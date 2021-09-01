U.S. markets closed

Electric Guitar Market to Record $ 123.99 Million growth Witnessing Emergence of Fender Musical Instruments Corp., and HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd. as Dominant Players | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 123.99 mn is expected in the electric guitar market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric guitar market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Guitar Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Guitar Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The growing demand for music-related leisure activities, rising number of music festivals and live events, and surging inclusion of music in the academic curriculum will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software and long replacement cycle are some of the key factors limiting the market's growth during the forecast period.

Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric Guitar Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the electric guitar market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70855

Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The electric guitar market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Fender Musical Instruments Corp., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG, KKR & Co. Inc., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major vendors of the electric guitar market in leisure products industry.

To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric guitar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Electric Guitar Market size

  • Electric Guitar Market trends

  • Electric Guitar Market industry analysis

Related Reports:

Electronic Musical Instruments Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Guitar Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric guitar market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electric guitar market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electric guitar market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric guitar market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

  • HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.

  • Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG

  • KKR & Co. Inc.

  • Paul Reed Smith Guitars

  • Rickenbacker International Corp.

  • Samson Technologies Corp.

  • Schecter Guitar Research Inc.

  • The ESP Guitar Co.

  • Yamaha Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-guitar-market-to-record--123-99-million-growth-witnessing-emergence-of-fender-musical-instruments-corp-and-hoshino-gakki-co-ltd-as-dominant-players--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301366680.html

SOURCE Technavio

