for the State of New York

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the appointment of Leonard Bus Sales Inc. ("Leonard") as a dealer for GreenPower's BEAST Type D and Nano BEAST Type A all-electric school buses for the state of New York.

  • Hino's widening engine scandal becomes nagging headache for Toyota

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A widening scandal at Japan's Hino Motors over falsification of engine data has become a headache that will not go away for parent Toyota Motor Corp, adding to a difficult year already complicated by multiple production halts. Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. The small trucks aren't being recalled because they don't violate emissions standards, Hino said, but it has now almost completely halted sales in the domestic market.

  • Sempra (SRE) Starts Advanced H2 Generation Project Construction

    Sempra (SRE) has begun construction of a first-of-its-kind advanced hydrogen generation project, in collaboration with STARS Technology Corporation and SunLine Transit Agency, in California

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Make a Bold Decision

    Tesla and Chief Executive Elon Musk are in a race against time to keep their promises. The entrepreneur has promised that by year's end Tesla vehicles will be able to drive themselves completely, even when the regulations are far from ready. In other words, owners and future owners of Tesla cars will have a feature enabling their cars to drive themselves in any conditions by the end of the year.

  • Tesla raises price of full self-driving capability, Elon Musk announces

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla raising the price on its full self-driving capability once it rolls out to $15,000.

  • Some Kia and Hyundai SUVs should be parked outside over fire risk -U.S. Dept. of Transportation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Owners of some Hyundai and Kia SUVs that were recently recalled over fire risks should park their vehicles outside and away from homes until their cars are repaired, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday. The South Korean automakers last week recalled thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2022, citing a risk of fire while parked or driving due a trailer hitch issue. There are no confirmed fires, crashes or injured related to the issue, and a repair has not yet been identified, the department said in a consumer alert.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Ford to cut 3,000 jobs amid restructuring

    Ford Motor plans to cut about 3,000 jobs, a move that will affect salaried and contract workers, according to an internal email sent to employees. Automotive News was the first to report the news after reviewing the email. The job cuts, which many have anticipated since Ford launched its restructuring efforts, will affect employees throughout its global operations.

  • South Australia proposes special license requirement for high-powered cars

    Following a deadly crash, the government in South Australia is taking action to prevent future accidents. Drivers may be subject to additional testing and training as part of the proposal.

  • Lucid Air Sapphire Targets Tesla Model S Plaid

    Lucid Air Sapphire will set its sights on the Tesla Model S plaid with over 1200 hp on tap, 0 to 60 blasts in under two seconds, and a price tag to match.

  • AMD Advances Corporate Responsibility Across Its Value Chain

    — 27th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report details the company’s efforts to advance environmental, social, and governance priorities —