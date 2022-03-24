U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.50
    +16.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,341.00
    +91.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,518.75
    +71.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.10
    +7.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.52
    -0.41 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.50
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.3780
    +0.2650 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,916.50
    +930.78 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.42
    +21.82 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,007.76
    -32.40 (-0.12%)
     

Electric Fireplace Market to Reach USD 2.77 Billion by 2028; Planika Fireplaces Launches Novel Products under its Astro Range to Welcome Remarkable Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in Electric Fireplace Market are R.W.Flame, GLEN DIMPLEX, NAPOLEON, Sierra Flames, Alaskan Fireplace Company, Giantex Inc., Twin Star Home, Touchstone Home Products, Inc., BFM Europe Ltd, Empire Comfort Systems, European Home, Heat & Glo, (Hearth & Home Technologies HHT) Heatilator, Planika, GHP Group Inc

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric fireplace market size was USD 2.14 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.17 billion in 2021 to USD 2.77 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Electric Fireplace Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the augmented infrastructure progression and importance of furnace refurbishment are predicted to drive the market at a remarkable pace.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/electric-fireplace-market-106494

Companies Covered in the Report:

  • R.W.Flame

  • GLEN DIMPLEX

  • NAPOLEON

  • Sierra Flames

  • Alaskan Fireplace Company

  • Giantex Inc.

  • Twin Star Home

  • Touchstone Home Products, Inc.

  • BFM Europe Ltd

  • Empire Comfort Systems

  • European Home

  • Heat & Glo

  • (Hearth & Home Technologies HHT) Heatilator

  • Planika

  • GHP Group Inc

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

3.5%

2028 Value Projection

USD 2.77 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 2.14 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2020

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Product Type, Application, Installation and Regional

Growth Drivers

Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Leading Players to Augur Market Growth

Improved Way of Living of Customers Set to Favor Market Growth

Product Type, Application, Installation, and Region are studied


COVID-19 Impact:

Uncertain Growth Scenarios in Infrastructure Industry Backed by COVID-19 Lockdown Norms

The COVID-19 virus had a prime influence on monetary activities and has triggered concerns in the production sector during the first quarter after pandemic. The supply side scenario perceived a prominent decline owing to the shutdown in production activities and various permits on cross-border trade of non-fundamental products. Nevertheless, demand side of the market estimated precisely contradictory scenario. The prolonged staying at home motivated customers to incline toward development of interiors, which, in turn, aided to boost sales of electric fireplace.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-fireplace-market-106494

Report Coverage:

The report delivers an exhaustive study of the market coupled with recent popular trends and upcoming estimations to inaugurate approximate investment gains. An all-inclusive review of any forthcoming prospects, jeopardies, competitions or dynamic factors is also stated in the report. A methodical region-based analysis is provided for our clients in the report. The COVID-19 influences have been added to the report to assist investors and entrepreneurs to understand the possible concerns and harming factors in a refined manner. The prime players operating in the market are recognized, and their policies to reinforce the market growth are shared in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Leading Players to Augur Market Growth

The fundamental players implement numerous growth tactics to enhance their position in the market as dominating companies. One such important tactic is procuring companies to upgrade the brand value among users. Another effective strategy is intermittently launching groundbreaking products with methodical review of the market and its target audience.

Industry Development:

  • April 2021: Twin Star International Inc., U.S. based global manufacturer of decorative and advanced electric fireplace, has finalized acquisition of Classic Accessories from its original stakeholders, which are Northstar Capital LLC and CID Capital. The acquisition will aid the company to cement its position in the global market.

Quick Buy : Electric Fireplace Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106494

Driving Factors:

Improved Way of Living of Customers Set to Favor Market Growth

The progression of fireplaces with additional heating solution has appeared as a promising cost-efficient and greatly practical solution for residential as well as specific commercial projects. The supplement provides zone heating feature, utilizing which consumer can choose particular spaces for heating that are most commonly used by the inhabitants. The application of this modern system to detach supplementary heating of complete infrastructure and considerable energy costs experienced during application of fireplaces. Therefore, this is expected to bolster the electric fireplace market growth in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation:

Product Type, Application, Installation, and Region are studied

Based on product type, the market is segmented into wall mounted, built-in, fireplace inserts, mantel/freestanding, and tabletop.

On the basis of application, the global market is branched into residential and commercial. Residential segment is predicted to have a commendable share in the global fireplaces market owing to the rising fondness of domestic customer in the renovation of conventional fireplaces.

In terms of installation, the global market is categorized into fixed and portable.

Region wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific.

Regional Insights:

North America is anticipated to record a remarkable electric fireplace market share and is estimated to progress at a considerable pace in the global market during the forecast period. The growth is primarily accredited to the heavy demand for fireplaces with the cost-efficient operation and environment-effective fuel mode.

The augmenting demand for smoke-free and eco-friendly fireplaces implanted with characteristics, such as smart connectivity, weather sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based, and Internet of Things (IoT) incorporated operation, is boosting the market growth across Europe.

In South America, a huge amount of supply-demand inequity and the indeterminate market demand for the products be it in commercial areas and residential infrastructure can obstruct the development prospects in the market of Latin America.

Major Table of content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Product Types

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Fireplace Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Electric Fireplace Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Global Electric Fireplace Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

    • By Product Type (USD)

      • Wall Mounted

      • Built-In

      • Fireplace Inserts

      • Mantel / Freestanding

      • Tabletop

    • By Application (USD)

      • Residential

      • Commercial

    • By Installation (USD)

      • Fixed

      • Portable

    • By Geography (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

      • South America

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-fireplace-market-106494

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Elevator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Setup (New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance), By Installation (Low & Mid Rise and High Rise), By Carriage (Passenger and Freight), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Machine Type (Bottling Line, Cartoning, Case Handling, Closing, Filling & Dosing, Form, Fill & Deal, Labelling, Decorating & Coding, Palletizing, Wrapping & Bundling, and Others), By End User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Toiletries, Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filter, Bottle Washer, Filler & Capper, Blow Molder, and Others), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Chlorination, and Others), By Application (Still Water, Sparkling Water, and Flavored Water) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Kiosk Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Retail, Financial, QSR, Tickets & Billing, Information, Self Service & Others), By Industry (Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels, IT/ Telecommunication, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Operation (Single Pass, and Multi Pass), By Application (Clothing and Apparel, Home Decor, Soft Signage, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd. 9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Black Box Dispatched; Calls to FlightWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Black Box Dispatched; Calls to FlightWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Ukraine war is a wake-up call to ditch oil and gas forever

    More drilling doesn’t add up to lower prices anytime soon—it just locks in more carbon. Here’s what to do instead.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Was a Hit. That Hasn’t Stopped the Stock From Falling.

    A big rally in Nvidia's stock price seemed to lose momentum in the day after CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the GTC Conference.