Electric Pallet Jack and Stacker Market Report 2023: Increase In Warehouses & Logistics Facilities Boosts Demand

The global electric pallet jack and stacker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% 2022 to 2028.
MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Increase In Automation & IoT Expenditure
Automation and IoT simplify daily routine tasks, save time, reduce labor costs, and improve productivity. An automated pallet jack and stacker is an upgrade in warehouses & logistics to increase safety & enhance productivity. Over the years passed, automation and IoT have led to advancements and improvements. Industries used conventional ways of loading and unloading material in warehouses, but these days, industries are moving towards automation. Conventional warehouses & factories are going under transformation, and automation & IoT are creating smart factories & warehouses by optimizing production. IoT and automation are smoothening the order processing from stocks in warehouses to improve the experiences of customers. Warehouse, logistics, retail, and manufacturing industries are moving towards automated equipment instead of manual equipment. Such factors will contribute to the electric pallet jack and stacker market growth during the forecast period.
Increase In Warehouses & Logistics Facilities
In recent times, warehousing and logistics facilities have increased due to a boost in e-commerce platforms. The requirement for warehouses is increasing rapidly due to the rise in demand for the online delivery of goods. Demand for one-day delivery led to significant demand for warehouses, contributing to the electric pallet jack and stacker market. Warehousing and pallets go hand in hand; they are directly proportional. Owing to the boost in demand for online delivery, forklifts in warehouses are busy many times. Since pallet stackers and pallet jacks are considered a perfect alternative option for forklifts, end-users are expected to invest in electric pallet jacks and stackers to meet the delivery requirements and cater to the fast delivery demand of consumers.
INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS
Low Labor Costs In Developing Countries
Labor cost has always been a key component that dictates the operational cost of manufacturing a product. Developing countries are a good source of cheap labor, and the low labor cost in developing countries is a major threat to the electric pallet jack and stacker market. For instance, India, a developing country, has low labor costs. Capital costs are comparatively higher than labor costs in such countries. In developing countries, wages for unskilled and semi-skilled workers are generally lower than in developed countries. Hence, demand is expected to be affected by such countries for electric pallet jacks and stackers. In addition to low labor costs, developing countries have weak labor protections, which can further lower the labor cost for industries including warehouses & logistics. However, governments in such countries are introducing stringent labor laws and regulations, which will lower the impact of this challenge.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHTS BY PRODUCTS
Electric pallet jacks and electric pallet stackers are material handling equipment used for transporting and stacking pallets in warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. The electric pallet jack segment dominated the global electric pallet jack and stacker market with around 69% market share in 2022. Electric pallet jacks are vital in operating the daily routine task of handling materials, thus reducing manual labor work. They are valuable equipment as they increase production flow and reduce human error. Electric pallet jacks are useful in various industries, including warehouses & logistics, supermarkets/retail, food & beverages, and many others.
Segmentation by Product
Electric Pallet Jack
Electric Pallet Stacker
Electric Straddle Pallet Stacker
Electric Counterbalanced Pallet Stacker
INSIGHTS BY TYPE
The global electric pallet jack and stacker market by type is segmented into operator-driven and self-driven; in 2022, the operator-driven segment dominated the industry. An operator-driven electric pallet jack and stacker are material handling equipment used to move and stack pallets in a warehouse or manufacturing facility. Moreover, the demand for operator-driven electric pallet jacks and stackers has been increasing in recent years, driven by several factors, including the desire to improve efficiency and productivity in warehouses and manufacturing facilities. Electric units are generally faster and more agile than traditional internal combustion engine units, which can help to speed up operations and reduce downtime. Additionally, the electric power source allows for smoother and quieter operation, which can be beneficial in environments where noise levels need to be kept low.
Segmentation by Type
Operator Driven
Walkie
Ride-on
Self-Driven
INSIGHTS BY BATTERY
The lead-acid battery segment held the largest global electric pallet jack and stacker market share in 2022. These are commonly used in electric pallet jacks and stackers due to their durability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, they are also relatively easy to maintain and have a long service life. Demand for lead-acid batteries is expected to decline as lithium-ion batteries are preferable due to their several benefits. Due to this, the global lithium-ion-based electric pallet jack and stacker market is projected to grow at a faster CAGR of over 8% during the forecasted period. Manufacturers are now focusing on developing lithium-ion technology due to end-user preferences.
Segmentation by Battery
Lead-Acid
Lithium-Ion
INSIGHTS BY LOAD CAPACITY
The load capacity of electric pallet jacks or stackers can vary depending on the specific model and manufacturer. The above 2000 KG load capacity segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global electric pallet jack and stacker market. These pallet jacks are typically used in industrial and heavy manufacturing environments and are designed to move and easily lift extremely heavy loads. They are powered by electric motors and typically have a lifting capacity of over 2000 kg. These heavy-duty electric pallet jacks offer the same benefits as smaller ones, such as increased speed, power, and efficiency and reduced physical effort for the operator. However, their larger size and increased load capacity provide additional features, such as a wider base for stability and a more robust build to handle heavy loads.
Segmentation by Load Capacity
Between 1000-2000 KG
Above 2000 KG
Below 1000 KG
INSIGHTS BY END-USERS
With a wide variety of specifications and models, including ranges of load capacity, electric pallet jacks & stackers are used in almost every industry. Some major industries where electric pallet jacks and stackers are commonly used are warehouses & logistics, healthcare, f&b, others including construction, automotive, and many more. The warehouses & logistics segment accounted for the highest revenue of over USD 1.8 billion in the global electric pallet jack and stacker market in 2022. These are the best and most essential equipment to use in warehouses, and for heavy loads, mid & long distances, warehouses & logistics require electric pallet jacks and stackers. Electric pallet jacks & stackers provide flexibility and enhance productivity and are a good option for small spaces and small factories where forklifts are not required. Warehouses require high lifting capacity & power, which is perfect for daily tasks. These are the versatile tools used in warehouses and logistics.
Segmentation by End-User
Warehousing & Logistics
Food & Beverages (F&B)
Healthcare
Others
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
APAC accounted for the largest share of the global electric pallet jack and stacker market in 2022, accounting for over 41% share. With the continuous adoption of industrial automation in the region, manufacturing, construction, power generation, and warehousing activities are driving the regional market. Urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as India are raising the demand for energy-efficient equipment, thereby boosting the demand for electric pallet jacks and stackers from the warehousing industry. Moreover, vendors' investments and expansions in APAC's emerging countries are key strategies.
Segmentation by Geography
APAC
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Key Company Profiles
TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING GROUP
Jungheinrich
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Crown Equipment Corporation
EP Equipment
Hangcha Forklift
Hyundai Construction Equipment
KION GROUP
Doosan Corporation
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT
Other Prominent Vendors
CLARK
CUBLIFT
Taizhou Zhongcai Machinery
Ravas
Anhui Heli
Maini Materials Movement
PowerHandling
Noblelift Intelligent Equipment
Eoslift USA Corporation
Big Joe Handling Systems
Ningbo Staxx Material Handling Equipment
PUMA LIFT TRUCKS
Ekko Material Handling Equipment
APOLLOLIFT
Presto Lifts
Jost's Engineering Company Limited
COMBILIFT
Patel Material Handling Equipment
