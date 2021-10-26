U.S. markets closed

Electric Power Systems Acquires H.A.R.T. High Voltage Apparatus Repair and Testing Co.

·2 min read

Testing and Engineering Leader Strengthens Presence for West Coast Market

YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Power Systems (EPS), one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the independent power system testing and engineering industry, has acquired H.A.R.T. High Voltage Apparatus Repair and Testing Co (HART). The official announcement was made today at the EPS St. Louis headquarters. This acquisition continues EPS's year-long rapid expansion across the US which has included joining with North American Substation Services (NASS) in Orlando, FL, Energis High Voltage Resources in Green Bay, WI, and Krause Power Engineering in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Electric Power Systems Logo
Electric Power Systems Logo

Steve Reed, CEO of EPS shared during a recent briefing, "Partnering with Jim Wolfgram and his great team at HART provides EPS with an even stronger foothold throughout the West to enable us to grow with our customers as they invest in modernizing the electric grid. We are excited to welcome the HART team as we join together and continue to provide the safe, quality, and experienced service that customers have come to expect from both of our companies."

The acquisition of HART fits into the EPS strategy of becoming the premier high-voltage electrical partner in guiding clients through the complex modernization of the electrical infrastructure, through vision, strategy, service, and support and delivering unwavering safety and reliability, now and into the future.

"EPS shares the HART values of exceptional service, innovative solutions, and client-first relationships. By joining forces with EPS we can now access more tools and resources to expand our expertise and available staff to support our clients. At HART we have always focused on understanding our customers' needs and working diligently to fulfill those needs. Our team is excited for the opportunity to partner with EPS and NASS to continue to grow with our customers," said Jim Wolfgram, General Manager of HART.

About HART High Voltage Apparatus Repair and Testing Co.

HART was started in Yuba City CA in December of 1991. Today, they provide services to customers throughout California and Nevada including preventive maintenance, acceptance testing, transformer services, service contracts, and emergency maintenance with the mission to provide the 'Next Generation of Service' today.

About Electric Power Systems

EPS offers over 40 year's industry experience, service throughout the US, 24-hour customer service, and technical expertise in field testing, engineering, electrical system troubleshooting, and maintenance of equipment up to 765kV for utility, industrial, and commercial clients. They are committed to providing a culture of safety and technical expertise as a way of 'Setting the Standard of Excellence in the Power Industry.' Their subsidiary Electric Power Systems International Inc (EPSII) is a full member of the International Electrical Testing Association (NETA).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-power-systems-acquires-hart-high-voltage-apparatus-repair-and-testing-co-301409246.html

SOURCE Electric Power Systems

