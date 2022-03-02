U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Electric Ships Market Size [2022-2027] worth USD 10.82 Billion | Exhibit a CAGR of 11.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Electric Ships Market to Reach USD 10.82 Billion by 2027; Positive Environmental Impact of Electric Ships to Drive Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric ships market is set to gain impetus from the rising collaborative efforts between numerous prominent manufacturers. Seven Japanese companies, for instance, created a consortium called e5. It would help in commercializing and developing all-electric zero-emission vessels in the next two years. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Electric Ships Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Power Source (Fully Electric, Hybrid), By Power Output (Less than 75 kW, 75-745 kW, 746-7560 kW, More than 7560 kW), By Vessel Type (Commercial Vessel, Defense Vessel), By Level of Autonomy (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the electric ships market size was USD 5.50 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.82 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

How Did Our Analysts Develop This Report?

Our highly skilled analysts have conducted thorough secondary research to gather data on the market. Various sources, such as Global Firepower, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), SEC filings, International Maritime Organization (IMO), investor presentations, BusinessWeek, and certified publications were referred to for collecting and identifying information about the demand for electric ships in the market globally.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-ships-market-1044

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

11.2%

2027 Value Projection

USD 10.82 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 5.50 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Commercial Vessel, Defense Vessel

Growth Drivers

The International Maritime Organization deployed the global Sulphur cap in January 2020

As compared to the previous limit of 3.5% or less, ships should use fuels with Sulphur content of 0.5% or less this year

Hybrid technology is capable of reducing the fuel consumption by approximately 20%. It also lowers around 15% of carbon dioxide emissions from ships.

Drivers & Restraints-

Implementation of Various Regulations to Surge Demand

The International Maritime Organization deployed the global Sulphur cap in January 2020. Under this rule, ships would require low Sulphur fuels to operate outside the emission control areas (ECAs). As compared to the previous limit of 3.5% or less, ships should use fuels with Sulphur content of 0.5% or less this year. Also, the uncertainties regarding the availability of compliant fuels would also accelerate the electric ships market growth in the coming years. However, the adoption of electric vehicles may decline because of the current battery technology that requires a large amount of energy.

Segment-

Hybrid Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Ability to Reduce Fuel Consumption

Based on power source, the hybrid segment earned 81.25% in terms of the electric ships market share and dominated in 2019. Hybrid technology is capable of reducing the fuel consumption by approximately 20%. It also lowers around 15% of carbon dioxide emissions from ships. Additionally, the environmental sustainability and reduced risk of failure would drive the demand for hybrid electric ships.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-ships-market-104444

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Government Initiatives to Spur Growth in Europe

Geographically, in 2019, Europe generated USD 1.93 billion in terms of revenue. It is expected to remain at the forefront backed by the rising government initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric ships. Also, the increasing awareness programs about the harmful effects of maritime emissions, especially in Hamburg and Rotterdam would boost growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly because of the ongoing regulatory developments in China and Japan, such as the global Sulphur cap to enhance electrification in large-sized vessels. In North America, the rising usage of all-electric vessels, such as USS Zumwalt by the U.S. Navy is set to augment growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Winning New Contracts from Renowned Firms to Compete in Market

The market for electric ships houses a large number of reputed companies that are focusing on bagging new orders and signing contracts with government bodies and other firms to either deliver their in-house products or co-develop novel electric ships. Below are the two latest industry developments:

  • November 2020: Hyundai Motors partnered up with Vinssen, a start-up based in Korea to develop a new vessel powered by hydrogen fuel cells by December 2021. Vinssen will supply 95kW hydrogen fuel cells. If the eco-friendly ship reaches the expected level in terms of performance, it will be produced on a large scale.

  • September 2020: Holland Ship Electric selected Corvus Energy to deliver lithium-ion battery-based energy storage systems (ESS). They are meant for five new all-electric ferries developed by Holland Shipyards Group for GVB, the municipal public transport operator for Amsterdam.


Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-ships-market-104444

A list of all the electric ships manufacturing companies operating in the global market:

  • Kongsberg (Norway)

  • Leclanche (Switzerland)

  • Corvus Energy (Canada)

  • Echandia Marine AB (Sweden)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Vard (part of Fincantieri SpA) (Norway)

  • Norwegian Electric Systems (Norway)

  • General Dynamics Electric Boat (U.S.)

  • MAN Energy Solutions SE (Germany)

  • Wartsila (Finland)

  • Schottel Group (Germany)

  • Anglo Belgian Corporation NV (Belgium)

  • Eco Marine Power (Japan)

  • Akasol AG (Germany)

Quick Buy - Electric Ships Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104444

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

  • Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

  • Distributor Analysis – For Major Players

  • Growth and Penetration Analysis

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • PEST Analysis

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Global Electric Ships Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Source

  • Fully Electric

  • Hybrid

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Output

  • Less than 75 kW

  • 75-745 kW

  • 745-7560 kW

  • More than 7560 kW

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vessel Type

  • Commercial Vessel

  • Defense Vessel

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Level of Autonomy

  • Semi-Autonomous

  • Fully Autonomous

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia pacific

  • Rest of the World

  • North America Electric Ships Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Power Source

  • Fully Electric

  • Hybrid

    • Market Analysis – By Power Output

  • Less than 75 kW

  • 75-745 kW

  • 745-7560 kW

  • More than 7560 kW

    • Market Analysis – By Vessel Type

  • Commercial Vessel

  • Defense Vessel

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Level of Autonomy

  • Semi-Autonomous

  • Fully Autonomous

    • Market Analysis – By Country

  • S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-ships-market-104444

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245


