Second Win for Kia in Three Years

- EV6 recognized for automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, value

- Second North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ win for Kia in three years

- EV6 was selected by jury of 50 automotive experts

DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-electric Kia EV6 was named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the second occasion in three years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category, and the first win for a Kia electric vehicle (EV).

All-electric Kia EV6 wins 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

"Since going on sale in early 2022, the EV6 model range has illustrated the sophistication and refinement inherent to Kia EV engineering, and North American customers have taken notice," said Sean Yoon, President and CEO, Kia America. "In a year with three electric finalists, this win proves that EV6 is not only a top utility vehicle, but also an exemplary EV."

The EV6 was selected by 50 automotive experts from print, online, radio, and broadcast media. As part of the evaluation process, NACTOY jurors tested vehicles ranging from sports cars to pickup trucks, and assessed criteria including automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, and value.

The EV6 continues to rise in popularity. To date, more than 19,000 EV6 models have been sold at Kia retailers throughout all 50 states, including the 576-hp EV6 GT that went on sale in December 2022. The EV6 delivers jaw-dropping performance, ultra-fast DC charging compatibility, available onboard power, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems1, a remarkable level of connectivity features, as well as Kia's latest-generation energy-efficient heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the car's coolant system. The EV6 is a critical part of the Kia "Plan S" strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia America