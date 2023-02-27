Electric Massagers Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Massagers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by End-user, Distribution Channel, Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Massagers Market size is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

It offers relaxation to aid in body and mind relaxation. Additionally, it can aid in reducing the anxiety and stress levels. When utilized shortly before bed, these gadgets can also aid in improving the quality of sleep.

Additionally, it might increase the flexibility of the skin. These gadgets are portable and may be taken on trips due to their small size. There are several kinds of massagers available for the legs, back, feet, feet, face, scalp, neck, and full body.

Facial rollers as well as other small handheld massage tools are examples of manually operated alternatives. Electronic massagers that run off of batteries or a power source are another option. They provide relief by assisting the muscles in relaxing and de-contracting. To learn about the costs of massagers and the numerous deals that are now being made, customers can also browse online.

Online as well as offline sales channels provide a complete range of massagers, including those for the head, arms, back, eyes, and feet. These devices are excellent for removing knots and soothing muscle pain. Typically, when someone needs a massage, they are too exhausted to give themselves one. It is not entirely cost-effective to visit a masseuse every time a person needs a massage.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The electric massagers market was disrupted due to the abrupt emergence of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly decreased the market's demand for electric massagers. Closure of all spas and exclusion from online sales channels restrains the development of the electric massagers market.

Due to labor supply restrictions and a lack of raw materials, the manufacturing of electric massagers has decreased significantly, just as it has in many other nations where businesses have closed. Because spas and saloons were temporarily closed during the lockdown, there was a considerable decline in demand for massages as well as other therapies, which had a negative impact on the market.

Market Growth Factors

An Increase In The Disposable Income Of People Along With Increasing Engagement Of Women In The Workforce

The increase in disposable income of people is one of the major reasons fueling the growth of the electric massagers market. The phrase that most closely resembles the idea of income is disposable income.

The term disposable income refers to income that is accessible to households, such as earnings and salaries, self-employment income and income from unincorporated businesses, pension and other social benefit income, as well as investment income. Households, nowadays, have more money to save or spend as their disposable income improves, which ultimately results in an increase in consumption.

An Increasing Amount Of Stress Among People

Stress is a significant issue in the day-to-day lives of people. Individuals experience stress due to a variety of circumstances, including their workload, the economy, peer pressure, and sociocultural standards.

Unmanaged stress frequently causes symptoms, such as restlessness, anxiety, irritability, rage, loss of motivation or attention, melancholy, and depression. These circumstances may have a significant impact on one's health, lowering immunity and draining both the physical and mental energy of the complete body.

Market Restraining Factors

Rising Availability Of Better Alternatives

One of the factors that are constantly hampering the expansion of the electric massagers market is the prevalence of a number of alternatives to electric massage.

There are numerous advantages of receiving a massage. Any sort of massage or soft tissue release helps enhance blood flow and circulation, drain and move sluggish lymph, and remove toxins caught in the layers between the muscles and the fascia.

However, many people must be inventive with their soft tissue work because professional massages are not generally accessible in today's society.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End User

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

By Type

Neck & Shoulder

Back & Body

Leg & Foot

Head

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Omron Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Panasonic Corporation

MedMassager

Luraco Technologies Corporation

Nureca Limited (Dr Physio)

JSB Healthcare

Medisana GmbH (Ogawa Smart Healthcare Technology Group Co.Ltd)

Zyllion, Inc.

