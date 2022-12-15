U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Electric Ships Market to hit $10 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Electric ships industry is expected to register 9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by rising concerns about carbon emissions from the marine industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Electric Ships Market was estimated at USD 4 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $10 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Rising number of regional government initiatives to maintain eco-friendly and cleaner waterways is positively affecting the market outlook. Moreover, the regional governments are focusing on creating a sustainable maritime network for passenger and cargo ship transportation, which is expected to push product penetration.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4640


Fuel efficiency to bolster hybrid power source segment demand

Based on the power source, electric ships market is segmented into hybrid and electric. Hybrid power source segment accounted for over 90% market share in 2022 and is speculated to observe robust expansion owing to its increasing adoption due to its capability to run on both conventional and electric fuel-based systems. The growth is also attributed to its various benefits, such as easy upgrade, fuel efficiency, and operational flexibility, in selecting which generator should operate to supply the required power.

Key reasons for electric ships market growth:

  1. Introduction of new regulations limiting Green House Gas (GHG) emissions from the shipping industry.

  2. Technological advancements in energy storage devices.

  3. Integration of Information technology into the marine industry.

  4. Rising investments from the defense sector.

Reduced fuel emissions with power distribution system to bring high revenues

In terms of system, electric ships market is divided into power generation, power distribution, energy storage, and power conversion. Power distribution segment is likely to capture over 5% market share by 2032. These systems improve the ship’s energy efficiency and reduce fuel emissions, which greatly favors their adoption. In addition, they are used to pull electricity from different power sources and channel it across various systems in the electric ship.

Surging adoption of crewed ships to augment manned operation segment revenues

In terms of operation, market is categorized into manned and autonomous. Manned segment registered over USD 4 billion in revenue in 2022 owing to the rising adoption of crewed ships and vessels across commercial space. In addition, these ships provide low-cost benefits over fully autonomous electric ships, elevating the segment expansion. These ships also include different operational components, such as communication systems, navigation controllers, and power distribution panels, for passenger & cargo safety and operational efficiency.

Rise in marine transportation activities to fuel the platform segment expansion

On the basis of platform, electric ships market is classified into commercial and defense. Commercial segment was valued at over USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is set to witness substantial progress from 2023 to 2032 on account of the upsurge in marine logistics and transportation activities in the commercial space. As per OECD, around 90% of global trade is performed over ocean shipping. Also, according to the International Chamber of Shipping, around 11 billion tons of goods are transported by ships every year. Moreover, the expanding commercial fleet will further pave the way for segment growth.

Rising GHG emissions from maritime shipping to benefit the retro fit segment

Based on end-use, industry is bifurcated into line fit and retro fit. The retro fit segment accounted for more than 90% market share in 2022 owing to the surging trend of retrofitting hybrid/electric engines in existing vessels and ships. Increasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the maritime shipping sector have resulted in severe global warming concerns. Subsequently, prominent efforts by many regulatory and government authorities towards GHG neutrality to conserve the marine ecosystem and biodiversity is likely to propel segment growth.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4640

Surging demand for battery storage systems to strengthen the APAC market scenario

Asia Pacific electric ships market is anticipated to register over 10% market share by 2032 backed by the escalating demand for battery storage systems and electric propulsion in the regional shipping industry. Additionally, the soaring focus of different business enterprises from suppliers to shippers on implementing and commercializing advanced technologies, such as marine batteries, internal combustion engines, and others.

Product development to outline the competitive landscape

Some key players in the electric ships market include TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Ltd, Tersan Shipyard, and Damen Shipyards Group, among others. These companies are investing in developing sustainable yet advanced electric ships to attain a competitive edge.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3   Industry Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    Impact of COVID-19 on electric ships industry landscape
3.3    Russia-Ukraine war impact
3.4    China- U.S.trade war impact
3.5    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.6    Evolution of electric ship technology
3.7    Profit margin analysis
3.8    Technology & innovation landscape
3.9    Patent landscape
3.10    Key initiative & news
3.11    Regulatory landscape
3.12    Industry impact forces
3.13    Investment landscape
3.14    Growth potential analysis
3.15    Porter's analysis
3.16    PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4   Competitive Landscape
4.1    Introduction
4.2    Company market share, 2022
4.3    Competitive analysis of ship OEM market players, 2022
4.4    Competitive analysis of component and technology providers, 2022
4.5    Competitive positioning matrix
4.6    Strategic outlook matrix

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


