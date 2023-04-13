Electric Pallet Jack and Stacker Market Report 2023: Increase In Warehouses & Logistics Facilities Boosts Demand

Company Logo

Electric Pallet Jack and Stacker Market

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Pallet Jack and Stacker Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric pallet jack and stacker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% 2022 to 2028.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Increase In Automation & IoT Expenditure



Automation and IoT simplify daily routine tasks, save time, reduce labor costs, and improve productivity. An automated pallet jack and stacker is an upgrade in warehouses & logistics to increase safety & enhance productivity. Over the years passed, automation and IoT have led to advancements and improvements. Industries used conventional ways of loading and unloading material in warehouses, but these days, industries are moving towards automation. Conventional warehouses & factories are going under transformation, and automation & IoT are creating smart factories & warehouses by optimizing production. IoT and automation are smoothening the order processing from stocks in warehouses to improve the experiences of customers. Warehouse, logistics, retail, and manufacturing industries are moving towards automated equipment instead of manual equipment. Such factors will contribute to the electric pallet jack and stacker market growth during the forecast period.



Increase In Warehouses & Logistics Facilities



In recent times, warehousing and logistics facilities have increased due to a boost in e-commerce platforms. The requirement for warehouses is increasing rapidly due to the rise in demand for the online delivery of goods. Demand for one-day delivery led to significant demand for warehouses, contributing to the electric pallet jack and stacker market. Warehousing and pallets go hand in hand; they are directly proportional. Owing to the boost in demand for online delivery, forklifts in warehouses are busy many times. Since pallet stackers and pallet jacks are considered a perfect alternative option for forklifts, end-users are expected to invest in electric pallet jacks and stackers to meet the delivery requirements and cater to the fast delivery demand of consumers.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Low Labor Costs In Developing Countries



Labor cost has always been a key component that dictates the operational cost of manufacturing a product. Developing countries are a good source of cheap labor, and the low labor cost in developing countries is a major threat to the electric pallet jack and stacker market. For instance, India, a developing country, has low labor costs. Capital costs are comparatively higher than labor costs in such countries. In developing countries, wages for unskilled and semi-skilled workers are generally lower than in developed countries. Hence, demand is expected to be affected by such countries for electric pallet jacks and stackers. In addition to low labor costs, developing countries have weak labor protections, which can further lower the labor cost for industries including warehouses & logistics. However, governments in such countries are introducing stringent labor laws and regulations, which will lower the impact of this challenge.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCTS



Electric pallet jacks and electric pallet stackers are material handling equipment used for transporting and stacking pallets in warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. The electric pallet jack segment dominated the global electric pallet jack and stacker market with around 69% market share in 2022. Electric pallet jacks are vital in operating the daily routine task of handling materials, thus reducing manual labor work. They are valuable equipment as they increase production flow and reduce human error. Electric pallet jacks are useful in various industries, including warehouses & logistics, supermarkets/retail, food & beverages, and many others.



Segmentation by Product

Electric Pallet Jack

Electric Pallet Stacker

Electric Straddle Pallet Stacker

Electric Counterbalanced Pallet Stacker

INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The global electric pallet jack and stacker market by type is segmented into operator-driven and self-driven; in 2022, the operator-driven segment dominated the industry. An operator-driven electric pallet jack and stacker are material handling equipment used to move and stack pallets in a warehouse or manufacturing facility. Moreover, the demand for operator-driven electric pallet jacks and stackers has been increasing in recent years, driven by several factors, including the desire to improve efficiency and productivity in warehouses and manufacturing facilities. Electric units are generally faster and more agile than traditional internal combustion engine units, which can help to speed up operations and reduce downtime. Additionally, the electric power source allows for smoother and quieter operation, which can be beneficial in environments where noise levels need to be kept low.



Segmentation by Type

Operator Driven

Walkie

Ride-on

Self-Driven

INSIGHTS BY BATTERY



The lead-acid battery segment held the largest global electric pallet jack and stacker market share in 2022. These are commonly used in electric pallet jacks and stackers due to their durability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, they are also relatively easy to maintain and have a long service life. Demand for lead-acid batteries is expected to decline as lithium-ion batteries are preferable due to their several benefits. Due to this, the global lithium-ion-based electric pallet jack and stacker market is projected to grow at a faster CAGR of over 8% during the forecasted period. Manufacturers are now focusing on developing lithium-ion technology due to end-user preferences.



Segmentation by Battery

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

INSIGHTS BY LOAD CAPACITY



The load capacity of electric pallet jacks or stackers can vary depending on the specific model and manufacturer. The above 2000 KG load capacity segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global electric pallet jack and stacker market. These pallet jacks are typically used in industrial and heavy manufacturing environments and are designed to move and easily lift extremely heavy loads. They are powered by electric motors and typically have a lifting capacity of over 2000 kg. These heavy-duty electric pallet jacks offer the same benefits as smaller ones, such as increased speed, power, and efficiency and reduced physical effort for the operator. However, their larger size and increased load capacity provide additional features, such as a wider base for stability and a more robust build to handle heavy loads.



Segmentation by Load Capacity

Between 1000-2000 KG

Above 2000 KG

Below 1000 KG

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



With a wide variety of specifications and models, including ranges of load capacity, electric pallet jacks & stackers are used in almost every industry. Some major industries where electric pallet jacks and stackers are commonly used are warehouses & logistics, healthcare, f&b, others including construction, automotive, and many more. The warehouses & logistics segment accounted for the highest revenue of over USD 1.8 billion in the global electric pallet jack and stacker market in 2022. These are the best and most essential equipment to use in warehouses, and for heavy loads, mid & long distances, warehouses & logistics require electric pallet jacks and stackers. Electric pallet jacks & stackers provide flexibility and enhance productivity and are a good option for small spaces and small factories where forklifts are not required. Warehouses require high lifting capacity & power, which is perfect for daily tasks. These are the versatile tools used in warehouses and logistics.



Segmentation by End-User

Warehousing & Logistics

Food & Beverages (F&B)

Healthcare

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



APAC accounted for the largest share of the global electric pallet jack and stacker market in 2022, accounting for over 41% share. With the continuous adoption of industrial automation in the region, manufacturing, construction, power generation, and warehousing activities are driving the regional market. Urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as India are raising the demand for energy-efficient equipment, thereby boosting the demand for electric pallet jacks and stackers from the warehousing industry. Moreover, vendors' investments and expansions in APAC's emerging countries are key strategies.



Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Company Profiles

TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING GROUP

Jungheinrich

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Crown Equipment Corporation

EP Equipment

Hangcha Forklift

Hyundai Construction Equipment

KION GROUP

Doosan Corporation

MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT

Other Prominent Vendors

CLARK

CUBLIFT

Taizhou Zhongcai Machinery

Ravas

Anhui Heli

Maini Materials Movement

PowerHandling

Noblelift Intelligent Equipment

Eoslift USA Corporation

Big Joe Handling Systems

Ningbo Staxx Material Handling Equipment

PUMA LIFT TRUCKS

Ekko Material Handling Equipment

APOLLOLIFT

Presto Lifts

Jost's Engineering Company Limited

COMBILIFT

Patel Material Handling Equipment

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the electric pallet jack and stacker market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global electric pallet jack and stacker market?

3. Which region dominates the global electric pallet jack and stacker market share?

4. What are the significant trends in the electric pallet jack and stacker market?

5. Who are the key players in the global electric pallet jack and stacker market?





