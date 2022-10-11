U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,598.25
    -27.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,050.00
    -210.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,907.00
    -77.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.00
    -12.70 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.82
    -1.31 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.90
    -3.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.29
    +1.93 (+6.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1021
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6200
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,078.62
    -339.99 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.05
    -11.08 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.54
    -55.77 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Electric Powertrain Market to value USD 180 Billion by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major electric vehicle powertrain market participants include Delphi Automotive, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Denso, VALEO, BorgWarner, ZF, Schaeffler AGs, UNIVANCE CORPORATION, GKN Automotive, Continental AG, Hofer Powertrain, Magna International, Robert Bosch GmbH, and JATCO Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The electric powertrain market is expected to record a valuation of USD 180 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Strategic initiatives to make a transition toward low- and zero-emission transportation modes will be a factor fostering the development of these components.

In developed nations including the U.S., the climate crisis calls for the decarbonization of transportation, the highest carbon-emitting sector. Moreover, a strong commitment to tackling emissions from logistics has also become apparent worldwide. For instance, Swedish furniture giant IKEA unveiled plans to rely on EVs for its in-home furniture delivery applications by 2025. The report claims that this electrification of transportation and logistics fleets will augment the adoption of e-powertrains.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5368


The electric powertrain market from EV DC/DC converter component segment is slated to exhibit over 25% CAGR through 2030. Favorable usage attributes such as the capability to run in an opposite order to increase the power from a 12-volt to a 48-volt domain are among the major growth drivers. This EV component can also aid in vehicle ignition and provide backup power, stimulating the usage of EV DC/DC converters for electric powertrain applications.

Electric powertrain market from the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is estimated to attain more than 27% growth rate till 2030. Infrastructure developments in EV charging and the introduction of stringent emission norms for light-duty vehicles are the key factors influencing the production of BEV powertrains. Initiatives from governments in prominent regions are also contributing to the BEV demand. A notable example is the U.S. government’s plan to install EV chargers across highways as a critical part of achieving climate goals.

The aftermarket sales channels is anticipated to reach around USD 5 billion by 2030. Electric motors are designed to provide reliable and excellent vehicle service for several years. However, the demand for electric motor replacement is increasing, to reduce the impact of its failure on vehicle productivity. Furthermore, high repair costs will encourage consumers to rely on product replacement and in turn, proliferate the sales of aftermarket electric powertrains.

North America EV powertrain market revenue is projected to cross over $25 billion by 2030, on account of the mounting production of new energy vehicles. For example, in 2020, sales of new energy vehicles reached over 300,000 in the U.S. The shift in consumer preference toward advanced fuel-efficient automobiles such as hybrid electric vehicles is also asserting a positive influence on regional market trends.

Top companies operating in the electric powertrain market are Denso, Schaeffler AGs, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, GKN Automotive, Continental AG, Hofer Powertrain, Robert Bosch GmbH, UNIVANCE CORPORATION, and JATCO Ltd., among others. These leaders are focusing on business expansion and product development as key growth strategies.

For instance, in 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH developed components for hydrogen electrolysis and invested over USD 500 million in this new business. This initiative was intended to increase fuel cell EV production and consequently enable the firm to establish a strong presence in the market.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5368

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3.    Electric Powertrain Market Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    Industry size and forecast, 2018 - 2030
3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4    Innovation & sustainability
3.5    Addressable potential of EV in overall vehicle market
3.6    Patent analysis
3.7    Technology landscape
3.8    Industry impact forces
3.8.1    Growth drivers
3.8.1.1   Stringent emission regulations and initiatives to reduce carbon footprint
3.8.1.2   Increasing financial incentive and spending for supporting infrastructure
3.8.1.3   Increasing requirement for clean mobility & transportation solutions
3.8.2    Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.8.2.1   Lack of charging infrastructure
3.8.2.2   High battery cost and supply chain constraints
3.9    Regulatory landscape
3.10    Growth potential analysis
3.11    Regional pricing trends
3.12    Competitive landscape, 2021
3.13    Porter’s analysis
3.14    PESTLE analysis

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtUkraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air Defenses Amid Putin’s Threat

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • Elon Musk and The Boring Co. waiting on green light for SA tunnel plan

    Nearly seven months after Alamo City officials said they were advancing discussions with The Boring Co. regarding a proposed underground transit tunnel connecting San Antonio International Airport with the downtown area, Elon Musk's venture has yet to strike a deal. As the company focuses on other Texas projects, local stakeholders are still seeking more clarity on a San Antonio project that could cost upwards of $290 million to construct.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today

    It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today

    A Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX appears to have flown in China for the first time in nearly four years. The idea of the company's most important plane resuming operations in the world's most important market was enough to give the stock an initial lift, sending Boeing shares up as much as 4.6% on Monday morning. Boeing's 737 MAX has created a lot of turbulence for investors.

  • Generac largest creditor in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar-panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • 10 Best Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best hydrogen and fuel cell stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to read about some more hydrogen and fuel cell stocks, go directly to 5 Best Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy in 2022. The hydrogen and fuel cell market has come under increased media spotlight […]

  • Rivian announces big recall; Tesla hits sales record in China: EV roundup

    EV stocks are on the move today as third quarter earnings season approaches. Here are two big stories that have investors' attention.

  • Chinese EV battery maker CATL expects Q3 profit to nearly triple

    CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery giant, forecast its net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. The company is the world's biggest battery maker and accounts for more than a third of global EV battery sales. CATL, a supplier to U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc, expects its third-quarter net profit to increase to between 8.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 9.9 billion yuan, up from 3.3 billion yuan last year, CATL said in a stock exchange filing late Monday.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Dives On Demand Fears As Archrival Extends Sales Lead

    Tesla dived as record deliveries missed Q3 views amid China demand concerns. BYD sales boomed, extending their EV lead.

  • How Biden’s Chip Actions May Be Broadest China Salvo Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington unveiled sweeping curbs on the way chip companies do business with China’s tech industry, a series of restrictions that together represent some of the strongest actions taken so far to contain the rise of a geopolitical rival.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in