Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market To Portray $93.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant surge in fuel prices, increase in inclination toward e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute supplement, and rise in government investments and initiatives towards electric mobility are expected to drive the growth of the global electric scooter and motorcycle market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, and unavailability of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric scooter and motorcycle market generated $35.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $93.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report (381 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13089

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$35.3 billion

Market Size in 2031

$93.9 billion

CAGR

10.2%

No. of Pages in Report

381

Segments Covered

Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Range, Power, Vehicle Class, Usage, And Region

Drivers

Increase in the standard of living

Significant surge in fuel prices

Opportunities

Increase in inclination toward e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute supplement

Rise in government investments and initiatives toward electric mobility

Restrains

Extortionate the initial cost of e-bikes

Ban on use of e-bikes in various cities

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global electric scooter and motorcycle market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of electric scooters and motorcycles, which adversely impacted their demand during the pandemic.

  • In addition, there was a temporary ban on the import and export of items which made it difficult for the manufacturers to acquire the necessary raw materials.

  • This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup with the presence of remunerative investments.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13089

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global electric scooter and motorcycle market based on vehicle type, battery type, range, power, vehicle class, usage, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the e-scooter/moped segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The e-motorcycle segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Based on range, the less than 75 miles segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The more than 100 miles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle class, the economy segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The luxury segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13089

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global electric scooter and motorcycle market report include AIMA Technology Group Co. Ltd., Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., Energica Motor Co SpA, Govecs AG, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, Harley-Davidson, Hero Electric, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd, KTM AG, Lightning Motorcycles, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, Terra motors, TVS Motor Co Ltd, Vmoto limited, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global electric scooter and motorcycle market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13089

Similar Reports:

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market by Product Type (Electric Unicycle, and Electric One wheel Hoverboard), Application (Off-road Activities, and Daily Commute), Sales Channel (Online Sales, and Offline Sales), and Speed Limit (Kmh) (20 Kmh - 30 Kmh, 30 Kmh - 50 Kmh, and More than 50 Kmh): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Electric Bike Market by Product (Pedelecs, Speed Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand, and Scooter & Motorcycle), Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid-Drive, and Others), and Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion (Li-ion), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Two-Wheeler Market by Vehicle type (Scooter, Moped and Motorcycle) and Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250 cc, 250-500 cc and Above 500 cc): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Electric Kick Scooter Market by Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid (SLA), Lithium Ion (Li-Ion), and Others) and Voltage (Less than 25V, 25V to 50V, and More than 50V): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com


