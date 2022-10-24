U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Size to Grow by USD 516.69 Mn, APAC to Account for 33% of Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric head scalp massager market size is set to grow by USD 516.69 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth is driving the electric head scalp massager market. However, low penetration in emerging economies can challenge the market's growth.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the electric head scalp massager market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the electric head scalp massager market grow during the next five years

  • Approximation of the electric head scalp massager market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electric head scalp massager market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of electric head scalp massager market vendors

Find more key highlights of the market. Buy Now to gain access to detailed market information

Related Reports

Electric Massager Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (back massager, handheld massager, neck and shoulder massager, leg and foot massager, and eye care massager), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the back massager segment will be significant.

Electric Toothbrush Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant.

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 516.69 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

5.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Handheld - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Helmet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Breo Technology USA LLC

  • 10.4 Comfier

  • 10.5 Cotsoco

  • 10.6 Lumi Therapy Co.

  • 10.7 OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 10.9 Xiaomi Inc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026
Global Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-head-scalp-massager-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-516-69-mn-apac-to-account-for-33-of-market-growth---technavio-301654831.html

SOURCE Technavio

