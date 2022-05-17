U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    +0.0164 (+1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3630
    +0.3100 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,169.70
    +52.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Electric Mercedes G-Class will go the distance with Sila’s energy-dense silicon anodes

Tim De Chant
·2 min read

Mercedes-Benz announced today that Sila’s energy-dense silicon anode is slated for an extended-range version of the electric G-Class that’s due out in 2025.

Sila said that its silicon anode material can boost energy density by 20% to 40% over existing cells, enabling a longer range from battery packs that occupy the same physical space. That extra density will come in handy when powering Mercedes' blocky, brawny G-Wagen.

Mercedes first invested in Sila in 2019 as part of a $219 million Series E round. Earlier this month, the startup announced that it had purchased a 600,000 square-foot factory in Moses Lake, Washington. The plant is expected to start cranking out battery materials in late 2024 before reaching full production in early 2025, just in time for the G-Class. It should make enough silicon anode material for 100,000 to 500,000 EVs, depending on how automakers want to incorporate it into their cells.

Today, Sila’s technology is available in the Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker, a small device with a battery that’s a tiny fraction of what’s needed for an EV. Still, the smaller scale will allow Sila to perfect its manufacturing technique, working out the kinks before scaling up 100x to reach the volumes needed by automakers.

The first phase of the company’s Washington plant will make 10 GWh of battery materials per year, but CEO Gene Berdichevsky told TechCrunch earlier this month that the second phase will expand production to 150 GWh.

Getting to that point won’t be cheap. Berdichevsky estimated that it’ll cost another $1 billion to $2 billion to get the second phase of the factory into production. The company has raised $933 million in total, according to PitchBook, including a $590 million round that closed in January 2021.

While raising a couple billion is never an easy task, Sila may benefit from a tailwind: As automakers have ramped up their commitments to EVs, VCs and private equity firms have been investing larger and larger sums into battery companies—some $43 billion over the last five years alone.

Battery chemistry company Sila’s founder Gene Berdichevsky on the science of scaling up

Recommended Stories

  • The Station: VW resurrects Scout as an EV brand and mobility SPACs have a helluva week

    Believe it or not, it's been a year since we launched our Q&A series featuring founders of transportation startups. TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 is just a few days away and I do hope some of my Station readers are there to hear from founders of Aurora, Luminar, Nuro, Veo, and Zoox; early-stage investors from Elemental, Muirwoods Ventures, and PearVC; strategic and institutional investors from Capital International Investors, GM Ventures, Intel Capital, and Snowbull Capital; and top engineers, designers, and executives from Arrival, Cruise, Motional, Nvidia, Stellantis, VW Group, and Waymo. Oh, and of course, watch the pitch-off, network with other builders and investors, and maybe even mix it up with some TechCrunch reporters and editors.

  • VW taps into the nostalgia trend with plans to resurrect the Scout, this time as an EV

    You might assume Lyndon B. Johnson is president. The Scout is heading to a charging station to plug in. Volkswagen’s supervisory board has voted to resurrect an iconic American automotive badge — Scout.

  • Expert: Energy’s Stock Market Boom Just the Start of a Supercycle

    Despite the efforts of the divestiture movement, the oil and gas sector’s 12-month performance clobbers that of the market as a whole.

  • Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress combination could result from proposed NC carbon plan

    Duke Energy Corp. says it may combine its two Carolinas utilities into one as early as 2025, and the company is looking at the North Carolina-made G.E. Hitachi small modular reactor for future nuclear power.

  • 10 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best wind power and solar stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of the wind and solar segments in the energy sector and go directly to 5 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy. Rallying oil prices, global warming, and the global transition toward electrification […]

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Here’s What Makes Siemens Energy (SMEGF) a Great Investment

    Massif Capital, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Massif Capital Real Assets strategy returned 15% net of fees in the first quarter of 2022. The quarter marked a milestone in the firm’s evolution as it switched from running separately managed accounts […]

  • SNC-Lavalin provided consulting and advisory services for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency's first-ever building codes strategy

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, provided consulting and advisory services for the development of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) first-ever building codes strategy. The strategy defines the goals and objectives FEMA will use to create a more resilient nation through superior building performance.

  • Analyst Report: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

    Shoals Technologies Group Inc is a provider of electrical balance of system or EBOS solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement and construction firms that build solar energy projects. In 2022 the company entered the electric vehicle charing market.

  • US Deepens China Solar Tariff Probe With Scrutiny of 8 Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Commerce Department is deepening its probe into whether solar power companies are circumventing import tariffs, singling out some of the industry’s giants for increased scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t K

  • Biden, other leaders are missing the right response to rising gas prices in NC

    The scattershot approach the White House is taking toward energy is driving up gas prices and electric bills in North Carolina. | Opinion

  • A Car Powered by Animal Poop Just Broke a World Record

    Catherine Falls CommercialA team of engineers in France smashed the record for furthest distance traveled in a hydrogen-powered car last Wednesday. The vehicle traveled more than 2,000 kilometers (or about 1,242 miles) over the course of three days on a single full tank of gas made from biomethanol, a biomass that comes from manure.Yes, as in poop.The biofuel, dubbed G-H3, was developed by ARM Engineering, a French transportation research and development firm. It’s created through a process call

  • Ultimus Fund Solutions Could Get $2 Billion In a Sale

    The private equity firm GTCR acquired fund administrators Ultimus Fund Solutions and The Gemini Cos in February 2019.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Chimerix Shares Plummet After Divesting Its Only Marketed Product For Over $300M

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has agreed to acquire Chimerix Inc's (NASDAQ: CMRX) exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox. "It exemplifies our thoughtful M&A strategy as part of our 2024 growth plan and positions us better to deliver value for our shareholders," said Robert Kramer, president & CEO of Emergent. Also See: Chimerix's CMX521 Antiviral Program Shows Potential Against COVID-19 In Preclinical Studie

  • What's happening to tech stocks is 'kind of unheard of' — and 'we are not done,' analyst says

    The tech stock rout may not yet be over, warns one long-time sector analyst.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Sees Rising Price Performance With Jump To 81 RS Rating

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, rising from 78 to 81. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock A Buy?

  • When your neighbor asks: 'Has the stock market bottomed yet?'

    The bulls are beginning to stalk the stock market carnage. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 16, 2022.

  • Here's why Pensando agreed to $1.9B AMD deal, according to Chairman John Chambers

    Being acquired by AMD solves a looming supply chain problem that the fast-growing Milpitas company faced, according to the former Cisco Systems CEO who is its chairman.

  • Emirates State-Backed Telecom Firm Scoops Stake In Vodafone For $4.4B; Continues To Fuel Takeover Concerns

    Emirates state-backed telecom firm e& acquired a 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD), Bloomberg reports. Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC , now known as e& bought a $4.4 billion stake offering 130 pence ($1.59) a share Vodafone CEO Nick Read is trying to consolidate in key markets amid pressure from shareholders. Also Read: Vodafone Receives Takeover Bids For Vantage Towers: Reuters A wealthy, supportive shareholder could give Read cover to reset expectations around inve