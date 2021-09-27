U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.75
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,831.00
    +157.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.25
    +14.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.70
    +12.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +1.04 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.86
    -0.77 (-4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9120
    +0.2270 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,993.25
    +2,428.87 (+5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.25
    -5.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.54
    +19.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Electric Fans Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Premium Appliances to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric fans market is poised to grow by USD 2.06 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report.

Attractive Opportunities in Electric Fan Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Electric Fan Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Delta T LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Phillips Lighting & Home, and Westinghouse Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for premium appliances has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing use of air conditioners may impede the growth of the market participants might hamper the market growth.

Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geographic Landscape

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40168

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Split Air Conditioner Market -The global split air conditioner (AC) market size has the potential to grow by USD 34.66 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Space Heaters Market -The space heaters market has the potential to grow by USD 948.09 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24%. Download a free sample report now!

Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric fans market report covers the following areas:

  • Electric Fans Market size

  • Electric Fans Market trends

  • Electric Fans Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the electric fans market growth during the next few years.

Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Electric Fans Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Electric Fans Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric fans market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electric fans market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electric fans market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric fans market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Market segmentation analysis

  • Value chain analysis

PART 4: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market outlook

PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 6: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product

  • Comparison by product

  • Ceiling fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Floor fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Wall-mounted fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by product

PART 7: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 8: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 9: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing product innovations

  • Growing emphasis on eco-friendly fans

  • Rising demand for customized fans

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

  • Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

  • Delta T LLC

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Havells India Ltd.

  • Hunter Fan Co.

  • Orient Electric Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Phillips Lighting & Home

  • Westinghouse Electric Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-fans-market-2020-2024--demand-for-premium-appliances-to-boost-growth--17000--technavio-reports-301384357.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C

  • Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens

    Oil prices were trading at $79.19 a barrel, as of 0619 GMT on Monday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were at $75.08 a barrel. "While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below consensus forecasts," Goldman said in a note dated Sept. 26. Hurricane Ida's hit to supply has more than offset OPEC+'s production ramp-up since July with non-OPEC+ and non-shale production continuing to disappoint, Goldman said.

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Goldman Sachs hikes oil forecast to $90, citing ‘most bullish hurricane in history’

    Goldman Sachs has boosted its oil price target to $90, citing the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on supply while demand ramps up, particularly in COVID-averse Asia.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut earlier as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported. On Monday, State Grid Corp pledged to ensure basic power supply and avoid electricity cuts.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 26th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would deliver support.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • Moutai Adds $32 Billion to Market Value on Best Day in Six Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Kweichow Moutai’s shares recorded their biggest jump since April 2015 after the Chinese liquor giant’s new chairman pledged long-term reforms, lifting optimism on its growth outlook.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe stock closed

  • HSBC shares climb in Hong Kong as release of Huawei exec seen easing tensions

    Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC rose by the most in four months on Monday as the release of an executive at telecoms company Huawei fuelled hopes the global bank would benefit from an easing in tensions between the United States and China. Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home. Meng https://www.reuters.com/business/huawei-heir-apparent-prepares-life-after-three-years-canada-court-battle-2021-09-24, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday over fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC in 2013 about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran.

  • Employers also need to embrace right to request flexible working

    New proposals will only grant the right to ask for flexible working – they will not automatically give people a right to flexible work.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • Gas shortage pushes oil prices to three-year high - live updates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 lifts 0.3pc, as Rolls Royce rises US markets edged up, with the S&P 500 finishing the week at 4,455 and the Dow at 34,798 Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down

    Speed has always been paramount for supercar makers, and now they're in the race of their lives to go electric before climate policy cuts their combustion engines. That's why the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz are turning to startups such as Oxford-based electric motor company YASA for expertise and technology to solve the unique challenges of electrifying the highest-performance vehicles. Batteries are immensely heavy and electric motors overheat if driven too hard - big problems for a niche industry that charges hundreds of thousands of dollars for lightweight cars capable of screaming round 10 laps of a track at full throttle.

  • European markets rise as UK suspends competition law to get fuel to petrol stations

    European markets rose on Monday morning after a frenetic weekend in the UK which saw several petrol pumps empty of fuel as ministers appealed to avoid 'panic buying'.