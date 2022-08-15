U.S. markets open in 9 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,271.00
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,648.00
    -70.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,543.75
    -34.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.70
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.29
    -0.80 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.63
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0255
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.67 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1830
    -0.2970 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,831.57
    +256.42 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    592.32
    +21.04 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,881.11
    +334.13 (+1.17%)
     

Electric Powertrain Market To Hit $1,078.18 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in sales of electric vehicles and strict vehicular emission norms drive the growth of the global electric powertrain market. Surge in infrastructural breakthroughs of EV infrastructure and technological innovations will open new avenues for the growth for the global market. Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Aug. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric powertrain market accrued earnings worth $83.66 billion in 2021, and is predicted to hit $1,078.18 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of oscillating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly emerging industry.

Download Report (437 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10456

E-Powertrain Industry Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$83.66  Billion

Market Size in 2031

$1,078.18  Billion

CAGR

29.1 %

No. of Pages in Report

437

Segments Covered

Component, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Vehicle Drive Type, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in the sale of electric vehicles and strict vehicular emission norms.

Opportunities

Surge in infrastructural breakthroughs of EV infrastructure and technological innovations.

Restraints

Rise in manufacturing costs and serviceability as well as range anxiety.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the expansion of the global electric powertrain market, due to the disruptions of supply chain.

  • Massive dependence on the global supply chain activities inhibited the global market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10456

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electric powertrain market based on component, vehicle type, vehicle class, vehicle drive type, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

Based on the application, the BEV segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan.  In addition, the segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as PHEV and FCEV.

Based on the component, the battery segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the on-board charger segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with CAGR of nearly 34.2% during the forecast timespan. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as power electronic controller, motor/generator, converter, and transmission.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than four-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the commercial vehicle segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with CAGR of nearly 31.0% during the forecast timespan.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10456

Based on the vehicle class, the mid-priced segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly four-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the luxury segment is also anticipated to record the highest growth with CAGR of nearly 31.1% during the forecast timespan.

Based on the vehicle drive type, the all wheel drive segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the rear wheel drive segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with CAGR of nearly 30.7% during the forecast timespan. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as front wheel drive.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric powertrain market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the LAMEA electric power train market is slated to record the highest CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast timeline. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and North America.

Leading players in the global electric powertrain market analyzed in the research are BorgWarner, Brusa Electronik, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Denso, Hitachi, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nidec Corporation, Panasonic, Toyota Industries Corporation, Valeo, and Kelly Controls, Inc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10456

The report evaluates these major participants in the global electric powertrain industry. These participants have executed a spectrum of key business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, product development, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding product lines in the global markets and extending the global market growth. The market research report aids the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technology land product launches on the overall market size.


Similar Reports We Have on EV Industry:

Automotive Power Electronics Market by Application (Powertrain & Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security, and Infotainment & Telematics), by Component (Microcontroller Unit, Power Integrated Unit and Sensors), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle), and by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Electric Vehicle) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Automotive Transceivers Market by Protocol (CAN, LIN, Flexray, and Others), Application (Safety, Body Control Module, Chassis, Powertrain, Steering wheel, Engine/Climate, Door/Seat, Wheel Node, X-by-wire Master, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Powertrain Testing Market by Type (Engine, Gearbox, Turbocharger, and Powertrain Final), Application (Components Manufacturers and Automotive Manufacturers) and Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles and Passengers Cars): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Microcontroller Market by Application (Powertrain & Chassis, Safety & Security, Body Electronics and Telematics & Infotainment), Technology (Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System), and Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Automotive Chip Market by Product (Analog ICs, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors, Logic IC’s, and Others), by Application (Body Electronics, Telematics & Infotainment, Powertrain, Safety System, and Chassis), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicle), by Propulsion (ICE, BEVs, and HEVs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Recommended Stories

  • Despite recent gains, Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) insiders are still down AU$8.9k after purchasing last year

    Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$142k worth of Caravel Minerals Limited ( ASX:CVV ) shares over the...

  • Aussie, kiwi fall as China's recovery falters; yuan eases on surprise PBOC rate cut

    The greenback edged higher as traders continued to weigh data that has raised the possibility that U.S. inflation may be peaking against Federal Reserve policymakers' hawkish comments. The onshore yuan eased to a one-week low against the dollar after the PBOC unexpectedly cut key interest rates. The Australian dollar slid 0.27% to $0.7102, falling further away from the recent peak last Thursday, when it struck it highest level since June 10 at $0.7136.

  • Japan plans fresh package to cushion blow from rising living costs

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed his ministers to draw up additional steps to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs in a package due to be compiled next month. As part of the measures, Kishida said he has ordered the government to hold off on raising the price of imported wheat it sells to retailers in October - a move that would essentially subsidise households to cope with surging commodity prices. In a meeting on steps to combat rising living costs, Kishida also said he has instructed the trade ministry to come up with additional plans to curb rises in fuel and electricity bills.

  • South Korea Offers Olive Branch to Japan on War-End Anniversary

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Japan is a partner as the two countries face “common threats,” offering to improve ties between the allies of the US whose help the Biden administration has sought in putting up a united front against the likes of China, Russia and North Korea.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for Ethio

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms in the days around Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingd

  • How can I generate some steady income in this volatile market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.5% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • The ‘crying CEO’ says, ‘I’m just a small business owner — it’s not like I’ve got a fourth mansion.’

    The “crying CEO” said he never intended to become a viral phenomenon. Braden Wallake’s emotional LinkedIn post about having to lay off employees at his Ohio-based marketing-services company became the talk of social media this past week. “I think I have 22,000 connections on LinkedIn and for most of my posts I get 20 engagements and a couple of comments,” he said in an interview on Friday afternoon.

  • Oil prices ease as Aramco says ready to boost crude output

    Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week. Saudi Aramco stands ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday. Oil prices rebounded more than 3% last week after a damaged oil pipeline component disrupted output at several offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • Pharmacist, nurse, tow-truck driver and other jobs that pay $100K or more. This list might surprise you.

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 healthcare stocks to watch amid Senate’s healthcare bill. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and how they will be impacted by the new laws, you can go directly to see the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Watch Amid Senate’s Healthcare Bill. On August 7, […]

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Runs Up To Key Test; Tesla Rival On Tap

    The stock market rally has run up to a test of its 200-day line. Apple, Microsoft are near buy points. Tesla rival Li Auto reports Monday.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Traders Weigh China Outlook, Iran Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses at the start of the week as traders weighed concerns about Chinese demand and the prospect for more Iranian supply.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?West Texas Intermediate fell toward $91 a barr