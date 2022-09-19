U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.50
    -34.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,664.00
    -258.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,813.75
    -119.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.70
    -18.70 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.80
    -1.31 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.20
    -11.30 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9976
    -0.0042 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.64
    +1.37 (+5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1365
    -0.0058 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4690
    +0.5630 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,431.01
    -1,618.60 (-8.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.12
    -39.32 (-8.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Electric Powersports Market to Hit USD 800 Million by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major e-powersports market participants include Alke, Damon Motors Inc., Daymak, Inc., DRR USA, Eco Charger, Energica Motor Company S.p.A, Harley-Davidson, Inc., Intimidator UTV, Polaris, Taiga Motors Inc., and Zero Motorcycle.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The electric powersports market is expected to record a valuation of USD 800 million by 2030, according to the latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The report cites the increasing customer inclination towards recreational activities as a prominent factor driving the demand for electric power sports. Recreational sports or activities such as watersports and snowmobile riding have gained tremendous popularity across regions such as the Asia Pacific owing to improving economic outlook and rising per capita incomes. These trends, along with the collective efforts by the leading automotive giants to introduce breakthrough products in the industry with improved functionalities and performance, may foster e-powersports market expansion over the forecast timeframe.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5324


Expansive application avenues to boost the adoption of electric ATVs

The electric powersports market from the electric ATV segment accounted for USD 20 million in 2021. Electric ATVs are rugged, agile, and versatile vehicles offering a superior riding experience. These are extensively used across the defense, forestry, entertainment, and agriculture sectors for a range of applications, including planting gardens, camping on remote spots, snow plowing, ice fishing, load supplies, etc., due to their adaptability to the environment and ease of usage and maneuverability. The rapid upsurge in off-road travel and sports activities may propel product sales in the coming years.

New product rollouts to aid the industry growth across the APAC region

The Asia Pacific electric powersports market held over 45% of the revenue share in 2021. This growth is attributed to the escalating rollouts of several electric sports vehicles, specifically by Chinese manufacturers. For instance, in September 2022, the chine electric bike manufacturer Frey Bike unveiled the first look of its flagship off-road-capable e-bike offering named Frey Beast. Specially designed for experienced MTB riders, the off-roader is equipped with a 60-volt battery with a total capacity of 1.5kWh and can deliver an amusing peak power output of 1,800 watts. These launches, coupled with the rapid growth in recreational travel and tourism activities, may foster product adoption across the region.

Product line expansion remains the key growth strategy

Key participants operating in the electric powersports market are Alke, Damon Motors Inc., Daymak, Inc., DRR USA, Eco Charger, Energica Motor Company S.p.A, Harley-Davidson, Inc., Intimidator UTV, Polaris, Taiga Motors Inc., and Zero Motorcycle. These companies are implementing several strategic moves to strengthen their position in the market and aid the expansion of their existing product line.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5324

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3   E-Powersports Market Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    COVID-19 impact
3.3    Ukraine-Russia war impact
3.4    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4.1    Component suppliers
3.4.2    Manufacturers
3.4.3    Profit Margin Analysis
3.4.4    End-users
3.4.5    Distribution channel analysis
3.4.6    Vendor matrix
3.5    Technological & innovation landscape
3.6    Patent Landscape
3.7    Key News, By Region
3.8    Regulatory landscape
3.9    Industry impact forces
3.9.1    Growth drivers
3.9.1.1   Growing inclination towards recreational activities in Asia Pacific
3.9.1.2   Growing usage of electric power sports vehicles in agriculture sector
3.9.1.3   Increasing deployment of electric power sports vehicles across tourist places
3.9.1.4   Rapid investments in R&D by electric powersports OEMs in Europe and North America
3.9.1.5   Increasing electric power sports vehicles adoption across North America
3.9.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.9.2.1   High initial cost of electric power sports vehicles
3.10    Growth potential analysis
3.11    Porter’s analysis
3.12    PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

    No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. Social Security Reminder: Here's Which SSI Recipients Can...

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Target, Kroger

    Starbucks has been in Target locations for well over two decades. Since 2003, a Starbucks coffee shop has been put in almost all of the new builds of Target stores, (as long as there was enough room, that is). When an older Target store was remodeled, the popular coffee shop was usually worked into the remodel.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commoditie

  • Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge says the utility bill at his UK pub spiked from £60K to £420K — why Europe's energy crisis is getting worse and how it hurts the US

    An ocean won’t stop these problems from finding you this winter.

  • Rich People Are Doing This to Max Out Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Electric Bills Soar Across the Country as Winter Looms

    Rising natural-gas prices amid short supplies are expected to make it more expensive to light and heat homes in the coming months.

  • Apple's 5 Most Profitable Business Regions (AAPL)

    Learn about how Apple generates its profits, breaking down its results by geographic region, with all showing year-over-year improvement.

  • FedEx warning that roiled stock markets may be ‘first in a series'

    After FedEx’s brutal quarter, “You are going to see more businesses talking about the slowing economy."

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus

  • Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

    Billions of federal dollars are flowing into transforming America's travel network, but who's getting it might be a major issue.

  • Electric Vehicles Took Off. Car Makers Weren’t Ready

    More buyers are lining up for EVs, catching car companies flat-footed and triggering a race for more batteries, factories and materials. “Can I afford to keep waiting for this?”

  • GE Stock Plunges 18% in 1 Month: It's a Great Time to Buy

    Not long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) seemed to be regaining investors' favor. The company posted a big earnings beat in late July, although it did reduce its full-year forecast for free cash flow. As a result, GE stock rallied 29% between mid-July and mid-August.

  • SEC, Ripple Call for Immediate Ruling in Suit Over Whether XRP Sales Violated Securities Laws

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs each want a federal judge to rule either that the crypto company affiliated with the XRP cryptocurrency violated federal securities laws or otherwise dismiss the lawsuit without requiring a lengthy trial. The SEC and Ripple both filed motions for summary judgment in the Southern District of New York, asking District Judge Analisa Torres to make a ruling based on the arguments filed in accompanying documents. The SEC sued Ripple Labs, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chairman Chris Larsen in December 2020 (a day before former SEC Chair Jay Clayton stepped down from the role) on allegations that it had raised over $1.3 billion by selling XRP in unregistered securities transactions.

  • China’s Factories Accelerate Robotics Push as Workforce Shrinks

    China installed almost as many robots in its factories last year as the rest of the world, accelerating a rush to automate and consolidate its manufacturing dominance.

  • Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell by more than 1% on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout 1 percentage point rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "The upcoming Fed meeting and the strong dollar are keeping a lid on prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Why Adobe Wants Figma and Why Some Investors Are Worried

    The $20 billion price tag is spooking investors and raising questions among analysts, but Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said an earlier successful revamp at the company was also met with early skepticism.

  • This Was the Only New Stock I Bought in August

    This under-the-radar luxury platform made a transformative move last month, and it's still incredibly undervalued.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • Recent plunge in Canadian natural gas price shuts in some production, but relief is on the way

    The temporary collapse in AECO, while frustrating for producers, isn't devastating

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.