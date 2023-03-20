U.S. markets closed

New Electric IoT Charging Platform GoChargeTech Has Been Launched

GoCharge Tech
·1 min read

The public sale of the GoChargeTech Token has started on the bhero.com platform.

Iasi, Romania, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new IoT platform, GoChargeTech, has been launched that will enable users in the future to access a network of shareable devices, including power banks and EV charging stations. The creators of the platform are looking to bootstrap and scale up the project through the GoChargeTech Token (symbol CHARGED), which has been created on the MultiversX blockchain network. The public sale of the token and the NFT franchise collection has started on the bhero.com platform.

Talking about their project, a spokesperson for the company said, "With the rise of electric vehicles thanks to companies like Tesla, as well as the concern over climate change, there is growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. At GoChargeTech, we take pride in being at the forefront of them. By creating reliable and accessible charging stations, we will be helping meet the pressing demand. This will make it easier than ever for electric vehicle owners to keep their vehicles charged on the go. By leveraging the power of IoT technology, we can create a more sustainable future while providing users more conveniences, so the adoption of electric cars grows rapidly."

Describing the vision for the project, the spokesperson continued, “People will be able to rent power banks from a network of stations owned by GoChargeTech and franchise owners. They will also be able to find an EV charger in proximity to a specified location. All they have to do is simply book a time slot and charge their car. We are using blockchain technology to enable them to pay for their services transparently. It's that simple."

Moreover, people will also be able to connect their EV chargers to the platform and earn passive income by sharing it with other users. They can also buy EV chargers compatible with their infrastructure and earn passive income via their platform.

The network of shareable power banks is expected to offer solutions for students, tourists, and workers on the go so they can keep their smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics charged.

By connecting users to a network of shareable devices, the company aims to combat climate change and promote sustainable consumption patterns.

The idea of the "GoChargeTech" project came to life in the middle of 2021, and since then, the backend infrastructure and code to manage stations have been developed in the alpha version. The mobile app is also ready to accept credit card payments.

People looking to buy the token can head over for the Public Sale on the BHero launchpad. They can also read the white paper on their website https://gocharge.tech/.


Media Contact

Contact Person Name: Ion Vrinceanu

Company Name: GoCharge Tech

Email: contact@gocharge.tech

Website: https://gocharge.tech/


