Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Size to Grow by USD 516.69 Mn, APAC to Account for 33% of Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric head scalp massager market size is set to grow by USD 516.69 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth is driving the electric head scalp massager market. However, low penetration in emerging economies can challenge the market's growth.
Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the electric head scalp massager market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will help the electric head scalp massager market grow during the next five years
Approximation of the electric head scalp massager market size and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the electric head scalp massager market
Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of electric head scalp massager market vendors
Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 516.69 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.2
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
