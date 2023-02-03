Electric Mop Market Destine to Reach USD 14.23 Billion, with an Excellent CAGR of 18.70% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand & Revenue Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research

The global electric mop market was valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Electric Mop Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. A significant Electric Mop market research report emphasizes key market dynamics of the Electric Mop industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. Global market analysis report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities, and market status. To build an Electric Mop business report, a detailed market analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. All the data, figures, and information is backed up by well-recognized analysis tools which include the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The global electric mop market was valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Get a PDF Sample of the Electric Mop Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electric-mop-market

The increasing levels of home automation in developed countries will remain the primary factor for the consumption of electric mops in the coming years. The global industry shipments are the primary factor for the sale of the electric mop and are expected to reach over 2 million units by 2026. Moreover, several advantages offered by electric mops, such as enhanced cleaning capabilities and reduction in manual efforts, have been essential contributors to the market growth.

Story continues

An electric mop is a floor-mopping and sweeping device which works on electricity. It is an alternative to the traditional mopping and sweeping system. An electric mop is made up of a cleaning pad, a power cord, a cleaning solution tank, and a handle. Cleaning pads of electric mops are reusable and washable. These mops are available both with or without a power cord. The handle on the mop is easy to move. Electric mops come with scrub and soft cleaning pads for scrubbing and cleaning floors. These mops have an extensive range of properties that differ from manufacturer to manufacturer.

Fundamental Aim of Electric Mop Market Report

In the Electric Mop market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Electric Mop Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Electric Mop Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Electric Mop Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Electric Mop manufacturers

Some of the major players operating in the electric mop market are

BLACK+DECKER (U.S.)

Haier lnc. (China)

HAAN Corporation (Canada)

BISSELL (U.S.)

TTK Prestige Ltd (India)

Tennant Company (U.S.)

Myelicto (U.S.)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

ECOVACS (China)

Shinil Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

L.G. Electronics (South Korea)

iRobot Corporation (U.S.)

Proscenic (China), Samsung (South Korea)

Neato Robotics, Inc., (U.S.)

Matsutek Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

SharkNinja Operating LLC (U.S.)

bObsweep (Canada)

Taurus Group (Spain)

Miele & Cie. KG (Germany)

AB Electrolux (Sweden)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-electric-mop-market

Opportunities

Rising demand for advanced electric mops

The demand for cordless electric mops is anticipated to rise in the upcoming period. This can be recognized due to the ease of operation of cordless electric mops compared to electric mops with a cord. Moreover, an electric mop with a remote control feature is another type of electric mop also available in the market. The electric mop market consists of a huge number of medium and small market players. Manufacturers of electric mops promote the sale of the product via online mediums. The major market players in the electric mop market are highly focusing on introducing easy-to-use and lightweight electric mops to meet consumer necessities and areas of application.

Furthermore, the easy availability of an extensive range of electrical mop products and increased focus on evolving advanced technology such as robotics mops are expected to bring several opportunities which will lead to the electric mop market growth during the forecast period.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing requirement for electric mop

The electric mop is becoming more popular in both household and commercial sectors. Electric mops are extensively used for mopping and sweeping sealed floor surfaces made from linoleum and vinyl hardwood. These devices are equipped with swivel steering handles, allowing easy maneuvering to mop and sweep floors and avoid hurdles. Electric mops are an effective option to the traditional style of mopping and sweeping by using a bucket, broom, mop, and water. They also help to speed up the cleaning process and save time. These electric mop has taken minimum time for household activities which are expected to drive the growth of the electric mop market.

Growing demand for electric mop in household activities

Reduction in household activities by using this electric mop is the major factor anticipated to boost the growth of the electric mop market. Modern household devices or equipment are becoming more electric and computerized, thus offering less time and suitability for house chores. The growing demand for an electric mop in household activities is expected to upsurge the market's revenue growth.

Furthermore, the growth in the working population, rising purchasing power, and developing number of smart homes are other major factors that will further drive the growth rate of the electric mop market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Electric Mop Industry [Global – Broken down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electric-mop-market

Key Market Segments Covered in Electric Mop Industry Research

Mop Type

Flat Type

Spiral Type

Others

Product Type

Steam Mop

Spray Mop

Connectivity

Wired

Cordless

Application

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Electric Mop Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the electric mop market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue and shares due to increasing demand for commercial cleaning services, mainly in Canada and the U.S., and the high presence of several established significant market players in this region.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the inclination of the consumers towards spend on added value, innovation in the product offerings, and rising demand for innovative products in this region.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Electric Mop Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Electric Mop Market, By Mop Type Global Electric Mop Market, By Product Type Global Electric Mop Market, By Connectivity Global Electric Mop Market, By Application Global Electric Mop Market, By Distribution Channel Global Electric Mop Market, By Region Global Electric Mop Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-electric-mop-market

Explore More Reports:

Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market , By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead Acid, Sealed Lead Acid, Others), Hub Motor Location (Mid Drive Hub Motor, Rear Hub Motor, Front Hub Motor), Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Battery Power (Under 750W, Over 750W), Class (Class I (Pedal Assist/Pedelec), Class II (Throttle), Class III (Speed Pedelec)), Usage (City/Urban, Cruise, Mountain/Trekking Bikes, Racing, Cargo, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-e-bike-market

Women’s Activewear Market , By Product (Top, Bottom, Sweatpants, Shorts, Skirts, Yoga Pants and Leggings, Outwear, Jackets, Hoodies and Sweatshirts, Innerwear and Swimwear and Others), Fabric (Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Price Range (Below $20, $20-$60, $40-$60, Above $60) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-womens-activewear-market

Hemp Clothing Market , By Type (Dress, Shirts, Pants, Coats and Jackets, Activewear, T-shirts, Others), Raw Product (Seeds, Fiber, Shivs and Stalks), Source (Conventional , Organic), Application (Fabrics, Denim, Fine Textiles, Canvas Bags, Carpets, Geotextiles), Processing Technique (European Enzyme-Treated Fiber, Chinese Fiber, NRC Enzyme-Treated Fiber), End User (Men, women, Kids) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hemp-clothing-market

Knitwear Market , By Product Type (T-Shirts and Shirts, Sweaters and Jackets, Sweatshirts and Hoodies, Shorts and Trousers, Evening Dresses, Suits, Leggings), Material Type (Natural, Synthetic, Blended), Application (Outerwear, Innerwear, Sportswear, Others), Consumer Group (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-knitwear-market

Facial Cleanser Market , By Product Type (Foam-Type Cleanser, Solvent-Based Cleanser, No Foam Cleanser, Collagen Type Cleanser, Face Cream, Face Wash and Face Oil), Skin Type (Neutral Skin, Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Mixed Skin and Sensitive Skin), Type (Normal Type, Scrub Type and Efficacy Type), End-User (Personal and Commercial), Application (Skin Whitening, Moisturizing, Repair, Blackheads, Oiliness, Dryness, Anti-Aging and Dark Spots), Distribution Channel (Online Channel and Offline Channel), Usage (Male and Female), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-facial-cleanser-market

Nail Polish Market , By Type (Base Coat, Top Coat, Others), Product (Liquid, Gel), Finish (Glossy, Matte, Glitter, Satin, Others), End User (Female and Male), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Independent Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nail-polish-market

Luxury Handbag Market , By Type (Handbag, Backpack, Wallet, Others), Material (Cotton, Leather, Nylon, Synthetic), End-User (Men, Women, Unisex), Distribution Channel (Duty-Free Stores, Online Stores, Discount Stores, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luxury-handbag-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com



