U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.56
    -3.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,072.63
    +99.62 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,906.68
    -24.99 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.17
    +11.12 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.86
    +1.45 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.40
    +16.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.40 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5040
    -0.0500 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8760
    -2.5490 (-1.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,141.94
    +780.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.98
    -3.15 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,805.24
    +80.26 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Electric Three Wheeler Market Size to Grow USD 1.5 Billion by 2031 Growing at a CAGR of 7% | Valuates Reports

·10 min read

BANGALORE, India , Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Electric Three Wheeler Market is Segmented by Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier, Load Carrier), by Power Type (Up to 1000W, 1000 W to 1500 W, Above 1500 W), by Battery Type (Lithium ion, Lead Acid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031).

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global electric three wheeler market size was valued at USD 0.77 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

The major factor driving the growth of the electric three wheeler market:

The electric three wheeler market will expand as there is a rising need for cheap business vehicles. There is a desire for affordable business cars as a result of the rising price of commercial vehicles in both developed and developing nations.

Electric three-wheelers are used more frequently in a variety of industries, including passenger transportation within cities and the delivery of products and services. Additionally, a number of electric-powered three-wheelers have been introduced by three-wheeler manufacturing businesses as a result of the growing popularity of electric cars. This has a favorable effect on the expansion of the global electric three wheeler market.

The desire for inexpensive commercial vehicles, the trend toward last-mile connectivity, and the preference for using electric three-wheelers as an efficient and environmentally responsible mode of transportation all contribute to the expansion of the market for electric three-wheelers.

Download Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2S96/Electric_Three_Wheeler

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ELECTRIC THREE WHEELER MARKET:

The expansion of electric three-wheeler vehicles would be influenced by the rising need for e-commerce and last-mile connection for better and faster delivery of goods. As light and medium commercial trucks are expensive to operate and cannot provide the simplicity of navigating through tiny streets, while electric two-wheeler vehicles only offer a small load capacity, the desire for electric three-wheelers is developing in this regard. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Electric three wheeler market.

In addition to the economic advantage provided by federal and state subsidies for EVs, an electric three-wheeler has a significantly lower total cost of ownership when compared to ICE alternatives. Due to their requirements to reduce costs and their carbon impact, several multinational organizations have jumped on the EV three-wheeler bandwagon. Three-wheeled electric vehicles can aid in lowering carbon exhaust emissions. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Electric three wheeler market.

Globally, the release of fuels from conventional vehicles results in a significant increase in the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which causes air pollution and climate change. In order to research and promote the electrification of automobiles, governments and auto manufacturing firms are investing heavily. Additionally, a number of governments and organizations have introduced various incentive programs and initiatives to persuade consumers to choose three-wheelers with electric power over conventional cars. Thus the Electric three wheeler market growth will be driven by more government initiatives and Subsidies to Promote E-Mobility.

There is no alternate source available for charging the battery supply in electric vehicles. A significant barrier to the expansion of the global market for electric three-wheelers is the scarcity of charging stations in the majority of cities. Additionally, weak and uneven infrastructure, range concerns, and electric car problems can put travelers at risk.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-17T4516/global-electric-three-wheeler-sales

ELECTRIC THREE WHEELER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The most profitable market sector is anticipated to be lithium-ion batteries. Comparing these batteries to lead-acid batteries, they offer better energy densities. As a result, the battery size can be reduced while still having the same amount of storage. In addition, lead-acid batteries require an average of 10 hours to fully charge, compared to 3 to 4 hours for lithium-ion batteries.

The most profitable market is anticipated to have power types above 1500 W.

The most lucrative market group is anticipated to be load carriers.

Download Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-2S96/Electric_Three_Wheeler

Key Companies:

Download Customized Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-2S96/Electric_Three_Wheeler

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2S96&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Battery Electric Vehicles market size is estimated to be worth USD 108 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12560 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 97% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market size is projected to reach USD 11950 million by 2028, from USD 5563.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2028.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 2426.4 million by 2028, from USD 1176.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

EV Charging Cables market  is estimated to be worth USD 618.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3672.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 34.6%.

Electric Vehicle Battery Charger Market

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market

Electric Motorcycle market size is estimated to be worth USD 7817 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11410 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the review period.

Folding bikes market was valued at USD 790.90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,260.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Electric Bus market size is estimated to be worth USD 12870 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 22670 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the review period.

Battery Electric Car Market

Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market

Battery Electric Vehicle Engine Cooling Systems Market

LiFePo4 Battery and Ternary Lithium Battery for Electric Vehicle Market

Cylindrical Battery for Electric Vehicle Market

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Leasing Service Market

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle market was valued at USD 1210.7 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1366.5 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market size is estimated to be worth USD 7885 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12170 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the review period.

Micro mobility market was valued at USD 40.19 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 195.42 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Vehicle electrification market was valued at USD 70.14 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 140.29 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3%.

Electric vehicle motor market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Electric vehicle market was valued at USD 163.01 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 823.75 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Electric Bike Market by Product, Drive Mechanism, and Battery Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," the global E-bikes market was valued at USD 40.3 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 118.6 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030.

Electric Scooter market size is estimated to be worth USD 5703.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7384.9 Million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Electric Commercial Vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 178560 Million by 2027, from USD 101270 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

Electric kick scooter market size was valued at USD 2.10 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.52 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Ride Sharing market size is projected to reach USD 126760 Million by 2028, from USD 38160 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2022-2028.

Bike and Scooter Rental market size is projected to reach USD 4740.8 Million by 2027, from USD 2115.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2027.

Lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 36.7 Billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 129.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 24930 Million by 2028, from USD 2543 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 38.1% during 2022-2028.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size is estimated to be worth USD 1001.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3858.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.2% during the review period.

Global Electric Motor Core Market Research Report 2022

Global Premium Electric Motorcycle Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Electric Motorcycle Helmet Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Electric Motorcycle Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Electric Motorcycle Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Li-ion E-Bike Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

Electric Vehicle Telematics Market

Electric truck market was valued at USD 392.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3861.8 million by 2030 registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Click here to see related reports on Electric Three Wheeler Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US: 
Valuates Reports 
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137 
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports 
Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/196 
https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/197 
https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/198

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-three-wheeler-market-size-to-grow-usd-1-5-billion-by-2031-growing-at-a-cagr-of-7--valuates-reports-301720300.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.

  • Ford Topped U.S. Automakers in a 2022 'Race' It Never Wanted to 'Win'

    Ford is at the top of a statistic it would rather not win, but how much will it really impact its business?

  • Lordstown Motors' Endurance nosed out for North American Truck of the Year

    Lordstown Motors' Endurance was one of three finalists for this year's truck award from the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year organization.

  • Tesla Needs to Cut EV Prices. The U.S. Government Is Making Them Do It.

    U.S. inventories of Tesla's popular Model Y are at all-time highs, and it's the government's fault. There's a solution, though.

  • Russian car sales down 58.8% in 2022 as sanctions hit industry hard

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday, as the industry reels from the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow. Several Russian auto makers suspended production for periods of last year as the industry struggled to source parts and establish new supply chains following the imposition of the sanctions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. "The issues with sanctions and unprecedented pressure on the Russian market on all fronts, of course, could not but affect the automotive industry," the head of the AEB's automobile committee, Alexey Kalitsev, told a briefing.

  • Up 35% in This Bear Market, Is Devon Energy Still a Winner?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), however, didn't get the memo that we're in a bear market. The oil company significantly outpaced the broader indexes, rising almost 35% since the onset of the downturn, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at what fueled Devon's remarkable return and whether it can continue producing strong results for its investors.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Tesla overtakes BMW as top luxury car brand in US, report says

    ‘Great work by Tesla Team,’ tweets Elon Musk

  • Is Mueller Industries an Investible Stock Now?

    Investor Mario Gabelli appeared on FinTV Wednesday morning and recommended Mueller Industries . In this daily bar chart of MLI, below, I see a decent looking chart picture. The trading volume looks like it has improved since July while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a drift lower from early August.

  • Report: Used car prices expected to drop

    The prices of used cars are expected to drop this year, according to a new report from Cox Automotive.

  • /C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc./

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") has received permission for an early start to the construction of its lithium converter in Guben, Germany (the "Guben Converter"). The first significant work onsite for this strategic critical mineral project is expected within the upcoming next weeks.

  • Ford’s F-150 Lightning Win Shows Why EVs Aren’t Going Away

    Ford Motor has started the new year with a bang. On Wednesday, Ford ‘s all-electric F-150 Lightning was named the 2023 North American Truck of the Year. The award is chosen by a jury of 50 automotive journalists, and the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards are the longest-running awards not associated with a specific automotive news publication.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla

    Stellantis, ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Tesla are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • GM, Ford EV Vehicles Called Out by US Transport Safety Watchdog for Road Safety Issues

    National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy flagged concerns about the higher risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on roads, including electric vehicles. Homendy called out the General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) GMC Hummer EV weighing over 9,000 pounds with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,550 pounds. The battery pack alone weighs more than 2,900 pounds, about the weight of a Honda M

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Disney rolls out changes to park reservation system

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the list of changes coming to Disney parks' reservation systems after consumers complained about long wait times and high prices.

  • Lucid’s Production Jumps Over a Lowered Bar. The Stock Is Rising.

    Electric-vehicle startup Lucid produced 7,180 vehicles in 2022, a little better than management expected.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    If you have $30,000 to invest and are looking to strike it big in a decade or so, then it's a good idea to look at some companies exposed to megatrends in the economy. I think industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY), and machine vision specialist Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) fit the bill.

  • Could Amazon's Excess Warehouse Capacity Be a Blessing in Disguise?

    Amazon may come up with a creative solution to utilize all the extra warehouse space it built during the pandemic.

  • Up 22% in This Bear Market, Is Pioneer Natural Resources Still a Winner?

    Stocks endured a brutal bear market last year. Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) have risen more than 22% since the start of the bear market through the end of last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Pioneer Natural Resources feasted on higher oil prices last year.