Electric Ship Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.24%: Straits Research

The global Electric Ship Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.78 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.24% 2022 to 2030.

New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric ships are electrically pushed deliver, not like traditional diesel engine ships. These ships use a battery financial institution as its supply of electricity to force electric powered motor. A variety of battery banks may be utilized in an electric-powered delivery, inclusive of lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and gas cells, amongst others. Solar-powered ships also are utilized in lightweight ships that require low electricity output. However, the electricity necessities of shipment ships can't be fulfilled through completely electric-powered machines because of their heavy weight. Therefore, shipment ships are making use of hybrid diesel-electric-powered machines.





Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Propulsion is Driving the Market

Shipbuilders and operators are shifting in the direction of automation and integration of new-build ships and retrofitting the prevailing ships with hybrid and electric -powered propulsion. This is in reaction to sticking to the IMO 2020 rule. According to this rule, delivery operators should use fuels that must now no longer exceed 0.50% sulfur content material towards the modern restriction of 3.50%. Thus, deliver integrators and proprietors are switching their present diesel-pushed engines with electric powered or hybrid propulsion. Various delivery proprietors of Norway, the US, Greece, China, and France are actively concerned with retrofitting their modern delivery fleet with new technology like hybrid and electric powered. For instance, in January 2019, Wartsila signed a settlement with the Hagland Shipping AS to retrofit its diesel-pushed popular shipment vessels with battery hybrid propulsion for shortsea shipping. North American and European international locations had been already enforcing numerous adjustments to their inland transport, as there's an excessive call for and the first-rate ability for hybrid and absolutely electric-powered passenger vessels in those regions, and the governments are pushing for a cleanser mode of waterway transportation. Additionally, the fee for the operation of an electric-powered vessel is appreciably decreased than that of a diesel vessel.





Environmental Concerns Are Driving the Market:

The driving factors of the electric boat and ship market include factors like increased maritime tourism and increased seaborne trade, as most of the world’s goods are carried by ships. As the global economy is dependent on the shipping market, the electric boat market is expected to play a bigger role in this sector as environmental causes have increasingly come to the forefront in this sector. Electric and hybrid types of ships cause less emission and save the environment from getting polluted more. Diesel-operated shipment ships are one of the fundamental contributors to worldwide carbon emissions. Lately, in 2020, Yara International (a chemical employer centered in Oslo, Norway) commissioned a completely electric-powered shipment delivery named Yara Birkeland. The overall value of this completely electric-powered shipment delivery challenge is approx. 30 million USD. Yara Birkeland turned into advanced to transport the freighter among ports and abandon diesel truck usage, for this reason, must be capable of update 40,000 trips in a year. Such surroundings pleasant electric-powered mobility in water is anticipated to enhance the worldwide electric-powered ships market.





Supportive Regulations Are Creating New Opportunities for the Market:

Developing authorities to help to sell the use of electric-powered boats and ships to lessen emissions is probably to assist the marketplace increase throughout the forecast period. For example: In 2020, the South Korean authorities introduced a USD 870 million initiative to inspire the improvement of green transport to lessen pollutants resulting from the country’s marine sector.

The 2030 Green Ship-K Promotion Strategy, a relevant part of South Korea’s plans to gain carbon-neutrality through 2050, particularly goals the development and wider use of low-carbon delivery technology, consisting of hydrogen gasoline cells and propulsion systems. The initiative has set an intention of decreasing the country’s transport greenhouse fueloline emissions through 40% withinside the subsequent 25 years and 70% through 2050.

Additionally, worldwide regulations, just like the International Maritime Organization, deployed the worldwide sulfur cap in January 2020. Under this regulation, ships, especially business ships and marine vessels, may also require low sulfur fuels to function outdoor the emission manipulates areas, which may also propel electric-powered delivery adoption.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 12.78 Billion by 2030 CAGR 12.24% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, System, Mode of Operation, Ship Type, Power, Range, Tonnage, and End-Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Kongsberg (Norway), ABB (Switzerland), Wartsila (Finland), Norwegian Electric Systems AS (Norway), Corvus Energy (Canada), General Dynamics Electric Boat (US), MAN Energy Solutions SE (Germany) Vard (Norway), Siemens (Germany), and Leclanché SA (Switzerland), among others. Key Market Opportunities Supportive Regulations Are Creating New Opportunities for The Market Key Market Drivers Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Propulsion Is Driving the Market

Environmental Concerns Are Driving the Market

Regional Analysis

The electrical delivery marketplace in Europe is projected to develop the very best CAGR in the course of the forecast period, from USD 3,358 Million in 2021 to USD 11,922 Million in 2030 because of the growth in the call for electric-powered ships for completely electric-powered passenger vessels, tugs, yachts, and cruise vessels, amongst others. Countries together with Norway, Finland, and Denmark have actively begun changing traditional passenger ferries with completely electric-powered passenger ferries. Major traits in self-sustaining electric-powered vessels that use gas cells and remotely managed electric-powered vessels also are using the marketplace in Europe to develop.





Key Highlights

The global Electric Ship Market Size was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.78 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.24% 2022 to 2030.

Growing environmental concerns and the adoption of hybrid propulsion systems are driving the market.

The electric ship market can be segmented on the basis of type, system, mode of operation, ship type, power range, tonnage, end-use, regions, and competitors.

By 2030, Europe is anticipated to have the largest market share, with North America emerging as the fastest-growing market.





Key Players in Electric Ship Market

Kongsberg (Norway),

ABB(Switzerland),

Wartsila(Finland),

Norwegian

Electric Systems AS(Norway),

Corvus Energy(Canada),

General Dynamics

Electric Boat (US),

MAN Energy Solutions

SE(Germany)Vard (Norway),

Siemens(Germany),

Leclanché

SA (Switzerland),





Segmentation of the Electric Ship Market

By Type

Fully Electric

Hybrid

By System

Energy Storage Systems

Power Conversion

Power Generation

Power Distribution

By Mode of Operation

Manned

Remotely Operated

Autonomous

By Ship Type

Commercial

Defense

By Power

<75KW

75-150KW

151-745KW

746-7,560KW

>7,560KW

By Range

<50Km

50-100Km

101-1000Km

>1,000Km

By Tonnage

<500DWT

500-5,000DWT

5,001-15,000DWT

>15,000DWT

By End-Use

New Build and Line fit

Retrofit

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Electric Ship Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Fully Electric Market Size & Forecast Hybrid Market Size & Forecast System Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Energy Storage Systems Market Size & Forecast Power Conversion Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By System Canada By Type By System Mexico By Type By System Latin America By Type By System Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By System France By Type By System U.K. By Type By System Italy By Type By System Spain By Type By System Rest of Europe By Type By System Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By System China By Type By System Australia By Type By System India By Type By System South Korea By Type By System Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By System Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By System South Africa By Type By System Kuwait By Type By System Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By System Company Profile Kongsberg Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Wartsila Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Norwegian Electric Systems AS Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

In October 2021 , Groupe Beneteau introduced the purchase of STARFISHER, which has ended up GB PORTUGAL, thereby strengthening its manufacturing capability for 25 to 35-foot powerboats by organizing itself in Portugal.

In June 2021 , South Korea’s first commercialized hydrogen-electric powered boat turned into unveiled at the 2021 Busan International Boat Show, wherein the Hydrogenia vessel is powered through a Danfoss Editron electric-powered drivetrain and sub-system.

In May 2021 , Limestone Boats and Vision Marine Technologies partnered to provide electric-powered outboard vehicles geared up to the powerboats produced through Limestone Boats, with a goal to boom as many as 510 powerboats in 2022.

In December 2020, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering introduced that it obtained an order for a 91,000 rectangular meter-sized Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) from a shipowner withinside the The delivery is anticipated to be constructed on the OkpoShipyard and added to shipowners through the primary area of 2023.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Grow Spontaneously at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Grab Lion's Share in the Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market

Japan and China Significantly Contribute to Asia-Pacific’s Tight Hold on the Green Hydrogen Market





