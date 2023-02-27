U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,982.24
    +12.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,889.09
    +72.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,466.98
    +72.04 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.27
    +5.78 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.76
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0124 (+1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1960
    -0.2100 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,497.03
    +32.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.57
    -2.84 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Electric Massagers Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Massagers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by End-user, Distribution Channel, Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The Global Electric Massagers Market size is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

It offers relaxation to aid in body and mind relaxation. Additionally, it can aid in reducing the anxiety and stress levels. When utilized shortly before bed, these gadgets can also aid in improving the quality of sleep.

Additionally, it might increase the flexibility of the skin. These gadgets are portable and may be taken on trips due to their small size. There are several kinds of massagers available for the legs, back, feet, feet, face, scalp, neck, and full body.

Facial rollers as well as other small handheld massage tools are examples of manually operated alternatives. Electronic massagers that run off of batteries or a power source are another option. They provide relief by assisting the muscles in relaxing and de-contracting. To learn about the costs of massagers and the numerous deals that are now being made, customers can also browse online.

Online as well as offline sales channels provide a complete range of massagers, including those for the head, arms, back, eyes, and feet. These devices are excellent for removing knots and soothing muscle pain. Typically, when someone needs a massage, they are too exhausted to give themselves one. It is not entirely cost-effective to visit a masseuse every time a person needs a massage.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The electric massagers market was disrupted due to the abrupt emergence of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly decreased the market's demand for electric massagers. Closure of all spas and exclusion from online sales channels restrains the development of the electric massagers market.

Due to labor supply restrictions and a lack of raw materials, the manufacturing of electric massagers has decreased significantly, just as it has in many other nations where businesses have closed. Because spas and saloons were temporarily closed during the lockdown, there was a considerable decline in demand for massages as well as other therapies, which had a negative impact on the market.

Market Growth Factors

An Increase In The Disposable Income Of People Along With Increasing Engagement Of Women In The Workforce

The increase in disposable income of people is one of the major reasons fueling the growth of the electric massagers market. The phrase that most closely resembles the idea of income is disposable income.

The term disposable income refers to income that is accessible to households, such as earnings and salaries, self-employment income and income from unincorporated businesses, pension and other social benefit income, as well as investment income. Households, nowadays, have more money to save or spend as their disposable income improves, which ultimately results in an increase in consumption.

An Increasing Amount Of Stress Among People

Stress is a significant issue in the day-to-day lives of people. Individuals experience stress due to a variety of circumstances, including their workload, the economy, peer pressure, and sociocultural standards.

Unmanaged stress frequently causes symptoms, such as restlessness, anxiety, irritability, rage, loss of motivation or attention, melancholy, and depression. These circumstances may have a significant impact on one's health, lowering immunity and draining both the physical and mental energy of the complete body.

Market Restraining Factors

Rising Availability Of Better Alternatives

One of the factors that are constantly hampering the expansion of the electric massagers market is the prevalence of a number of alternatives to electric massage.

There are numerous advantages of receiving a massage. Any sort of massage or soft tissue release helps enhance blood flow and circulation, drain and move sluggish lymph, and remove toxins caught in the layers between the muscles and the fascia.

However, many people must be inventive with their soft tissue work because professional massages are not generally accessible in today's society.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End User

  • Commercial

  • Residential

By Distribution Channel

  • Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online Sales Channel

  • Others

By Type

  • Neck & Shoulder

  • Back & Body

  • Leg & Foot

  • Head

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Rest of North America

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Nigeria

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Omron Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • MedMassager

  • Luraco Technologies Corporation

  • Nureca Limited (Dr Physio)

  • JSB Healthcare

  • Medisana GmbH (Ogawa Smart Healthcare Technology Group Co.Ltd)

  • Zyllion, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sv47w-electric?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-massagers-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-6-3-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-6-7-301756891.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling Monday?

    According to various reports, the FDA's neuroscience expert Billy Dunn is leaving the agency after more than 15 years, effective immediately. Dunn presided over the controversial approval of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's disease treatment, Aduhelm (aducanumab). Dunn, 53, is retiring from the agency to "explore other opportunities," according to an internal FDA email. Dunn notified agency officials Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health

    Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B. Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes. The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 y

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Pfizer in Talks to Acquire Seagen in Deal Likely Valued at More Than $30 Billion

    The potential deal, likely valued at more than $30 billion, would help Pfizer add to its lineup of cancer treatments.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Reata Stock Plummets As Official's Exit Shakes Up FDA's Neuroscience Unit

    The FDA will decide whether to approve a neurological disease drug from Reata Pharmaceuticals this week, but RETA stock plummeted Monday.

  • Occidental raises dividend by 38%, announces $3B share buyback program

    Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) fell in the after-hours session Monday after the energy company reported profit and revenue below Wall Street expectations. Occidental also announced a new $3 billion share buyback program and a 38% increase to its dividend to 18 cents a share. Occidental said it earned $1.7 billion, or $1.74 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.3 billion, or $1.58 a share, in the year-ago period.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices remaining volatile, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and CDE are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Viatris' (VTRS) Q4 Earnings In-Line, Revenues Miss Estimates

    Viatris (VTRS) reports in-line Q4 earnings but misses on sales. The company is now looking to reshape its business after selling its biosimilars portfolio.

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • Altria in Talks to Buy Vaping Startup NJOY for at Least $2.75 Billion, Divest Its Stake in Juul

    The Marlboro maker is looking to divest its stake in Juul and take over a new vaping brand.

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flare that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Union Pacific Stock 'Potential To Double' After CEO Ousted; Railroad Stocks Steady After Ohio Disaster

    Union Pacific stock could double with a new CEO. Meanwhile, railroad stocks keep losses to a minimum despite Ohio disaster.

  • Fisker's Q4 Top-Line Jumps Seven-Fold; Forecasts Potentially Positive EBITDA For 2023

    Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales of $306 thousand versus $41 thousand a year ago. Total operating costs and expenses rose 33.5% to $178.2 million. Operating loss for the quarter expanded to $(178.2) million from $(133.4) million last year. The company held $736.5 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Cash used in operating activities for the quarter totaled $(111.1) million. Full-year 2022 total spending came in at $702 million, below the company's anticip

  • 3 Of The 5 Richest People In The World Are Making New Plays In The Real Estate Market

    Real estate has long been considered a lucrative investment option for building wealth, and some of the world's wealthiest individuals are no strangers to this fact. In fact, three of the five richest people in the world are currently making unique plays in the real estate industry. From buying up vast swaths of land to investing in cutting-edge technology, these billionaires are setting themselves apart in a field that has been a cornerstone of wealth creation for centuries. Warren Buffett Lege

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Q4 performance is likely to have benefited from improved booking trends, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and fleet expansion efforts.