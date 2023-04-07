Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Global Market to 2030: Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes estimated at 67.6 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 107.2 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mechanical Steel Tubing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach 27.7 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Line Pipes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.8 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.8 Million Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 35.2 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 : A Year of Disruption & Transformation
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains
ERW Pipes and Tubes Market Gains Momentum After a Tough Phase
OCTG Pipes Demand in Sync with Oil and Gas Industry Fortunes
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2023
Global Petroleum and Other Liquids Consumption and Production Trends: 2020-2023
Backed by Inflated Oil Prices, Global Capital Expenditure on Upward Trajectory
Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry
Europe to Focus on Diverse Supply Routes & Renewable Energy
Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2022
Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2018 through 2022
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction
Production of ERW Pipes
Types of ERW Welding Processes
Applications/Uses of ERW Pipes
Classification of ERW Pipes
Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Rig Count and Drilling Activity Drives Consumption for OCTG Pipes
Global Average Rig Count: 2015-20221
World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-March 2022
World Average Rig Count by Region: 2021
Global Rig Count by Region (2020: Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Rig Count
Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High Grade OCTG Products
Deep Water Drilling Offer New Growth Opportunities
Growth in Natural Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes
Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Metre (BCM)) for Years 2018 Through 2022
Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Natural Gas Imports to Europe
Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes
Shale Plays Drive Demand for High Strength Pipes
Technically Recoverable Shale Gas Resource (in tcf) by Country
Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand
Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Prospects
Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2019 to Jan 2022
Mechanical Tubing Market Prospects
Automotive Industry: Another Important End-Use market for ERW Tubes
Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to drive Demand
Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021
Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive
Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness
Other Challenges Cause Revision to Outlook
Key Factors That Are Likely to Influence Recovery in New Car Sales in 2022
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Surge in Number of High Rise Buildings Boost Prospects for Structural Steel Pipes
Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021
Structural Steel Tubes Market as Percentage of Steel Consumption (2020)
Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic and Warehouse Construction to Drive Demand
Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Rise in Modular Building to Drive HSS
Pre-Fabrication and Modularization Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Usage by Construction Application
Pressure Application to Drive Demand for Pressure Tubings
