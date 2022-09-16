U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.50
    -35.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,723.00
    -251.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.25
    -130.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.90
    -15.40 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.16
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.80
    -7.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.52
    +1.36 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1375
    -0.0092 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2610
    -0.1960 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,757.16
    -379.17 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.98
    -16.41 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.04
    -3.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

The Electric Heat Tracing market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.8 Billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The increasing adoption of electric heat tracing over conventional steam tracing systems and rising demand of energy-efficient heat tracing systems are the driving factors providing promising growth potential to the market.

New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Heat Tracing Market by Type, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208347/?utm_source=GNW
Similarly, growing demand of heat tracing systems from various end user industries providing opportunities and contributing to the growth of the electric heat tracing market.

Self regulating is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
In a self-regulating heating cable, the electric current is passed between two bus wires that carry electricity but do not produce heat.The bus wires are encased in a specially designed mix of carbon and polymer.

The polymer pathways join the bus wires together creating an infinitely parallel circuit.Self-regulating systems can be easily installed on any outline, such as pipe elbows, valves, and different fittings, due to their flexibility. These types of systems hardly require any maintenance and also have a long life since these systems do not create any hotspot at any point.

Market for freeze protection & process temperature maintenance application is to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.
The freeze protection application is especially important since freezing can damage pipes and equipment.Pipe tracing cable systems are used to respond to the effects of heat from piping and equipment through its insulation.

The heat loss allows a drop in temperature, bringing about unacceptable consequences such as frozen pipes and reduced fluid viscosity.Hence, to overcome this, products can be freeze protected by using thermostats, controllers, sensors, and control panels.

For water-based products, it is vital to provide freeze protection as they begin to crystallize and freeze at 0°C/32°F. Heat trace systems prevent the freezing of fluids in pipes for several industrial applications as well as in hazardous and non-hazardous environments.

US to offer significant growth opportunities for Electric heat tracing market between 2022 and 2027.
The US holds the largest share of the electric heat tracing market in North America. The long duration of cold weather in the US, the replacement of conventional systems with electric heat tracing systems, the expansion of oil and gas production pipelines, new construction projects of oil & gas pipelines, growing exploration and production of oil & gas activities, and rising demand for heat tracing systems from chemicals, commercial, and residential industries are a few of the major driving factors for the market growth.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the Electric heat tracing marketspace. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 25%
• By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific– 15%and RoW – 10%
The report profiles key players in the Electric heat tracing market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report arenVent Electric plc (UK), Thermon Group Holding, Inc. (US), Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (UK), NIBE Industrier AB (Sweden), BARTEC Top Holding GmbH (Germany), Danfoss (Germany), eltherm GmbH (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company (US), Drexan Energy System, Inc. (Canada)are the major players in the market

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Electric heat tracingmarket on the basis By type, component,application, vertical, and region.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the Electric heat tracingmarket and forecasts the same till 2027.

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the Electric heat tracingecosystem.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Electric heat tracingmarket and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208347/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Our Enphase Energy Forecast: More Sunny Days Ahead for This Solar Stock

    The shares have surged higher and reached our first price target. In the daily bar chart of ENPH, below, we can see that prices have reached our $321 price target. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is above the zero line and moving towards a fresh outright buy signal.

  • China’s plunging energy imports confound expectations

    A revival would cause problems—and not just for Europe

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • Scottsdale's Store Capital plans to be acquired by Chicago, Singapore firms in multibillion-dollar deal

    Upon completion of the deal, valued at $14 billion, Store Capital will be a privately held company and no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange. On the news of the acquisition, Store Capital stock soared on Thursday, pushing up 20% higher at one point.

  • Global cargo market sags as softer economy points to gloomy Christmas

    SYDNEY/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Global trade bellwethers like FedEx and Cathay Pacific Airways have cast a pall over the year-end holiday shopping season - the business slowdown they're seeing points to weaker-than-expected consumer demand, not a Christmas bonanza. FedEx, which on Thursday withdrew a forecast it issued just three months ago, said a global demand slowdown accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter. "The lack of a 'freight wave' from China's re-opening was a negative sign for freight demand," said J.P Morgan analysts, who downgraded FedEx stock to "neutral" from "overweight" on the outlook warning.

  • Oil Set for Third Weekly Drop as Global Demand Concerns Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third weekly decline as a deteriorating global economy stoked demand concerns while a strong dollar made the fuel more expensive for most buyers.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield

  • Better Telecom Stock: AT&T vs. Verizon

    These two telecom titans dominated the U.S. market for years, but one currently has the edge as the better buy.

  • Shell must accept it has lost the battle on fossil fuels

    Almost a year ago Shell bid “Vaarwel” to the Netherlands as the oil giant simplified its convoluted dual share structure, shifted its headquarters from the Hague to London, and chose post-Brexit Britain as its true home.

  • Oil Falls With Global Demand Concerns Coming to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell with demand concerns at the fore as the US Department of Energy walked back expectations of its plan to restock petroleum reserves and China considered allowing more fuel exports.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After

  • Peloton, Lululemon infringed on DISH network patents, judge decides

    A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has sided with DISH Network in a case alleging that Peloton, iFit, and Lululemon’s Mirror infringed on patents.

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

  • FedEx Tumbles After Pulling Annual Earnings Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. withdrew its earnings forecast on worsening business conditions, dragging the broader market down in a potentially worrying sign for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefie

  • From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

    Scotts ramped up production during the pandemic, then consumers shifted and retailers slashed orders, leaving a pile of inventory. It’s now trying to dig its way out.