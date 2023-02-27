U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.23
    +16.19 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.29
    +98.37 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,476.69
    +81.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.90
    +5.41 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.61
    -0.71 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.22 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0059 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9200
    -0.0290 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0117 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2310
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,298.27
    -216.28 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.74
    -4.67 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Electric Scooter Global Market Report 2023: Increased Usage of Electric Motorbikes and E-Bikes for Short Commutes Drives Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Scooter Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Worldwide electric scooters market is predicted to reach US$ 37.44 Billion by 2028, growing at 13% cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2028.When compared to on-demand transportation, electric scooters provide more inexpensive last-mile mobility.

These vehicles' agility and simplicity of manoeuvring in highly populated locations with significant traffic congestion are additional benefits that are likely to propel the E-scooter market expansion. Electric scooter adoption among the youthful population, expanding buying power of the middle-class community in developing nations, and fast urbanization are predicted to considerably fuel product demand globally.

Consumer happiness is another critical aspect for businesses aiming to retain current consumers or extend their client base. Rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles throughout the world, as well as growing concern about the alarming rise in global pollution, are some of the primary drivers driving the market growth of electric scooters in the next few years.

As a result, governments in many regions have established tough emission standards in order to slow the rate of growing carbon levels in the environment. For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a regulation to amend existing national Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission requirements for light trucks and passenger automobiles.

Electric Scooter Industry will be driven by Increased Usage of Electric Motorbikes and E-Bikes for Short Commutes

Customers are looking for easy, time-efficient, and cheap forms of transportation to reach their destination as traffic congestion worsens, resulting in longer journey. Electric motorbikes, electric bicycles, and e-kicks are lightweight vehicles that provide a highly practical answer to the special needs of urban travel.

As the popularity of micro-mobility has grown, industry participants have developed vehicle-sharing options that allow individuals to avoid purchasing their micro-mobility cars. Commuters may now rent a car using smartphone applications.In 2022, the global market for electric scooters (E-Scooters) was worth of US$ 17.98 Billion.

Revenue Share has been retained by the Retro Electric Scooter Product Segment

Retro electric scooters are expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next years. This is mostly due to a significant shift in consumer desire for green mobility solutions, particularly for short-distance commuting. This has also assisted customers in lowering global computation costs.

During the projected period, the folding version is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR. The advent of next-generation smart electric scooters with big data and IoT, as well as the demand for product differentiation, has spurred the folding scooter industry to rise. These scooters have gained popularity in the United States since they do not have the original limitations of strength and weight. Folding e-scooter sharing services are gaining popularity in countries such as Spain, China, Japan, Germany, and France, increasing demand for battery-powered two-wheelers.

During the Projected Period, the lithium-ion Polymer Market is expected to Increase Rapidly

Based on battery technology, the lithium-ion polymer category, is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period. This segment's quick development may be ascribed to low-cost production, simple cell architecture, high energy density, lightweight batteries, strong resistance to physical damage, and fewer risks of electrolyte leakage.

Due to the features of the Lead-Acid battery, such as longevity, damage tolerance, and cheap cost, the Lead-Acid battery category led the market with a revenue share. However, because SLA batteries are huge and drain fast even when not carrying major loads, their use is projected to reduce in the future years.

48 V Battery-Powered Vehicles Control the Market

Higher power output is required to power the deployment of 48V battery packs in electric two-wheelers in 2022, the 48V battery section of the electric motorcycles and scooters industry. These batteries provide more power, are smaller in size, and can minimize the amount of battery space required in electric two-wheelers. Furthermore, higher performance and extensive charge cycles are two important characteristics of 48V battery packs. As a result, electric two-wheeler manufacturers are using these batteries to reduce power lag and increase acceleration. Aside from that, incorporating sophisticated technology into 48-V batteries, such as regenerative braking, should improve product use in electric bikes and scooters.

Asia Pacific region accounted for a substantial portion of the Worldwide Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Industry

The Asia Pacific region led the worldwide market, and this dominance is expected to continue over the projection period. The presence of an expanding number of e-scooter manufacturers and rising vehicle charging infrastructure investments in nations such as China, India, and Taiwan are attributed to the region's rise.

Furthermore, the governments in this region are looking for active engagement in promoting electric scooters and automobiles. For example, the Indian government is actively pushing electric scooters and automobiles through fiscal incentives, capital, and interest subsidies. The use of electric motorbikes is increasing in emerging economies. Electric motorbike sales in India climbed by 16.5% in 2019-20. The Indian government has implemented tax breaks to encourage the use of electric bikes. The GST on electric bikes has been cut from 12% to 5%. For example, Revel spent US$ 27.6 Million in the United States to debut 68 MUVI electric scooters produced by the Spanish manufacturer Torrot.

Product - Market breakup from 3 viewpoints

1. Retro
2. Standing/Self Balancing
3. Folding

Battery Type - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints

1. Lithium-ion (Li-Ion)
2. Lead Acid

By Battery Voltage - Market breakup from 4 viewpoints

1. 24V
2. 36V
3. 48V
4. Above 48V

Regions have been covered from 4 viewpoints

1. Asia Pacific
2. North America
3. Europe
4. Rest of World

Companies Mentioned

  • Energica Motor Company

  • Niu Technologies

  • Vmoto Limited

  • Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

  • KTM Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nnav6-scooter?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-scooter-global-market-report-2023-increased-usage-of-electric-motorbikes-and-e-bikes-for-short-commutes-drives-growth-301756811.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Not living their life to impress others’: These are the top car brands that rich Americans earning more than $200K drive most — here's why you should steer toward them too

    These successful folks have a different kind of drive.

  • Tesla Investor Day: Three things to watch

    It’s all eyes on Tesla this week as the EV-maker will hold its Investor Day on Wednesday from its Gigafactory in Austin. The event will be livestreamed (and this being Tesla, timing has not been announced), and will allow some institutional and retail investors to attend the event in person. Here are three big things to watch as the event unfolds.

  • Fisker Stock Jumps on SUV, Product-Target News

    Shares of Fisker jumped Monday after the electric-vehicle company said deliveries of its first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, [would commence in the spring](https://www.wsj.com/articles/fisker-shares-jump-27-as-ev-deliveries-set-for-spring-launch-feac0bfc), and maintained its full-year production target. Fisker's shares were recently up nearly 27%.

  • Elon Musk Makes New Revelations About the Tesla Cybertruck

    The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer has been pumping up this pickup truck for several weeks.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Ohio derailment a ‘PR nightmare’ for Norfolk Southern and the rail industry

    The derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials on the outskirts of East Palestine, Ohio, is a public-relations nightmare for carrier Norfolk Southern Corp. and for the rail industry, Cowen analyst Jason Seidl said Friday. No one was killed or injured in the Feb. 3 derailment of 38 cars that that sent flames and black smoke into the sky and sparked an evacuation of the area. The derailed cars included 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials that subsequently ignited, fueling fires that damaged an additional 12 railcars, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Investor Day Looms; BYD Joins China EV Price War

    TSLA stock has surged in 2023 in part on buzz for the March 1 Tesla Investor Day. BYD has now joined the China EV price war that Tesla began.

  • Move Over EVs, Hybrids Are Hot in China

    The success of China’s Li Auto underlines the risks of an all-or-nothing approach to the shift to electric vehicles.

  • Stellantis invests $155 million in Argentine copper mine

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Monday it had invested $155 million to buy a minority stake in a copper mine in Argentina as part of its global push to secure raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. The company acquired a 14.2% stake in McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of Canada's McEwen Mining, which owns the Los Azules project in Argentina. The $155-million investment will make Stellantis the second-largest shareholder in McEwen Copper along with Rio Tinto, it said in a statement.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices remaining volatile, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and CDE are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Musk's plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear this week

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has for years teased the world with his dream of an affordable electric car. Musk said last year he shelved the plan for a $25,000 car, known as Model 2, and he hasn't mastered the new battery technology that he has stated would be crucial to the cheap cars. Expanding into the mass market is critical to meeting Tesla's goal to increase vehicle deliveries 15-fold - to 20 million - by 2030.

  • Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla's German plant in Brandenburg near Berlin is now producing 4,000 cars per week, the company said on Monday, quadrupling from May when Chief Executive Elon Musk had compared investment in Tesla's new plants to "gigantic money furnaces." The Berlin plant hit the production target three weeks ahead of a production schedule reviewed by Reuters. Shares of Tesla were up 4% at $204.93 on Monday.

  • VinFast slashes lease prices for first U.S. buyers, to deliver first EVs March 1

    Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has cut the lease price for its first model shipped to the United States by more than 50% for its first customers in California, with delivery starting this week, according to the company and emails to customers reviewed by Reuters. VinFast, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, had said in January its first VF8 all-electric crossovers would be available to lease at a monthly payment of $599 for 24 months. VinFast told people who had already paid a refundable deposit on the car that the payment would be $274 per month in California, the first U.S. state to receive the vehicles, according to messages to those potential buyers reviewed by Reuters.

  • Electric Vehicles Need AM Radio, Former Emergency Officials Argue

    Ex-FEMA heads say the band is important in emergencies, while auto makers say EV motors interfere with the signal.

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a government p

  • Stellantis Buys Into Argentina Copper in Race for Battery Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is buying into a firm run by mining entrepreneur Rob McEwen, potentially giving the automaker access to a giant copper deposit in Argentina as the race for metals used in electric vehicles heats up.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Lates

  • Frackers Increase Spending but See Limited Gains

    U.S. oil and gas producers raked in profits last year, but inflation and inventory cloud their 2023 prospects.

  • Oil prices on track to post a decline for month of February

    Oil futures trade lower Monday, with ample U.S. supply and uncertainty about the global economic outlook blamed for a weak February performance.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Cable Television Industry

    Zacks Cable Television industry participants like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Communications (CHTR), Rogers Communication (RCI) and DISH Network (DISH) are benefiting from growing demand for high-speed Internet and increased consumption of media amid significant cord-cutting.

  • Are we witnessing the demise of the affordable car? Automakers have all but abandoned the budget market.

    It's curtains for the compact car, end of the line for the economy auto. America’s new car market is squeezing out the $25,000-and-under automobile.