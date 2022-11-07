U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

1

The electric Hummer will have a $4,000 e-bike counterpart that's just as outrageous

Tim Levin
·2 min read
The GMC Hummer EV and its e-bike counterpart.
The GMC Hummer EV and its e-bike counterpart.Recon Power Bikes.

  • Come December, you'll be able to buy an e-bike inspired by the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck.

  • The GMC Hummer EV bike promises on-demand two-wheel drive and lots of power.

  • The $4,000 bike is just as over-the-top as GMC's $108,700 pickup.

GMC launched the in-your-face Hummer EV pickup truck in 2021 and is gearing up to start selling an SUV companion to it in 2023. In the meantime, a third, unlikely electric vehicle is joining the Hummer family: an e-bike.

The GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive Ebike goes on sale in December, according to Recon Power Bikes, which GMC has tapped to build the bike. And it's just as over-the-top as the outlandish and expensive pickup truck it's based on.

Much like the Hummer EV, the e-bike will come with all-wheel-drive by way of two electric motors – one driving the front wheel and one driving the rear. Sporting fat, knobby tires, the e-bike is designed to thrive on off-road trails just like its much, much bigger sibling.

There are three drive modes to choose from. Cruise activates just rear-wheel drive to maximize range and efficiency. Traction uses front-wheel drive to better navigate loose rocks and slippery surfaces, Recon Power Bikes says. Adrenaline takes advantage of both motors for maximum performance on steep terrain.

Recon touts a top speed of over 28 mph.

Pricing starts at $3,999, and the bike will be sold online and at GMC dealers. The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, the first electric Hummer on the market, costs $108,700.

Car brands have long dabbled in micromobility, typically by slapping their brand names on bikes produced by other companies.

EV startup Rivian, which sells an off-road pickup truck that competes with the Hummer, has hinted that it will get into the e-bike game.

Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe told TechCrunch in October that he is "super excited" about the e-bike space. The company also filed a trademark for e-bikes in January.

Read the original article on Business Insider

