Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Size to Grow by USD 516.69 Mn, APAC to Account for 33% of Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric head scalp massager market size is set to grow by USD 516.69 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth is driving the electric head scalp massager market. However, low penetration in emerging economies can challenge the market's growth.

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the electric head scalp massager market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc.

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the electric head scalp massager market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the electric head scalp massager market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric head scalp massager market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of electric head scalp massager market vendors

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 516.69 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Handheld - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Breo Technology USA LLC

10.4 Comfier

10.5 Cotsoco

10.6 Lumi Therapy Co.

10.7 OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

10.8 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

10.9 Xiaomi Inc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

