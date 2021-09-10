U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,727.23
    -1,862.69 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Electric Fan Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Premium Appliances to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Fan Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
The "Electric Fan Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the electric fan market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 2.06 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Exclusive Electric Fan Market Report Analysis

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rising demand for premium fans and the growing popularity of eco-friendly and customized fans are some of the key market drivers and their measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, the increasing use of air conditioners may impede the growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The electric fan market report is segmented by product (ceiling fans, floor fans, and wall-mounted fans) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Moreover, APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies of this region.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

  • Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

  • Delta T LLC

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Havells India Ltd.

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Industrials Sector Include:

Smart Ceiling Fans Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Residential Ventilation Fans Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-fan-market-2020-2024--demand-for-premium-appliances-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301372548.html

SOURCE Technavio

