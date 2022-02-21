Electric Scooter Company GOTRAX partners with Thousand helmets for 5th Year Anniversary

All year long leading up to the 5th anniversary of GOTRAX is launching new initiatives to add more value to our customers. Including Free Thousand Brand Helmets with purchase of any GOTRAX e-scooter.

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX an electric scooter start up based in Dallas TX is celebrating their 5th year in business.



The official company birthday is May 1st 2017, and as part of the on-going effort to add more value to their customers GOTRAX has partnered with Thousand Helmets.



To celebrate GOTRAX is offering a free Thousand Heritage Helmet an $89 value with the purchase of any adult electric scooter. (While inventory lasts)



Follow @ridegotrax for more updates and promotions as we celebrate our 5th anniversary.



GOTRAX™ is the largest manufacturer of e-rideable who specialize in solutions for daily commuting and transportation. GOTRAX was started in 2017 and is based in Dallas TX.



GOTRAX - Motion That Inspires



