Electric Scissor Market to Grow by USD 191.26 Mn, Market is Expected to Grow at a Moderate Rate - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric scissor market is fragmented due to the presence of large and small players. The dominance of Chinese players is apparent in the global electric scissor market as China accounts significantly in electric scissors production globally. Vendors compete based on innovation, price, operational cost, product quality, and distribution. A few of the players achieve economies of scale by increasing production and lowering costs. The financial soundness and technological abilities of a few major players will help them to withstand the changing market conditions. However, the market in focus is expected to grow at a moderate rate. Thus, the competition in the global electric scissor market will remain moderate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Scissor Market 2022-2026

The electric scissor market size is expected to grow by USD 191.26 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Electric Scissor Market 2022-2026: Scope

The electric scissor market report covers the following areas:

Electric Scissor Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing use in the textile industry is one of the key factors driving the global electric scissor market growth. Electric scissors are increasingly used in the textile industry due to increased productivity as they have the ability to cut more cloth or fabric in less time. The most crucial stage of garment production is fabric cutting. It differs greatly from general cutting. Accurate fabric cutting is crucial to the garment's quality. Additionally, precise fabric cutting is necessary to reduce the volume of fabric waste. Electric scissors cut fabric in a more efficient way and provide more accuracy in cutting. To increase production in the textile industry, it is necessary to do fabric cutting at a faster pace to increase overall process efficiency in the textile industry, which, in turn, will increase the demand for electric scissors during the forecast period. Electric scissors help to speed up fabric cutting without much wastage of fabric. Thus, the demand for electric scissors in the textile industry will increase, which will boost the growth of the global electric scissor market during the forecast period.

The disadvantages associated with electric scissors in sewing applications are the major challenge to the global electric scissor market growth. There are disadvantages associated with electric scissors for sewing. Compared to their conventional counterparts, electric scissors are bulkier, and some of them are difficult to lift. As electric scissors cut with far less effort than manual scissors or rotary cutters, they require practice to use them correctly. Electric scissors are not suitable for people who cannot handle power equipment safely. Cutting must be done carefully, and finger protectors must be worn. Some of the drawbacks associated with the use of electric scissors include power cords that can pose a tripping hazard, the possibility of electric shock if they are used near water, limited uptime due to battery life (for battery-operated electric scissors), and lower run-down revolution per minute (RPM). Such challenges associated with the use of electric scissors will impede the growth of the global electric scissor market during the forecast period.

Electric Scissor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

The electric scissor market share growth in the cordless electric scissors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cordless electric scissors are used without being plugged into a power source. Such scissors are quickly charged and provide up to 1-3 hours of continuous power for crafting, sewing, leatherwork, and so on. Cordless electric scissors have a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which needs charging. After a full charge, such scissors can be carried easily anywhere in the home, warehouse, workshop, and other places.

Geography

Electric Scissor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

General Tools and Instruments LLC, Hi Spec Products Inc., Joavani, Makita Corp., Pink Power Inc., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Xiamen WBT Electric Industrial Trade Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Boma Electromechanical Science And Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Feihu New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Electric Scissor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric scissor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric scissor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric scissor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric scissor market, vendors

Electric Scissor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 191.26 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled General Tools and Instruments LLC, Hi Spec Products Inc., Joavani, Makita Corp., Pink Power Inc., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Xiamen WBT Electric Industrial Trade Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Boma Electromechanical Science And Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Feihu New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

