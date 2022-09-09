U.S. markets closed

Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market: 58% growth to originate in APAC

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by 419.26 million units between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global electric motors for IC engine vehicles market is fragmented. Owing to significant growth opportunities in this market, the competition will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, expansions, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. The vendors compete on several factors such as product differentiation, product portfolio, quality, and reliability.

Established vendors in the market are significantly investing in R&D for the development of electric motors for IC engine vehicles to explore new application areas. Thus, to stay competitive in the market, vendors must focus on developing modern technologies but must keep abreast of emerging technologies that can positively impact their product portfolios. These advances include devising new manufacturing processes. Hence, to succeed in the global electric motors for IC engine vehicles market, it is necessary to have an edge over competitors through pricing, product portfolio, and the quality of products.

Vendors included in this report are AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brook Crompton Group, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Energica Motor Co. Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mitsuba Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec ASI SpA, Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Valeo SA.

The growing adoption of power window system has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent fuel emission and fuel efficiency regulations affect demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles might hamper the market growth.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global electric motors for IC engine vehicles market is segmented as below:

  • Vehicle Type

The passenger car segment will have the largest share of the market. The growing sales of passenger cars, especially the entry-level segment is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 58% of the global market share. The emergence of APAC as the global production center for all major OEMs and the presence of the largest consumer base for cars and two-wheelers are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric motors for IC engine vehicles market report covers the following areas:

Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric motors for IC engine vehicles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electric motors for IC engine vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electric motors for IC engine vehicles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric motors for IC engine vehicles market vendors

Related Reports:

Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

419.26 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.94

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brook Crompton Group, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Energica Motor Co. Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mitsuba Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec ASI SpA, Regal Rexnord Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Valeo SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Two-wheeler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Delphi Technologies Plc

  • 10.4 DENSO Corp.

  • 10.5 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.6 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.7 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Mazda Motor Corp.

  • 10.9 Mitsuba Corp.

  • 10.10 Nidec ASI SpA

  • 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.12 Valeo SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

