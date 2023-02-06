Electric Fencing Market Is Estimated to valued at USD 321.1 Million by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 6.04% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

In 2021, the market in North America was valued USD 145.4 million.

Farmington, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Fencing Market Size Was Valued At USD 305.5 Million In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 321.1 Million In 2022 To USD 484.2 Million By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.04% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 outbreak has been frightening and unprecedented on a worldwide scale. In all locations compared to levels prior to the pandemic, there is less need for electric fence than anticipated. According to our analysis, the global market shrank by 14.99% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Electric fencing is lightweight, simple to erect, and capable of supporting more. It is connected to the fence energizer and contains several bare wire conductors and cutting-edge insulators. Additionally, ground rods and a power source are connected to it. As military forces utilise electric fencing to secure international borders, its use is only expected to increase. Additionally, a growing number of farmers are adopting electric fences to keep wild animals off their property by erecting a wall that protects the farm from intruders. The demand is probably going to rise soon as a result of this. Because more people desire to utilise electric fences to secure their farms, storage facilities, and warehouses, the market for electric fences is anticipated to expand.

Recent Developments:

March 2022 - PetSafe, a global pioneer in pet product solutions, is expanding its line of pet restraint systems to include the Classic in-Ground Fence system. This is the first of a new line of PetSafe ground fencing. With personalized perimeters of up to 5 acres and compatibility with Pawz Away Pet Barriers, this system provides a containment and avoidance solution and added adaptability.

December 2021 - The Indian Air Force (IAF) has awarded Bharat Electronics Limited a contract to install the system at airbases across the country. The Government of India has approved the Integrated Perimeter Security System (IPSS), an integrated smart power fence system for 23 air bases.

Segment Overview

Type Insights

Permanent fences made up the majority of the electric fencing market in the base year. This is because disputes between neighbouring nations are increasing, which makes maintaining international border security more crucial. A significant factor in the deployment of permanent electric fences for security purposes is the rise of unauthorised border crossings throughout the world.

Application Insights

The market is separated into sections for agricultural, wild animals, pets, security, and other uses. Agriculture is anticipated to be the largest segment over the projection period. This increase is most likely the result of landowners installing electric fencing to protect their crops and other goods from domestic and wild animals. The security segment is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR during the projection period. This is due to the military's requirement for more electric fences to prevent terrorists from operating in remote areas.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, the market in North America was valued USD 145.4 million. Because the United States is focusing more on national security and erecting more electric barriers along its border with Mexico to keep Mexican migrants out, the region is in charge.

The market for electric fence in Europe is anticipated to expand significantly over the period covered by the projection. The increased use of electric fences for home security is to blame for Europe's expansion.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand the quickest within the projection's time span. The reason for this increase is because China and India are increasing their defence budget, necessitating a greater need for concertina coils, razor wire, barbed wire, and chain-link fences. In order to maintain security along a 60-kilometer section of the border between India and Bangladesh and to track down any unlawful activity that occurs across the border, the Indian military deploys underwater and subterranean sonar sensors.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.39% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 321.1 Million By Type Permanent Fence, Portable Fence, Others By Application Agriculture, Wild Animals, Pets, Security, Others By Companies Dare Products (U.S.), Gallagher (U.S.), High Tech Pet (U.S.), Kencove (U.S.), Mpumalanga (South Africa), Parker McCrory Mfg Co ( U.S.), PetSafe (U.S.), Premier1Supplies (U.S.), Tru-Test Group (New Zealand), Woodstream (U.S.), Others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Trends:

The most recent technological advancement is a cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) solution. A nimbus gateway connects the devices on the fence to the cloud router. Real-time alerts, an intuitive interface, and a sophisticated logging system are the major characteristics of cloud router technology. The cloud router is a highly developed gateway that links electric fence users and their equipment in their own fields with cloud router administrators. The management of warehouse security makes extensive use of cloud router technology. The industry is expected to expand as more American businesses utilise IoT-based cloud router technology to secure their warehouses.

Driving Factors:

Electric fences are a common tool used by armed forces around the globe to prevent border crossings. For instance, according to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Indian forces would instal barbed electric wires in Ladakh in September 2020 to resolve the border issue with China. Additionally, electric fences have been erected along China's border by the Russian military. Normal wires are used to shut the 840 km long border between India and Pakistan in Rajasthan, India. Electric cobra wires will take the place of all other wire configurations in the upcoming years. An electric shock will be delivered to anyone attempting to cut the electric lines with barbs, alerting security. Due to the increasing demand for barbed electric wires among military personnel worldwide, the market is expanding.

Restraining Factors:

The expensive expense of updating and maintaining conventional fencing restricts industry expansion. Fences across international boundaries must be erected and often inspected to ensure they are being used as effectively as possible, which results in significant maintenance expenses. Because of the high expense of maintenance, end users are considering alternative solutions, such as unmanned systems. The market's expansion might be slowed by this.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Dare Products (U.S.), Gallagher (U.S.), High Tech Pet (U.S.), Kencove (U.S.), Mpumalanga (South Africa), Parker McCrory Mfg Co ( U.S.), PetSafe (U.S.), Premier1Supplies (U.S.), Tru-Test Group (New Zealand), Woodstream (U.S.), and others.

By Type

Permanent Fence

Portable Fence

Others

By Application

Agriculture

Wild Animals

Pets

Security

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

