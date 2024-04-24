Electric rates dropping by 6% for third quarter of the year

Apr. 24—ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the electric rate that will decrease the monthly bill for the residential customers using 800 kilowatts from $108.93 to $102.32.

Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Tuesday that the decrease is the largest decline in rates since 2017.

The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.

Pochard said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMPA board voted to hold the rate for the purchase of power steady.

Over the past three and a half years, he said, IMPA has brought the cash flow back into line which resulted in the decrease in the cost of purchased power to the municipalities.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.