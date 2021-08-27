Electric Shaver Market to grow over $ 2 Billion during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities in Personal Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the electric shaver market to grow by USD 2.18 billion at almost 3% CAGR, during 2021-2025.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The electric shaver market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising interest among men in grooming.
Technavio analyzes the market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increased benefits provided by electric shavers are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electric shaver market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electric shaver market covers the following areas:
Electric Shaver Market Sizing
Electric Shaver Market Forecast
Electric Shaver Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Andis Co.
Conair Corp.
Havells India Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Panasonic Corp.
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Wahl Clipper Corp.
Xiaomi Corp.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Facial Care Products Market - Global facial care products market is segmented by product (creams and moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreen and sun protection products, facial wipes, and others), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (offline and online).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Beard Grooming Products Market - Global beard grooming products market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Andis Co.
Conair Corp.
Havells India Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Panasonic Corp.
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Wahl Clipper Corp.
Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/electric-shaver-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/electric-shavermarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-shaver-market-to-grow-over--2-billion-during-2021-2025--analyzing-opportunities-in-personal-products-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301363008.html
SOURCE Technavio