Electric Motorcycles Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 57.44 Billion with Highest CAGR of 7.80% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth and Key Manufacturers Outlook

·14 min read
The rising number of strategic market collaborations has led to the rise in funds to be allocated for the growth and development of advanced and automated technology/ machinery. Further, growth in the level of investment for research and development proficiencies would carve the way for innovations pertaining to electric motors.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Motorcycles Market" is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The Electric Motorcycles market research report has been arranged with the most recent insight and analysis available in order to provide the Electric Motorcycles industry with the greatest possible benefits. The report is useful for gaining a comprehensive understanding of the market and can be utilized by both established and new players in the industry. In addition to that, the Electric Motorcycles report contains historical data, current, and future market trends, the environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress that has been made in the associated industry. This Electric Motorcycles market research report covers a wide range of topics, including industry research, customer insights, market sizing, and forecasting, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trend analysis, sustainability trend analysis, innovation trend analysis, technology evolution analysis, and distribution channel assessment.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electric motorcycles market value, which was USD 31.5 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 57.44 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. "48–60 Volt" accounts for the largest voltage segment in the electric motorcycle market, owing to the growing penetration of electric two-wheelers, especially in developed economies. The electric motorcycles market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Gain Access to a Sample PDF of the Electric Motorcycles Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electric-motorcycles-market

Market Overview:

From the name itself, it is clear that electric motorcycles are the two wheelers that run on electric energy when converted into mechanical energy rather than running on fuel. Electric motorcycles are chargeable and eco-friendly automotive solutions. Also known as e-bikes, electric motorcycles are built with solid metal and fiber frames that are combined with mechanical and electronic components.

Electric motorcycles are increasingly gaining importance due to rising environmental conservation issues and concerns. Electric motorcycles have a slow penetration rate in the developing economies, however, the pace of penetration is improving. American Honda Motor Co., Inc, GOVECS, Ampere Vehicles and Suzuki are the major players operating in this market.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Electric Motorcycles market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the worldwide Electric Motorcycles market are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

The Electric Motorcycles Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

  • Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.(China),

  • Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China),

  • NIU International (China),

  • Silence Urban Ecomobility (Spain),

  • Hero Electric (India),

  • Blacksmith Electric (India),

  • Electric Motion (France),

  • Johammer e-mobility GmbH (Germany),

  • Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH (Austria),

  • Essence Motorcycles (France),

  • Zero Motorcycles Inc. (US),

  • Razor USA LLC. (US),

  • Torkmotors (India),

  • Revolt Motors (India),

  • LITO MOTORCYCLES (France),

  • TACITA SRL (Italy),

  • Bell Custom Cycles (US),

  • Harley-Davidson Inc. (US),

  • Alta Motors (US) and

  • Energica Motor Company

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-electric-motorcycles-market

Recent Development

  • In May 2020, CAKE 0 Emission AB partnered with Polestar which enabled CAKE enterprise to manufacture and distribute the new models of its electric motorcycles using Polestar’s retail outlets in the European region, making the electric motorcycle grow in that region.

  • In 2020, BattRE Electric Mobility launched an IoT e-scooter with features such as navigation assist, ride statistics, remote diagnostics, anti-theft alarm, speedometer call alerts, and ride behavior suggestions.

  • In June 2021, Lance Powersports Inc., an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, launched its latest lineup in the Philippines market.

Core Objective of the Electric Motorcycles Market:

Every firm in the Electric Motorcycles market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

  • Electric Motorcycles Market Size and growth rate factors.

  • Important changes in the future Electric Motorcycles Market.

  • Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

  • Scope and product outlook of Electric Motorcycles Market.

  • Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

  • Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

  • Global Electric Motorcycles top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Segments Covered in Electric Motorcycles Industry Research

By Vehicle Range

  • Below 75 Miles

  • 75–100 Miles

  • Above 100 Miles

By Battery Type

  • Li-ion

  • Nickel Metal Hydride

By Voltage

  • Below 24 Volt

  • 24–48 Volt

  • 48–60 Volt

  • Above 60 Volt

By Application

  • Racing

  • Daily Commute

  • Off-road Use

Key Industry Drivers:

  • Growth in investment for research and development to carve the way for innovations

The rising number of strategic market collaborations has led to the rise in funds to be allocated for the growth and development of advanced and automated technology/ machinery. Further, growth in the level of investment for research and development proficiencies would carve the way for innovations pertaining to electric motors. 

  • Two-wheelers to induce greater demand and supply in emerging nations  

Growing production rate of two wheelers such as motorcycles and scooters will further widen the scope of growth for the market. Though the penetration is extremely low at 0.8% in India, there is a great scope of growth in the future. Also increasing rate of traffic and traffic congestions problems is inducing growth in the demand for electric vehicles

  • Growth and expansion of the automotive industry present numerous opportunities

Owing to the global economic rise, there is a huge scope of growth for the automotive and transportation industry. There is an increased focus of the major manufacturers on the application of advanced technologies which will widen the scope of growth. Further, the Indian auto industry is expected to record strong growth post recovering from effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electric-motorcycles-market

Electric Motorcycles Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the electric motorcycles market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share due to the growing awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles, rising personal disposable income, growing demand for affordable electric scooters for short-distance commuting, and increasing adoption of smart technologies.

North America is projected to score a good growth rate due to growing government initiatives to raise awareness of such products among individuals.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

  • Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

  • The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

  • The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

  • The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Electric Motorcycles market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

  • It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

  • This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Electric Motorcycles Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Vehicle Range

  8. Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Battery Type

  9. Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Voltage

  10. Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Application

  11. Global Electric Motorcycles Market, By Region

  12. Global Electric Motorcycles Market: Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analyses

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaires

  16. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-electric-motorcycles-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Contact Us:

