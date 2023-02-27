Electric Scooter Global Market Report 2023: Increased Usage of Electric Motorbikes and E-Bikes for Short Commutes Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Scooter Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide electric scooters market is predicted to reach US$ 37.44 Billion by 2028, growing at 13% cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2028.When compared to on-demand transportation, electric scooters provide more inexpensive last-mile mobility.

These vehicles' agility and simplicity of manoeuvring in highly populated locations with significant traffic congestion are additional benefits that are likely to propel the E-scooter market expansion. Electric scooter adoption among the youthful population, expanding buying power of the middle-class community in developing nations, and fast urbanization are predicted to considerably fuel product demand globally.



Consumer happiness is another critical aspect for businesses aiming to retain current consumers or extend their client base. Rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles throughout the world, as well as growing concern about the alarming rise in global pollution, are some of the primary drivers driving the market growth of electric scooters in the next few years.

As a result, governments in many regions have established tough emission standards in order to slow the rate of growing carbon levels in the environment. For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a regulation to amend existing national Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission requirements for light trucks and passenger automobiles.



Electric Scooter Industry will be driven by Increased Usage of Electric Motorbikes and E-Bikes for Short Commutes



Customers are looking for easy, time-efficient, and cheap forms of transportation to reach their destination as traffic congestion worsens, resulting in longer journey. Electric motorbikes, electric bicycles, and e-kicks are lightweight vehicles that provide a highly practical answer to the special needs of urban travel.

As the popularity of micro-mobility has grown, industry participants have developed vehicle-sharing options that allow individuals to avoid purchasing their micro-mobility cars. Commuters may now rent a car using smartphone applications.In 2022, the global market for electric scooters (E-Scooters) was worth of US$ 17.98 Billion.



Revenue Share has been retained by the Retro Electric Scooter Product Segment



Retro electric scooters are expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next years. This is mostly due to a significant shift in consumer desire for green mobility solutions, particularly for short-distance commuting. This has also assisted customers in lowering global computation costs.



During the projected period, the folding version is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR. The advent of next-generation smart electric scooters with big data and IoT, as well as the demand for product differentiation, has spurred the folding scooter industry to rise. These scooters have gained popularity in the United States since they do not have the original limitations of strength and weight. Folding e-scooter sharing services are gaining popularity in countries such as Spain, China, Japan, Germany, and France, increasing demand for battery-powered two-wheelers.



During the Projected Period, the lithium-ion Polymer Market is expected to Increase Rapidly



Based on battery technology, the lithium-ion polymer category, is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period. This segment's quick development may be ascribed to low-cost production, simple cell architecture, high energy density, lightweight batteries, strong resistance to physical damage, and fewer risks of electrolyte leakage.



Due to the features of the Lead-Acid battery, such as longevity, damage tolerance, and cheap cost, the Lead-Acid battery category led the market with a revenue share. However, because SLA batteries are huge and drain fast even when not carrying major loads, their use is projected to reduce in the future years.



48 V Battery-Powered Vehicles Control the Market



Higher power output is required to power the deployment of 48V battery packs in electric two-wheelers in 2022, the 48V battery section of the electric motorcycles and scooters industry. These batteries provide more power, are smaller in size, and can minimize the amount of battery space required in electric two-wheelers. Furthermore, higher performance and extensive charge cycles are two important characteristics of 48V battery packs. As a result, electric two-wheeler manufacturers are using these batteries to reduce power lag and increase acceleration. Aside from that, incorporating sophisticated technology into 48-V batteries, such as regenerative braking, should improve product use in electric bikes and scooters.



Asia Pacific region accounted for a substantial portion of the Worldwide Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Industry



The Asia Pacific region led the worldwide market, and this dominance is expected to continue over the projection period. The presence of an expanding number of e-scooter manufacturers and rising vehicle charging infrastructure investments in nations such as China, India, and Taiwan are attributed to the region's rise.



Furthermore, the governments in this region are looking for active engagement in promoting electric scooters and automobiles. For example, the Indian government is actively pushing electric scooters and automobiles through fiscal incentives, capital, and interest subsidies. The use of electric motorbikes is increasing in emerging economies. Electric motorbike sales in India climbed by 16.5% in 2019-20. The Indian government has implemented tax breaks to encourage the use of electric bikes. The GST on electric bikes has been cut from 12% to 5%. For example, Revel spent US$ 27.6 Million in the United States to debut 68 MUVI electric scooters produced by the Spanish manufacturer Torrot.



Product - Market breakup from 3 viewpoints



1. Retro

2. Standing/Self Balancing

3. Folding



Battery Type - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints



1. Lithium-ion (Li-Ion)

2. Lead Acid



By Battery Voltage - Market breakup from 4 viewpoints



1. 24V

2. 36V

3. 48V

4. Above 48V



Regions have been covered from 4 viewpoints



1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Rest of World



Companies Mentioned

Energica Motor Company

Niu Technologies

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

KTM Group

